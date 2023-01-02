Dr. Carter G. Woodson (1875-1950), the “”Father of Black History,”” was honored during a celebration marking his 147th birthday and the 100th anniversary of the purchase of his home in Washington, D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood on Saturday, December 17, at Dunbar High School in Northwest. Celebrants joined the National Park Service (NPS) and the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) for a special program and musical performance. Dr. Woodson is the second Black American to graduate with a Ph.D. from Harvard University. He remains best known for creating Negro History Week in 1926, now recognized as Black History Month.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO