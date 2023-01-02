ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

American Airlines baggage handler killed at Montgomery Regional Airport

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uH2q_0k0u75i200

An American Airlines ground crew member has been killed while working near a jet in Alabama over the holiday weekend.

Reports say the baggage handler died Saturday while American Airlines flight 3408 was preparing for a flight from Montgomery Regional Airport to DFW Airport.

The reason is not yet clear but as reported by CBS News the NTSB released a statement saying the death occurred when "a ground support personnel was ingested into the engine."

Flight 3408 was canceled and DFW-bound passengers were booked aboard later flights.

