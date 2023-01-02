With the new year off to a violent start in New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed the city's crime problem at a press conference on Wednesday. "We know that this violence impacts all of us. Definitely, close to home, in our neighborhoods and the like, and I say close to home, because I’m not leaving myself out of that equation, it impacts us all," said Cantrell.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO