Baltimore, MD

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Furious With Player's 'Trash' Celebration

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was disgusted with Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux's snow angel celebration after injuring Nick Foles on a sack in Sunday's game. According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, Saturday said the veteran QB is "really sore" and will miss Week 18's regular season finale before calling Thibodeaux's celebration "tasteless" and "trash" and saying he wishes Indy's lineman would've intervened.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback

NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.
FanSided

Delusional Michigan fans have cooked up wild Jim Harbaugh replacement

Michigan fans are having to come to grips with the possibility of losing Jim Harbaugh but some delusional supporters have a wild choice to replace him. Despite the fact that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh dropped to just 1-6 in bowl games after dropping his sixth straight with the Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU, Wolverines fans have to appreciate how well the program has built. For two consecutive years, the team has now not only overtaken rival Ohio State but has won the Big Ten Championship and made the College Football Playoff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
tigerdroppings.com

Chris Simms Goes Off On ESPN and 'SportsCenter' Instagram Account During Interview

NFL analyst Chris Simms was on PFT Live recently and said the following about injured Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts...“. There’s just no way he’s more valuable to his team than Mahomes, Burrow, or Allen. Those teams are not the same teams if they don’t have them at quarterback. If you put Gardner Minshew (in for) the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good.”
thecomeback.com

NFL star makes major move to support Damar Hamlin

Ever since the terrifying situation regarding Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin took place on Monday night, Hamlin and his family have received an outpouring of support from near and far as so many people are looking to help in any way they can in what appears to be a helpless situation. As a result, the number of donations to Hamlin’s charity has absolutely exploded – and one NFL star is among the donors.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Roger Goodell's Memo To NFL Teams Has Leaked

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was transported to a hospital in Cincinnati. Just over an hour later, the NFL announced the game would be suspended until further notice. In a statement to NFL teams on Tuesday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed he postponed the game and that the league is in contact with both teams about what to do going forward.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Bills Star Reveals He's Been Playing Through Painful Injury

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has battled through injuries this season to earn a Pro Bowl nod. Poyer is reportedly set to play in tonight's pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite missing a week of practice. The 2021 All-Pro shared with ESPN's Lisa Salters that he has been playing...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Steelers fans will have mixed feelings over latest incident

When the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens, emotions are at an all-time high. In Week 17, with the Steelers looking to keep their playoff hopes alive, it boiled over a bit it seemed. Early in the second half with Pittsburgh trailing, defensive leaders Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick were...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement

The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Rams Highlights & Takeaways: Cam Akers Shines In 31-10 Loss To Chargers

After a dominant performance against the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, the Los Angeles Rams suffered a 31-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in a matchup of SoFi Stadium co-tenants. The Rams dropped to 5-11 on the season, which is the most losses in NFL history by a team...
The Spun

Look: NFL Player's Dad Had To Root Against Son's Team

There might not have been a fan at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday more conflicted than Dennis Jackson. Jackson is a diehard Las Vegas Raiders fan, but his son Drake is a rookie outside linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers. When the Niners and Raiders met at the "Death Star" yesterday, Dennis rooted for the silver and black.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Was Released On Tuesday

The Indianapolis Colts did some shuffling at running back on Tuesday. Indianapolis signed running back Jake Funk from their practice squad and released running back Jordan Wilkins. Funk had been with the Colts practice squad since November. Wilkins, meanwhile, appeared in four games for Indy this season and reportedly signed...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

