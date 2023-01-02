ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smashburger offers Monday buy-one-get-one free special

Mondays always mean the weekend is over and another work week lies ahead. It can be a dreadful day for many. However, Smashburger is making Mondays more palatable, especially for hungry bargain hunters and fans of the chain’s juicy burgers. Take a break from getting your week started and enjoy a special Monday-only offer from the popular burger joint.
McDonald’s selling double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday

McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday, when you order food through the fast-food chain’s app. The burgers, which usually cost $2.89, will be 50 cents when you use the chain’s app and pick the order up. The offer is for a limited time at participating locations and is in effect as long as supplies last.
What Is Actually In 'The Superman' Burrito At Taco Bell?

Secret menu items have been popularized recently mostly on social media like TikTok and Reddit. The hashtag #secretmenu on TikTok has 1.1 billion views as of December 2022, with various "hacks" from Jersey Mike's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and more. On Reddit, one user asked the public what their favorite secret menu items, and a few answers included different drinks from Sonic and Jamba Juice, animal-style burgers from In-N-Out, and a cheesy gordita crunch from Taco Bell with a Dorito taco shell in place of the regular shell.
Taco Bell’s Menu For 2023 Includes 2 New Versions Of Mexican Pizza

Bringing the 2023 flavors a little early, Taco Bell will launch some limited-edition items on Dec. 22. With nationwide offers like $2 chicken burritos and two new Mexican Pizzas testing in select cities, it’s about to be a tasty start to the year. These menu items are only available...
Wendy's, Taco Bell Customers Might Be Shocked to Learn This

While some improvement is on the horizon, rising food prices have been a particularly painful point for people across different income brackets. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices rose 12% between November 2021 and 2022 while eating out is now 8.5% more expensive. Price increases...
Burger King Menu Adds the 'Winter Whopper'

While ordering a burger may not be the first thing on many people's minds during the holiday season with so many festive cookies and cakes to contend with, there is a lot to keep up with at this time of year (Gifts! Parties! Shopping!) But with a third of Americans...
Taco Bell Makes a Surprise Major Menu Addition

The majority of fast-food chains added some holiday menu items a few weeks ago. McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report added some seasonal flavors to its beverage menu, Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report rolled the Peppermint Frosty, and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report brought back its usual array of holiday drinks before the calendar even turned to December.
Burger King Is Giving Members Free Fries Until June 2023

There's nothing quite like scoring something for free, especially food. Not only does it cost nothing, but somehow it just tastes better. The USDA reported that food prices are sailing: Grocery store purchases are up 12% from last year, and restaurant food purchases have risen by 8.5%. As prices soar...
McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King Want to Give You Free Food

The holidays are a time when many of us indulge in a few extra treats. Some make homemade cookies and decorate gingerbread houses, while others look forward to trying the various seasonal treats that many popular fast-food chains bring out once a year in December. This year brought with it...
KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time

Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
Taco Bell May Be Adding Fan-favorite Item To Permanent Menu

Taco Bell's permanent menu may be expanding with the addition of a beloved seasonal offering. After first debuting in 2018 and only returning as a seasonal offering ever since, Nacho Fries may be returning to Taco Bell on a permanent basis soon. The move, revealed by Taco Bell CEO Mark...
Kroger offers 35+ last-minute deals on popular gift cards

Get all of your last-minute holiday shopping done right from your couch. Even better, you can pocket lots of savings sure to keep you jolly. Gift cards are always popular during the holidays. It’s a quick and easy option for the giver. And, on the other side, it gives the recipient the opportunity to pick out exactly what they want from a favorite retailer or enjoy a favorite dish. It’s a win-win for all.
Jollibee: The Filipino Fried Chicken Chain That's (Sorry) Better Than KFC

Remember the chicken sandwich wars a few years ago between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A? It was a sight for hungry eyes as people across the country flocked (pun intended) to Popeye's to try its new crispy chicken sandwich and compare it to the once-lone wolf in the chicken sandwich category. Well there might be a new contender for the best fast food fried chicken, and this contestant hails from the Philippines.
Find last-minute deals on packaged coffee, treats and more at Starbucks

Starbucks and the holidays are the perfect pairing. It’s the go-to place for gift cards, sweet treats, tumblers and coffee. Whether you’re enjoying a seasonal beverage while running holiday errands or picking up drinks and treats for the office, the popular (and ubiquitous!) coffee shop is just merrier in December.
