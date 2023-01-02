Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Head Coach Furious With Player's 'Trash' Celebration
Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was disgusted with Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux's snow angel celebration after injuring Nick Foles on a sack in Sunday's game. According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, Saturday said the veteran QB is "really sore" and will miss Week 18's regular season finale before calling Thibodeaux's celebration "tasteless" and "trash" and saying he wishes Indy's lineman would've intervened.
Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback
NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Lamar Jackson’s Week 18 injury update from Ravens’ John Harbaugh isn’t promising
Lamar Jackson has missed the Baltimore Ravens’ past 4 games due to injury. And the latest injury update on the star QB from John Harbaugh doesn’t bode well for Jackson ahead of Week 18 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, per Kyle Phoenix Barber. “I don’t know,” Harbaugh said in...
Delusional Michigan fans have cooked up wild Jim Harbaugh replacement
Michigan fans are having to come to grips with the possibility of losing Jim Harbaugh but some delusional supporters have a wild choice to replace him. Despite the fact that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh dropped to just 1-6 in bowl games after dropping his sixth straight with the Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU, Wolverines fans have to appreciate how well the program has built. For two consecutive years, the team has now not only overtaken rival Ohio State but has won the Big Ten Championship and made the College Football Playoff.
NFL power rankings: Chiefs, 49ers overtake Eagles, Bills as new 1-2; Packers, Steelers, Patriots cling to life for Week 18
Week 17 in the NFL brought a few more answers to what teams will be continuing to participate in the playoffs toward Super Bowl 57 after the 2022 regular season ends next Saturday and Sunday. The calendar has turned 2023 making it feel like the playoffs are already here. Five...
Chris Simms Goes Off On ESPN and 'SportsCenter' Instagram Account During Interview
NFL analyst Chris Simms was on PFT Live recently and said the following about injured Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts...“. There’s just no way he’s more valuable to his team than Mahomes, Burrow, or Allen. Those teams are not the same teams if they don’t have them at quarterback. If you put Gardner Minshew (in for) the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good.”
Former Bills Player Made Incredible Gesture For Damar Hamlin's Family, Doctors
In the wake of Damar Hamlin's horrifying collapse and cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football, the outpouring of love and support for the Buffalo Bills safety has been incredible to witness. Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is one of the latest people to chip in. Phillips played for the...
NFL star makes major move to support Damar Hamlin
Ever since the terrifying situation regarding Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin took place on Monday night, Hamlin and his family have received an outpouring of support from near and far as so many people are looking to help in any way they can in what appears to be a helpless situation. As a result, the number of donations to Hamlin’s charity has absolutely exploded – and one NFL star is among the donors.
Look: Roger Goodell's Memo To NFL Teams Has Leaked
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was transported to a hospital in Cincinnati. Just over an hour later, the NFL announced the game would be suspended until further notice. In a statement to NFL teams on Tuesday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed he postponed the game and that the league is in contact with both teams about what to do going forward.
Lamar Jackson still absent from Ravens' practice
Lamar Jackson remains absent from the portion of practice open to reporters
Ryan Clark Reminds Us That Mike Tomlin Does It the Right Way
As the sports world awaits any update on a tragic situation, we're reminded how much bigger life is than football.
NFL power rankings Week 18: San Francisco 49ers surging toward NFL playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers were 3-4 after Week 7, a 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. After beating the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime in Week 17, 37-34, they are now 12-4, having won nine straight games. ...
Bills Star Reveals He's Been Playing Through Painful Injury
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has battled through injuries this season to earn a Pro Bowl nod. Poyer is reportedly set to play in tonight's pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite missing a week of practice. The 2021 All-Pro shared with ESPN's Lisa Salters that he has been playing...
Steelers fans will have mixed feelings over latest incident
When the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens, emotions are at an all-time high. In Week 17, with the Steelers looking to keep their playoff hopes alive, it boiled over a bit it seemed. Early in the second half with Pittsburgh trailing, defensive leaders Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick were...
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Rams Highlights & Takeaways: Cam Akers Shines In 31-10 Loss To Chargers
After a dominant performance against the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, the Los Angeles Rams suffered a 31-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in a matchup of SoFi Stadium co-tenants. The Rams dropped to 5-11 on the season, which is the most losses in NFL history by a team...
Look: NFL Player's Dad Had To Root Against Son's Team
There might not have been a fan at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday more conflicted than Dennis Jackson. Jackson is a diehard Las Vegas Raiders fan, but his son Drake is a rookie outside linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers. When the Niners and Raiders met at the "Death Star" yesterday, Dennis rooted for the silver and black.
Veteran NFL Running Back Was Released On Tuesday
The Indianapolis Colts did some shuffling at running back on Tuesday. Indianapolis signed running back Jake Funk from their practice squad and released running back Jordan Wilkins. Funk had been with the Colts practice squad since November. Wilkins, meanwhile, appeared in four games for Indy this season and reportedly signed...
