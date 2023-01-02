BATH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The driver was hurt when a semi went out of control Tuesday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Naser Mojtabaei Pour, 39 of Fort Worth, Texas, was driving north on Interstate 35 when he lost control of his semi and went into the ditch around 10:47 am. The State Patrol says Pour suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.

FREEBORN COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO