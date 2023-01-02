ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

St. Louis shooting leaves 16-year-old injured

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at about 7:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Davison Avenue. They found the boy in a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
FOX2Now

Teen in critical condition after St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy is in critical condition after a St. Louis shooting Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim in the 4500 block of Davison Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, though it’s unclear if that was the exact location he was shot.
KMOV

Employee shot, killed inside Maryland Heights Dobbs

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – A 52-year-old man was shot and killed inside a Maryland Heights Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers Wednesday. Maryland Heights police confirmed to News 4 the man was arguing with a co-worker prior to the fatal shooting at the business on Dorsett Road. When first responders arrived on the scene just before 11 a.m., they pronounced the man dead.
KMOV

Life sentence handed down to man convicted of killing St. Louis woman in 2021

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing a woman in the Carondelet neighborhood. Prinshun McClain, 19, was found guilty in November of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Victoria Manisco. Court documents state Manisco, 26, was shot in the head while on the front porch of her home in the 1100 block of Dover Place on Aug. 10, 2021. Authorities said McClain followed Manisco home after she got off a bus.
KMOV

Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home

Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
kjluradio.com

St. Louis couple that waved guns at protestors won't get guns/fines back

A St. Louis couple, who made national headlines for waving guns at protestors, won’t be getting their guns or money back. Mark and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in 2021, after pointing guns at racial justice protestors outside their home in St. Louis. The protests were spurred by the death of George Floyd.
KMOV

Multiple guns stolen from Fenton store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Seven guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods, police tell News 4. The store is in Fenton off Gravois near the Meramec River. The St. Louis County Police Department said a white sedan and a black SUV were involved in the theft. The make and model are still unknown.
KMOV

1 person dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed and another injured in a hit-and-run accident overnight in St. Louis. SLMPD reported the incident around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Kingshighway and Cabanne Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 1. One person was killed and another taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries.
advantagenews.com

Charges filed in Collinsville murder

Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

