Miami, FL

Miami New Times

The Ten Best Hotels for a Staycation in Miami

Sometimes, you just need to get away. And no matter what part of South Florida you find yourself in, a different landscape or vibe is often within a quick trip. These escapes include beachside resorts with pool paradises, art deco masterpieces, world-class casinos, and luxurious properties. The through-lines of the best staycation spots are dynamic offerings, delicious bites, and an opportunity to chill to the max if desired. And, as a bonus, many offer local or seasonal discounts, so keep a lookout.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Heirs of Latin Music's Great Masters Bring Mambo Night to Miami Beach

The 2023 South Beach Jazz Festival promises a compelling sampler of styles and talent, from established veterans to future stars. The annual event takes place for four days, beginning January 5 through January 8, in several Miami Beach locations, and will showcase artists such as pianist Monty Alexander, percussionist Sammy Figueroa, and vocalist Wendy Pedersen.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots. Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

The Steven Spielberg classic Hook, starring Robin Williams, screens at Coral Gables Art Cinema on Monday. The 1991 fantasy-adventure serves as a sequel of sorts to the original 1911 Peter Pan tales, focusing on Peter (Williams), who has pretty much forgotten about his childhood. The movie was nominated for five Academy Awards but received mixed reviews upon release, and Spielberg has asserted as recently as 2013 that he isn't particularly proud of it. Yet, 30 years later, Hook continues to enjoy a cult following, which should tell you something. Noon Monday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
MIAMI, FL
lacademie.com

A Guide To The Best Restaurants Miami Gardens (Florida) 2023

Speaking about the best restaurants in Miami Gardens (Florida), many people will immediately recall the wealth of soul food and Caribbean eateries. However, this charming city has more tricks, and it’s up to you to find these hidden cards. There’s always something to do in Miami Gardens, such as...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
southernboating.com

Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale

Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
stupiddope.com

Miami Beach: A Jet-Setting Hotspot on Florida’s Glittering Coast

Miami Beach, Florida has long been a popular destination for travelers from around the world. Located on a barrier island off the coast of Miami, this vibrant city is known for its beautiful beaches, hot nightlife, and luxurious hotels. It’s no wonder that it has become a hotspot for the jet-set crowd.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Visit Lauderdale wine and Food Festival set to begin

Next week, Fort Lauderdale becomes the center of the South Florida food scene. That’s when “Visit Lauderdale Wine & Food Festival” takes over the town. Seven days of sublime sips and extraordinary eats. Here’s a taste of what to expect. Things will be hot in Broward...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
progressivegrocer.com

Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida

Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
AVENTURA, FL
Miami New Times

Is Chili's Moving Into Churchill's Old Space?

As Miamians settled into the beginning of a new year, a lot was posted on social media. Some recapped their 2022 travels and journeys, and others manifested their hopes for 2023. Instagrammer @riodiosmio, however, disrupted all of South Florida with a picture of Churchill's flying a Chili's banner over the...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton

The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
BOCA RATON, FL
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Maison Mura, Rebel Wine Bar, and Wet Burger

Miami's latest round of openings includes a new wine and spirit store dubbed Maison Mura, a hidden-gem wine bar in Oakland Park, and the addition of Turkish-style "wet" burgers at Smorgasburg Miami. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Maison Mura. 333 SE Third Ave.,...
MIAMI, FL
biscaynetimes.com

Politics in Play With Empty Seats

Two singular January events are about to set the stage and tone for two big swaths of the Biscayne Corridor: the city of Miami’s District 2, which hugs the water from Coconut Grove through Morningside, and the city of North Miami. In both cases, you can credit or blame...
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Rock N’ Ride Brings Live Music and Exotic Cars to Tamarac

The City of Tamarac and Cobra Joe Productions host another Rock N’ Ride, with live music, classic and exotic car show, and inflatable rides for the kids. Held on Saturday, February 11, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Tamarac Sports Complex, the annual free event will have plenty of local food trucks and family-friendly entertainment where Parkland cover band Hot Mess will perform a medley of popular rock songs from the 80s and 90s to today.
TAMARAC, FL

