Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KIMT
Semi crash in Freeborn County injures one person
BATH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The driver was hurt when a semi went out of control Tuesday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Naser Mojtabaei Pour, 39 of Fort Worth, Texas, was driving north on Interstate 35 when he lost control of his semi and went into the ditch around 10:47 am. The State Patrol says Pour suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.
KAAL-TV
1 injured in Cerro Gordo crash Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – One man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Raven Avenue and 180th St. in Cerro Gordo county. The sheriff’s office said, Michael Schroeder, 68 of Sheffield, was headed...
Minnesota Man Hurt in Hwy. 52 Crash North of Rochester
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on an icy Hwy. 52 north of Rochester sent a Mazeppa man to a hospital Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Maccoy Huepenbecker was traveling south on Hwy. 52 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail north of Pine Island shortly after 8 a.m. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KAAL-TV
Man injured after single-vehicle crash on Hwy 52 near Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) – A Mazeppa man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Hwy 52 early Tuesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 8:11 a.m., a 2020 Ford EcoSport was traveling southbound on Hwy 52 when it lost control and struck the guardrail at mile marker 74 in Pine Island Township.
KIMT
Osage man injured after single-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo Co.
MASON CITY, Iowa - An Osage man was hospitalized Tuesday following a one-vehicle crash. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:06 a.m. at 300th St. and Mallard Ave. when a vehicle driven by Eric Moreno, 26, slid through the intersection and struck a tree. He was taken to...
KAAL-TV
Man injured in Mason City shooting
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Monday afternoon. MCPD said officers responded to the shooting and a person needing medical attention in the area of 1st St. SW and Monroe Ave. at 12:42 p.m. The first arriving officer...
KIMT
Man accused of killing, dumping woman's body in Olmsted Co. ditch held on $3M bond
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of killing a 41-year-old woman and dumping her body in a ditch is being held on $3M bond. Mustafa Bush, 39, of Rochester, is accused of murdering Kimberly Robinson, 41, of Eyota, in late December. Robinson’s body was found in the area of River...
KIMT
Family identifies man who died after he was found in downtown Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A family is looking for answers after a man died after he was found in downtown Clear Lake prior to Christmas. The family said Mark Monroe, 34, of St. Louis, was a veteran and a truck driver who may have been at several bars between Dec. 17-18. He was located Dec. 18 at around 8 a.m. to the 200 block of 1st Ave. N. after a medical call.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man charged in fatal shooting in Minneapolis
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man, accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Moorhead, was charged Wednesday for a shooting that killed a man near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last week. Idris Adbillahi Haji-Mohamed, 28, of Rochester, was formally charged Wednesday with second-degree intentional murder in the...
KIMT
Albert Lea residents asked to clear ice from storm drains to prevent street flooding
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The City of Albert Lea is asking for the public’s help to prevent street flooding. City crews are working to keep stormwater drains open to stop street flooding during the winter storm expected to last into Wednesday. But with nearly 2,000 drains in the city limits, the Albert Lea Public Works Department is asking residents for their assistance.
KIMT
Family looking for information after man dies while visiting Clear Lake for work
Family identifies man who died after he was found in downtown Clear Lake. “Investigators do not believe foul-play was involved in the death. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective O’Keefe at 641-355-4405,” police said.
KAAL-TV
Falling ice forces road, sidewalk closure in downtown Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Works announced a road and sidewalk closure in downtown Rochester because of falling ice. The roadway and sidewalk along 1st Ave. SW from Center St. to Peace Plaza will be closed through Wednesday, Jan. 4. Access to the Marriot will be maintained from...
KIMT
More details released on shooting of man in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man was shot twice Monday afternoon in Mason City. Police were called to the area of 1st Street SW and Monroe Avenue around 12:42 pm and found a male who had suffered two gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene by paramedic and taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
KAAL-TV
SMART Transit suspends out of town travel, shuttle services between Austin-Albert Lea Tuesday
(ABC 6 News) – SMART Transit announced they are suspending all out of town travel on Tuesday due to the winter storm and icy conditions. SMART says no out of town trips or shuttle services between Austin and Albert Lea will take place on Tuesday. Any questions can be...
KIMT
Rochester woman sentenced for helping husband flee after George Floyd riots
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A final sentence is handed down for the Rochester couple over fires during the George Floyd riots in the Twin Cities. Mena Dhaya Yousif pleaded guilty to accessory after the face and was sentenced Tuesday to time served. Federal investigators say Yousif’s husband, Jose Angel...
KAAL-TV
Mason City police looking for suspect in armed robbery of Casey’s store
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) is investigating an armed robbery of a Casey’s store on Tuesday night. MCPD said officers responded to the convenience store at 814 North Federal Ave. at 9:39 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery that had occurred. Video surveillance showed a suspect pointing a handgun at employees who said the suspect demanded money. No injuries occurred from the incident.
fox9.com
Plow goes off the road in Watonwan County, Minnesota
A plow went off the road and ended up in the ditch in Watonwan County. The incident happened Tuesday on State 60 near the junction of State 4.
KIMT
Albert Lea driver in multi-vehicle accident in Wabasha County
ELGIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Albert Lea driver was involved in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Wabasha County. It happened just before 4 pm at the intersection of Highway 247 and 265th Avenue in Plainview. A 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 42-year-old male from Plainview was driving west and stopped to turn south onto 265th Avenue. The State Patrol says a westbound 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by a 46-year-old female from Plainview crashed into the pickup.
KAAL-TV
RPD, OCSO report 9 DWI arrests over New Year’s weekend
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County law enforcement reported nine DWI arrests between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. According to Capt. James Schueller of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made one DWI arrest early in the morning of Dec. 31 and two more arrests after midnight Jan. 1.
Home At Top of Rochester Minnesota’s Pill Hill for Sale!
What we have here is a 1950 home for sale at the top of Pill Hill for $789,900...and you're just a three-minute stroll from one of Rochester Minnesota's most famous homes. Honey, I Just Found Out Plumbers Live Just Down the Street!. The home's address is 1050 Plummer Circle SW,...
Comments / 0