KFDA

Canyon ISD wrestling teams host duel to honor seniors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s officially 2023 which means officially the graduation year for high school seniors across the Texas panhandle. That made for the perfect time for Canyon ISD to celebrate the seniors on the wrestling team that will be walking the stage in just a few months.
CANYON, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Kamden Ross Named SCAC Player of the Week

KERRVILLE, TX: Kamden Ross of Schreiner Men’s Basketball, a sophomore center from Cibolo, Texas, has been named the SCAC Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, November 21 through Sunday, November 27. Ross averaged 18.5 points and 14.5 rebounds per game as the Mountaineers split a pair...
KERRVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Lady Vikings beat Weiss 56-44

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lade Vikings defeated Pflugerville Weiss at 56-44 at Viking Gym Tuesday afternoon. Bryan improves to 11-6 and 3-0 in district play.
BRYAN, TX

