Hancock County, KY

hot96.com

EPD Arrests Man Believed To Be Part Of Theft Ring

A Louisville, Kentucky man, thought to be involved with a theft ring, was caught allegedly stealing diesel fuel from an Evansville gas station Sunday night. An employee called 9-1-1 to report that the Ford F-350 truck involved in many of the thefts, had returned. 31 year old Lazaro Gonzalez was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot, killed near Russell identified by coroner

The man shot and killed near the Russell neighborhood on Tuesday has been identified by the coroner. Jeremiah Buckner, 43, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon around 1:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after when emergency medical services arrived. It happened in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Louisville man arrested in Jamestown

A Louisville man was arrested by Jamestown Police on Monday. According to jail records, 56-year-old Jeff Hornback was arrested and charged with burglary second degree and failure to appear. Hornback was arrested by Officer Lee Smith with the Jamestown Police Department. He was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
JAMESTOWN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Classic Chevy pickup truck stolen in Hancock County

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies in Hancock County say a thief took off with a nearly 40-year-old pickup truck on New Years Day. Authorities believe the truck, a black 1986 Chevrolet Silverado, was stolen sometime between 12:05 and 8:00 a.m. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was taken from the area of […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

New Year’s Eve Party Results In Four Arrested

DYER – A Breckinridge County man and his son have been arrested after a New Year’s Eve party. According to Breckinridge County Sheriff Billy Richardson, deputies were called to a report of a possible assault at a residence in the 9800 block of Highway 401, about 2.5 miles south of Dyer around Midnight Sunday morning. Kentucky State Police and the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene to discover a large outdoor party. Deputies observed multiple juveniles partaking of marijuana and alcohol.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled after Laconia woman found safe

UPDATE: Authorities said Lena Ferree and her husband, James, were found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: LACONIA, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a missing woman from Laconia, Indiana. The Indiana State Police said the Harrison County Sherriff’s Department is investigating after 89-year-old Lena Ferree went missing around 11 a.m. Monday. Police say she is […]
LACONIA, IN
k105.com

Semi flips onto its side on Wax Road

Wax Road was blocked Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer flipped on the roadway. Tuesday afternoon at approximately 11:45, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Clay Boone and the Wax Fire Department responded to the accident at the intersection of Lone Oak Road and Wax Road. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found that a Western Express (based out of Nashville, Tennessee) semi carrying a load of lumber had flipped onto its side while attempting a right turn from Lone Oak Road onto Wax Road.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot in southwest Louisville

The man who was shot to death in southwest Louisville late Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Paul Turner, 42, was found by the police shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, which is also the street where he lived. That's just north of the Gene Snyder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Suspect in custody after man murdered overnight in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man is behind bars after he allegedly admitted to shooting someone in the head. Shortly after 1 a.m. on January 1, officers were dispatched to the area of Showplace Cinemas in North Park for a homicide. The caller, later identified as Brandon Francis Schaefer, allegedly told dispatch […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes on I-64 West blocked due to multi-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 brings traffic to a near standstill on Wednesday. TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive, just before the Mellwood Avenue exit. According to Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Alleged underage drinking, drug use at large New Year’s Eve party leads to arrest of Breckinridge Co. man, his son

A Breckinridge County man and his son have been arrested after a New Year’s Eve party spiraled out of control. Sunday morning at approximately 1:00, Kentucky State Police and the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9800 block of Hwy 401, about 2.5 miles south of Custer, on the report of “physical fighting” at the party.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Man dead after shooting in southwest Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in southwest Louisville Tuesday. LMPD said they responded to a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road. Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE

JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
OHIO COUNTY, KY

