American Airlines baggage handler killed at Montgomery Regional Airport

An American Airlines ground crew member has been killed while working near a jet in Alabama over the holiday weekend.

Reports say the baggage handler died Saturday while American Airlines flight 3408 was preparing for a flight from Montgomery Regional Airport to DFW Airport.

The reason is not yet clear but as reported by CBS News the NTSB released a statement saying the death occurred when "a ground support personnel was ingested into the engine."

Flight 3408 was canceled and DFW-bound passengers were booked aboard later flights.

