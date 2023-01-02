ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan's minimum wage increases to over $10 an hour

By Kiara Hay
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473hHK_0k0u5g9y00

For the first time in Michigan history, the minimum wage is more than $10 an hour.

On New Year's Day, the hourly wage jumped from $9.87 an hour to $10.10 an hour. For tipped workers like servers and bartenders, the minimum wage increased to $3.84.

"With everything going up, all the prices of everything, everybody's wages should definitely have some type of increase," server Michelle Kaljevich said.

But not everyone is thrilled about the pay increase.

"It is just another burden on us trying to operate a small business," Yanni Dionisopoulos, owner of Golden Fleece said.

The restaurant has been in his family for more than five decades, but the past few years have been a challenge. He says this increased wage rate on top of inflation and a shrinking lunch crowd could be damaging.

"Everything has been rising and it is not the same," he said.

The increase in minimum wage stems from a 2018 petition attempting to bump up hourly rates to $12 an hour. Ultimately it was adopted and amended at a lower threshold reaching $12.05 by 2030.

The amended version is currently being fought in court and if it passes the increase will take place in the winter.

Comments / 9

Heather Umlor
2d ago

no wonder everybody sells drugs and finds other ways to make money in michigan. $10 an hour you've got to be freaking kidding me. I make 17 an hour and can't make it on that this is absolutely absurd the system is set up to fail

Reply
9
sue
2d ago

People need to improve themselves and not complain about the minimum wage

Reply(3)
6
Related
abc57.com

Will Michigan minimum wage increase impact small businesses?

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan’s minimum wage is seeing a slight increase in 2023, going from $9.87 an hour to $10.10 an hour. This raise is part of the state’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Act, passed in 2018, which aimed to raise Michigan’s minimum wage up to $12.05 by 2030.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jake Wells

Billions in stimulus money available to Michigan homeowners and renters

hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Michigan residents pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here is some good news: If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s more about these programs that can give you money for your rent or house payment.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Michiganders increasingly moving out of state, study shows

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, more people moved out of Michigan to other states instead of moving in, according to an annual migration study conducted by Atlas Van Lines, a national moving company. The study, which has been published since 1993, tracks the nation's...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcmu.org

Michigan population expected to rise over next decades, but not evenly

Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades, with growth concentrated in certain areas. Gabriel Ehrlich heads up the group of economists at the University of Michigan. He says growth is expected in a band of counties from the suburban Detroit area, west through Lansing and on to the Grand Rapids region. Ehrlich and other economists say there also will be population growth in the Traverse City to Petoskey region.
MICHIGAN STATE
plymouthvoice.com

Whitmer’s auto job race to the bottom

Jan. 4, 2023 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Governor’s electric vehicle policies are helping kill the auto jobs she claims to care about. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to be known for creating jobs in Michigan’s all-important auto industry. In October, she proudly declared that “since taking office, we’ve announced 30,000+ auto jobs and counting.” But “announced” is different from “created,” and she’s walking back earlier claims that she has overseen actual job growth.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Group hopes to forgive more than $800 million in Michiganders' medical debt for pennies on the dollar

A non-profit group, RIP Medical Debt, is hoping to erase more than $800 million of medical debt owed by Michigan residents, for just pennies on the dollar. Scott Patton is the group's vice president of development. He said they buy medical debt on the secondary debt market, just like debt collectors do, or they buy it directly from medical providers.
MICHIGAN STATE
urgence.tv

Michigan gas tax goes up by 5%

Michigan travelers filling up their tank will be paying more at the pump in 2023, as the Michigan gas tax has gone up. It’s also the sixth highest gas tax increase in the history of the state. The new hike comes from a law signed under former Michigan Governor...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill package that gives the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) the tools to ensure financial oversight of insurance companies based in the state. According to the DIFS, the package takes calculations that are meant to give more information...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Gas tax ticks up today in Michigan

Michigan’s gas tax is rising from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon today, Sunday, Jan. 1. A state law signed during Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure automatically increases the gas tax each year, starting in 2022. It goes up each year by either 5% or the inflation rate – whichever is lower.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Laws Going Into Effect on January 1, 2023

Today (Jan. 1) is the day when people often send out text messages and DMs wishing friends and family, “Happy New Year.” But, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?

People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
MICHIGAN STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

Consumers Energy increases distributed generation limit from 2 to 4%

On December 22, 2022, Consumers Energy filed a settlement agreement with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) in its 2022 rate case. As part of negotiations on the settlement, clean energy advocates Vote Solar, the Ecology Center and the Environmental Law and Policy Center obtained greater commitments from Consumers to renewable power and to equity for all Michiganders.
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy