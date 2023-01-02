Lubbock High jumped to a 25-1 lead and held off a second-half rally to beat Abilene High 53-35 in a District 4-5A game Tuesday at Eagle Gym. The Lady Westerners led 31-10 at halftime, but AHS shaved the lead to 10 (37-27) on Grace Jordan’s basket with 1:01 left in the third quarter. But that was as close as the Lady Eagles would get. ...

ABILENE, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO