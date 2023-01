A man is dead in Fort Worth and the gunman who killed him is still on the run.

On New Year's morning, the victim was shot at an address on Barclay Avenue near Belknap and Sylvania. He died at the hospital.

Detectives believe the killer and the victim had an ongoing dispute.

