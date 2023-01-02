Wax Road was blocked Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer flipped on the roadway. Tuesday afternoon at approximately 11:45, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Clay Boone and the Wax Fire Department responded to the accident at the intersection of Lone Oak Road and Wax Road. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found that a Western Express (based out of Nashville, Tennessee) semi carrying a load of lumber had flipped onto its side while attempting a right turn from Lone Oak Road onto Wax Road.

GRAYSON COUNTY, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO