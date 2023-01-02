Read full article on original website
k105.com
Caneyville women, one with ties to killing of Caneyville man in 2019, arrested with large amount of methamphetamine, shotgun
Two Caneyville women, one with ties to the 2019 shooting death of a Caneyville man, and both felons, have been arrested after police located a large amount of methamphetamine and a shotgun while executing a search warrant. Friday night at approximately 11:30, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Tim Jackson...
hot96.com
EPD Arrests Man Believed To Be Part Of Theft Ring
A Louisville, Kentucky man, thought to be involved with a theft ring, was caught allegedly stealing diesel fuel from an Evansville gas station Sunday night. An employee called 9-1-1 to report that the Ford F-350 truck involved in many of the thefts, had returned. 31 year old Lazaro Gonzalez was...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed near Russell identified by coroner
The man shot and killed near the Russell neighborhood on Tuesday has been identified by the coroner. Jeremiah Buckner, 43, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon around 1:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after when emergency medical services arrived. It happened in the...
lakercountry.com
Louisville man arrested in Jamestown
A Louisville man was arrested by Jamestown Police on Monday. According to jail records, 56-year-old Jeff Hornback was arrested and charged with burglary second degree and failure to appear. Hornback was arrested by Officer Lee Smith with the Jamestown Police Department. He was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
Classic Chevy pickup truck stolen in Hancock County
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies in Hancock County say a thief took off with a nearly 40-year-old pickup truck on New Years Day. Authorities believe the truck, a black 1986 Chevrolet Silverado, was stolen sometime between 12:05 and 8:00 a.m. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was taken from the area of […]
wxbc1043.com
New Year’s Eve Party Results In Four Arrested
DYER – A Breckinridge County man and his son have been arrested after a New Year’s Eve party. According to Breckinridge County Sheriff Billy Richardson, deputies were called to a report of a possible assault at a residence in the 9800 block of Highway 401, about 2.5 miles south of Dyer around Midnight Sunday morning. Kentucky State Police and the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene to discover a large outdoor party. Deputies observed multiple juveniles partaking of marijuana and alcohol.
14news.com
Man accused of shooting several rounds from guns into Madisonville duplex
MADISONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a man high on meth fired guns inside his own duplex. They say it happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Spence Avenue. Officers say when they arrived, 55-year-old Donald Dennis was outside screaming about people trying to kill him.
Silver Alert canceled after Laconia woman found safe
UPDATE: Authorities said Lena Ferree and her husband, James, were found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: LACONIA, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a missing woman from Laconia, Indiana. The Indiana State Police said the Harrison County Sherriff’s Department is investigating after 89-year-old Lena Ferree went missing around 11 a.m. Monday. Police say she is […]
YAHOO!
Louisville police charge 2 suspects in connection with assault outside O'Shea's Irish Pub
Update: Louisville Metro Police charged Matthew Paul Thompson, 35, in August 2020 with complicity to second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault causing minor injury. Thompson, of Louisville, has a pretrial conference scheduled for later in January 2023 and a trial currently set to begin in March 2023. Dewitt Laron Thomas, 37,...
k105.com
Semi flips onto its side on Wax Road
Wax Road was blocked Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer flipped on the roadway. Tuesday afternoon at approximately 11:45, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Clay Boone and the Wax Fire Department responded to the accident at the intersection of Lone Oak Road and Wax Road. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found that a Western Express (based out of Nashville, Tennessee) semi carrying a load of lumber had flipped onto its side while attempting a right turn from Lone Oak Road onto Wax Road.
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot in southwest Louisville
The man who was shot to death in southwest Louisville late Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Paul Turner, 42, was found by the police shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, which is also the street where he lived. That's just north of the Gene Snyder.
Suspect in custody after man murdered overnight in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man is behind bars after he allegedly admitted to shooting someone in the head. Shortly after 1 a.m. on January 1, officers were dispatched to the area of Showplace Cinemas in North Park for a homicide. The caller, later identified as Brandon Francis Schaefer, allegedly told dispatch […]
Wave 3
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes on I-64 West blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 brings traffic to a near standstill on Wednesday. TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive, just before the Mellwood Avenue exit. According to Louisville...
k105.com
Alleged underage drinking, drug use at large New Year’s Eve party leads to arrest of Breckinridge Co. man, his son
A Breckinridge County man and his son have been arrested after a New Year’s Eve party spiraled out of control. Sunday morning at approximately 1:00, Kentucky State Police and the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9800 block of Hwy 401, about 2.5 miles south of Custer, on the report of “physical fighting” at the party.
Video shows Dejaune Anderson, Dawn Coleman with police a month before Cairo Jordan is found in suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New video shows the woman accused of killing Cairo Jordan, the little boy found in a suitcase, in the hands of law enforcement one month before he was found. Indiana State Police announced Dawn Coleman's arrest in October. She was charged with aiding in Jordan's murder.
WLKY.com
Man dead after shooting in southwest Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in southwest Louisville Tuesday. LMPD said they responded to a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road. Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had...
thelevisalazer.com
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating 3 shootings that occurred in a matter of hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been a deadly start to the new year. The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating three separate homicides that occurred in a matter of hours. “At this time, it does not appear that any of these cases are related or part of a larger...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify Louisville man fatally shot off Dixie Highway on New Year's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood on New Year's Day. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 28-year-old Reginald Speight was shot and killed in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Police say...
WLKY.com
Multiple water rescues in Bullitt County as drivers are trapped in cars due to flooding
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Several water rescues had to be performed in Bullitt County due to Tuesday's flooding, according to the Zoneton Fire District. In just an hour's time, the department had to rescue multiple people trapped in cars due to high waters. This content is imported from Twitter....
