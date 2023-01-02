ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 87

Chandra Forney
2d ago

Wow people!!!! What sucks is y'alls attitudes!!! The show is great and so is Queen Latifah. It constantly stays at Number 1. For those that didn't read the entire article, it's not canceled. It was one of the only CBS shows to be renewed for 2 Seasons this time around!!!!

Reply(11)
38
Lena Neely
2d ago

I like how people claim to never watch, but have a comment. I especially like the ones that call it trash, but had something to say....translation they are waiting like the rest of us to see what happened to Mel's brother.

Reply
10
Diane Spray-Lowe
2d ago

I think it is a good show. Queen Latifah is a good actress . She is a tough lady .

Reply
27
Related
ETOnline.com

Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List

It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!. It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.
HAWAII STATE
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS: LA’: Why It’s the Perfect Season to Finally Have the ‘Deeks, M.’ Episode

“Callen, G.” Season 1. “Lange, H.” Season 3. “Blye, K.” Season 3. “Granger, O.” Season 7. It’s about time that a “Deeks, M.” episode joins that list, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 so far is shaping up to be perfect for it. (We haven’t forgotten that we haven’t gotten a “Hanna, S.” episode either yet, to our surprise.)
FanSided

Will The Equalizer Season 3 return with new episodes in 2023?

The Equalizer Season 3 is currently on a break. Just how long is that break doing to be? Will we see new episodes on CBS in 2023?. Just after being on a bit of a break, The Equalizer returned at the end of November 2022 just to go on another break. Now all eyes are on how long that break is going to be.
tvinsider.com

Could ‘NCIS’ Have a Tiva Return? – Michael Weatherly Hints at Possibility

NCIS fans could be in for a very happy new year after Michael Weatherly teased a return to the long-running CBS police procedural, including a potential Tony and Ziva reunion in 2023. Weatherly, who played Agent Anthony DiNozzo on NCIS from 2003 to 2016, hinted at the return in New...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
FanSided

Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return

Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed

Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
FanSided

Who died in the Chicago Fire season 11 fall finale? (SPOILERS)

The fall finale of Chicago Fire went out with a bang. Figuratively and literally. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) were tasked with removing a live explosive from a cop’s leg, knowing at any moment the explosive could detonate. It was a hair-raising scene, even...
SheKnows

Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS

It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
Essence

What’s New And Black On Netflix In January

From classic comedies to exciting thrillers, there are plenty of Black films to check out this month. It’s official – the new year is here. The past 12 months have been interesting to say the least, and now it’s time to embrace 2023. To start the year off, several classic Black films are hitting Netflix for your viewing pleasure.
New York Post

‘Jeopardy!’ champ Cris Pannullo shady after 21-day streak ends: ‘He got lucky’

“Jeopardy!” champion Cris Pannullo is opening up about the end of his 21-game winning streak — and shading the contestant who beat him. Pannullo, 38, ended his winning run last Tuesday with a winnings total of $748,000. He lost to Andy Tirrell — who ended up losing the following night. The fan-favorite from New Jersey admitted on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast that he still feels “incredible” and the show is only over for him “for now.” “Everybody loses on ‘Jeopardy!’ but very, very few people win 20 games, very few people win three quarters of a million dollars, or a half-million dollars, or...
NEW JERSEY STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Reality Star Dies

There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
592K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy