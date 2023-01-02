ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expansions, housing: Here's what's next for Chandler in the new year

By Sasha Hupka, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
Once a small agricultural community, Chandler has worked in recent decades to cement itself as a booming technology hub.

Increasingly diverse and with a trendy downtown, it's become a desirable — and pricey — place to live in the Valley. Going into 2023, the city of 275,000 people faces questions about how it will define its identity, ensure adequate housing supply and continue to shape its economy. Development hasn't stopped, so one thing that's guaranteed is lots of new growth.

Here's a few projects to keep an eye on in the new year.

Intel continues work on expansion

Intel made news when it broke ground in 2021 on two new semiconductor fabrication facilities, or fabs, at its 700-acre Ocotillo campus in Chandler.

A year and a half later, the project has an even bigger budget after the company agreed to jointly fund up to $30 billion for its chip factories with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management. The deal came on the heels of the CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in August. Construction on the fabs continues even after Intel cut jobs across the board in November, including some in Chandler.

The two factories, which will be known as Fab 52 and Fab 62, will be complete in 2024 and produce advanced computer chips used in vehicles, smartphones and other electronics. They will add to four other fabs already operating on Intel's Ocotillo campus.

Gummi World brings hundreds of new jobs

A dietary supplement manufacturer celebrated the opening of a new research and development facility in Chandler just before the holiday season. Now, it's looking to hire hundreds.

The company, Gummi World, produces gummy vitamins and custom dietary supplements. It's new multimillion-dollar factory is about 55,000 square feet and near McClintock Drive and Chandler Boulevard, down the road from where the company began in Tempe. It plans to offer tours, trade shows and tastings to the public.

New luxury apartments springing up around town

Two new luxury apartment complexes are scheduled to be completed in Chandler this year.

A Florida-based developer, Related Group, is building Town Chandler, a 420-unit luxury apartment complex near Frye and Ellis roads. That project will feature units ranging in size from one to three bedrooms, as well as a business center, clubhouse, courtyard, pool, spa and tennis courts. It is expected to wrap up in February 2023.

A 293-unit apartment complex from Wood Residential is under construction on Parklane Boulevard, south of Chandler Boulevard and west of Alma School Road. It will offer one to three-bedroom units and will include a fitness center, clubhouse, pool, pet play area and game room. Construction is scheduled to end in fall 2023.

Rental rates aren't yet available for either complex. Prices at Related Group's north Phoenix apartment complex range from about $1,600 for a studio to about $3,000 for a three-bedroom unit, and other Wood Residential units around the Valley range in rent from about $1,950 to about $4,000.

Controversy over affordable housing project

A different housing project is just getting underway. Developer Dominium is seeking Maricopa County's signoff on a complex called Landings at Ocotillo, which would add upward of 500 units of affordable housing on a county island along Ocotillo Road near Arizona Avenue.

The housing could serve medical professionals, firefighters, police and teachers, Dominium officials say. Rents would start at around $1,000 and the housing would serve people making up to $70,000 annually.

Dominium already has other affordable apartment complexes under construction in the Valley. The typical rent for its first Phoenix-area complex, called Solstice of Mesa and located near Main Street and Loop 202, is about $1,000. It opened earlier this year and has a waiting list.

But controversy is brewing around the project. Chandler residents packed a December city council meeting to express opposition to the complex, saying that they feared traffic impacts, heavy water usage by the development and a usurping of city control over planning and zoning.

Because the project is on unincorporated land, the city has no authority to halt the development. But councilmembers still unanimously passed a resolution opposing the project, and it seems destined for a fight in the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors' chambers.

Sasha Hupka covers Chandler and regional issues for The Arizona Republic. Do you have a Chandler tip? Reach her at sasha.hupka@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter: @SashaHupka.

