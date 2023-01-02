Read full article on original website
Related
H.S. basketball roundup: Lubbock High staves off Abilene High girls
Lubbock High jumped to a 25-1 lead and held off a second-half rally to beat Abilene High 53-35 in a District 4-5A game Tuesday at Eagle Gym. The Lady Westerners led 31-10 at halftime, but AHS shaved the lead to 10 (37-27) on Grace Jordan’s basket with 1:01 left in the third quarter. But that was as close as the Lady Eagles would get. ...
KFDA
Canyon ISD wrestling teams host duel to honor seniors
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s officially 2023 which means officially the graduation year for high school seniors across the Texas panhandle. That made for the perfect time for Canyon ISD to celebrate the seniors on the wrestling team that will be walking the stage in just a few months.
Guyer boys edge past Braswell in competitive clash of Denton ISD foes
LITTLE ELM — A defensive battle between the Guyer boys basketball team and Braswell ended with the Wildcats (16-6, 2-0 in district) taking a 45-40 victory Tuesday night at Braswell High. “We just talk about, our defense travels,” Guyer coach Grant Long said. “We rely on our defense, we...
WFAA
WFAA to broadcast #1 Lake Highlands vs. Richardson in inaugural Tuesday Night Hoops broadcast
DALLAS — For the last five years, WFAA has broadcast sixty high school football games, spotlighting the best and brightest talent from all over the metroplex, on Friday Night Football. Now, it's time to show some love to the basketball players in the area, as well. Tuesday Night Hoops...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Jan. 3 HS Basketball Highlights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights of high school basketball games played on Jan. 3.
XFL League to begin practices at Northwest ISD, Carroll ISD stadiums this month
Northwest ISD Stadium will be one of three area high schools were XFL players will practice during the week for the upcoming season. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The XFL, a professional football league that will have its “re-debut” and will use area high school district stadiums as practice facilities for the upcoming season.
jambroadcasting.com
Kamden Ross Named SCAC Player of the Week
KERRVILLE, TX: Kamden Ross of Schreiner Men’s Basketball, a sophomore center from Cibolo, Texas, has been named the SCAC Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, November 21 through Sunday, November 27. Ross averaged 18.5 points and 14.5 rebounds per game as the Mountaineers split a pair...
KBTX.com
Bryan Lady Vikings beat Weiss 56-44
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lade Vikings defeated Pflugerville Weiss at 56-44 at Viking Gym Tuesday afternoon. Bryan improves to 11-6 and 3-0 in district play.
H.S. soccer roundup: Abilene Wylie girls shut out Odessa High
Maddie Martin had been longing for a shutout in the early season, and her Wylie girls soccer team finally nabbed one. Kaylee Richardson scored two goals, and Avery Anders made six saves as the Lady Bulldogs silenced Odessa High 2-0 in a non-district game Tuesday at Sandifer Stadium. “I was really proud of them,”...
Comments / 0