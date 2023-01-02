Read full article on original website
St. Louis shooting leaves 16-year-old injured
ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at about 7:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Davison Avenue. They found the boy in a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
Teen in critical condition after St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy is in critical condition after a St. Louis shooting Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim in the 4500 block of Davison Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, though it’s unclear if that was the exact location he was shot.
Life sentence for St. Louis man convicted of killing actress outside her home
A St. Louis man will spend upwards of four decades behind bars after being sentenced for the 2021 murder of an actress outside her south city home.
Gunfire, reckless driving threatens to further mar reputation of downtown St. Louis
Downtown residents provided FOX 2 with video showing a barrage of gunfire ringing in the New Year right outside their homes in high-rise apartments and condos near N. 10th and Locust streets.
FOX2now.com
2 arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois teenager sitting in car: ‘He had so much innocence’
Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, was in Collinsville on Sunday when a vehicle approached and one man got out and opened fire, authorities said. Both the alleged shooter and alleged getaway driver are charged with murder. 2 arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois teenager …. Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, was in...
Gun fires inside car that crashed into dumpster, causing fire early Wednesday morning
A startling crash in the middle of the night awakens neighbors in St. Louis City to the sound of gunshots.
KMOV
Employee shot, killed inside Maryland Heights Dobbs
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – A 52-year-old man was shot and killed inside a Maryland Heights Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers Wednesday. Maryland Heights police confirmed to News 4 the man was arguing with a co-worker prior to the fatal shooting at the business on Dorsett Road. When first responders arrived on the scene just before 11 a.m., they pronounced the man dead.
St. Louis Man's Fiery Mercedes Crash Sends Dumpster Airborne
The driver told police he has no memory of the crash
KMOV
Life sentence handed down to man convicted of killing St. Louis woman in 2021
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing a woman in the Carondelet neighborhood. Prinshun McClain, 19, was found guilty in November of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Victoria Manisco. Court documents state Manisco, 26, was shot in the head while on the front porch of her home in the 1100 block of Dover Place on Aug. 10, 2021. Authorities said McClain followed Manisco home after she got off a bus.
KMOV
Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home
Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
Major Case Squad investigates shooting death of Collinsville teen
What neighbors first thought was a case of a gunman celebrating the New Year turned out to be a shooting, resulting in the death of recent Collinsville High School graduate Miguel Villegas De-Santiago.
Man charged after road rage leads to gunfire in Clayton
A man is behind bars after a road rage incident last week led to gunfire in Clayton.
Police investigate attempted Jimmy John’s break-in south St. Louis
A south St. Louis sandwich shop is damaged after vandals attempted to break in.
kjluradio.com
St. Louis couple that waved guns at protestors won't get guns/fines back
A St. Louis couple, who made national headlines for waving guns at protestors, won’t be getting their guns or money back. Mark and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in 2021, after pointing guns at racial justice protestors outside their home in St. Louis. The protests were spurred by the death of George Floyd.
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Madison County, Illinois.
KMOV
Multiple guns stolen from Fenton store
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Seven guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods, police tell News 4. The store is in Fenton off Gravois near the Meramec River. The St. Louis County Police Department said a white sedan and a black SUV were involved in the theft. The make and model are still unknown.
Two hospitalized, dog dies after St. Peters house fire
Two people are hospitalized and one dog has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in St. Peters.
KMOV
1 person dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed and another injured in a hit-and-run accident overnight in St. Louis. SLMPD reported the incident around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Kingshighway and Cabanne Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 1. One person was killed and another taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries.
2 dead, 2 in custody following Collinsville bar fight
Police say they were called to a rear parking lot of Sloan’s Pub House on West Main early Sunday- where witnesses told them shots were fired from inside a Dodge Charger that fatally-wounded the victims.
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in Collinsville murder
Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
5 On Your Side
