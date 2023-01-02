Read full article on original website
Related
islandernews.com
New state law requires watercraft operators to be insured and permitted to hit the waters
With the arrival of the new year and starting Sunday, January 1, it will be a little more difficult to rent a boat or jet ski as a new state law goes into effect requiring watercraft renters to carry insurance and obtain a permit before legally hitting the waters. The...
WEAR
New state laws for property insurance go into effect
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Senate Bill 2A became law Sunday. It focuses on multiple areas of property insurance reform. The owner of Gulf Coast Insurance, Mary Jordan, says property owners may not see the effect of this new legislation until over a year from now. These changes are designed to make...
The New Year Brings Shocking Florida Laws. What Does It Mean for Floridians?
Florida leadership scheduled several laws that took effect starting January 1st. These measures focus on issues like toll relief, newborn healthcare, and the property insurance system.
Florida Pot Initiative Petition Numbers Grow
Nearly 150,000 valid petition signatures have been submitted to the state as part of an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at
Beach Beacon
Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market
From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
niceville.com
Florida towing company owner sentenced for tax evasion
FLORIDA – The owner of a South Florida wrecker service has been sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Craig Goldstein, 60, of Boca Raton, the former owner of a Lauderdale Lakes towing company, was...
NBC Miami
Public Officials Must Choose Between Jobs Or Office With New Florida Law
A new Florida law is forcing some public officials to choose between their day jobs or holding office. The measure, which took effect over the weekend, prohibits public officials from working as lobbyists while holding public office. It also bars state and local elected officials from lobbying their state agencies or offices for six years after leaving office, up from a previous two-year ban.
Power bills in Florida continue to rise over increased utility costs
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s not the news anyone would like to hear during a tight economy, but you could start seeing a higher power bill this month. In December, state regulators approved utility costs that translate to higher electricity bills for homeowners and businesses. Most utilities said the...
miamitimesonline.com
Auto Insurance increases Florida's cost of living
Florida lawmakers returned to Tallahassee before Christmas for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance rates – they’re also forking over large amounts for automobile insurance. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.
First Coast News
EPA says state not doing enough to protect Florida's waterways
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida isn't protecting its own waterways or its residents. That’s the message the federal government sent a few weeks ago, blasting state water pollution standards that are three decades old and badly outdated. The federal review was sparked by a group of environmental...
New Florida law could limit the access to a variety of books in the classroom
Educators and parents alike are worried the bill will make it difficult for students to have access to a variety of books in the classroom.
New Florida laws that took effect starting January 1st
A handful of new laws went into effect starting January 1st in the Sunshine State, focusing on issues like newborn health care, toll relief and the property insurance system.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis promises huge tax cuts, major education changes in second inauguration address
'Florida has accumulated a record budget surplus, and we need to enact a record amount of tax relief.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second inauguration speech was light on policy proposals, but he gave a few indications of his priorities in the upcoming Legislative Session. Most of the 16-minute speech focused...
Florida's poor oral health is an ‘untreated crisis,’ say dental access advocates
Sixty-six of Florida's 67 counties don't have enough dentists to provide necessary care
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
WDW News Today
Reedy Creek Improvement District Lawsuit Filed Against Florida Gov Ron DeSantis & State Agencies May Move Forward
According to the Orlando Business Journal (OBJ), the Reedy Creek Lawsuit, which was filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis & various state agencies, may be moving forward. The OBJ states that an “‘unopposed motion to change venue was filed Dec. 7 by attorney William J. Sanchez of Miami-based William J....
thetampabay100.com
What’s next for Andrew Warren?
After being elected twice, former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren was removed from office in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis after signing pledges – one vowing not to prosecute abortion cases and another refusing prosecution against doctors performing gender reassignment surgery – and implementing internal policy not to prosecute low level misdemeanors unless public safety is at risk.
Florida Education Department Eyes Removing COVID Harassment From Hope Scholarship
The state Department of Education is considering a rule change that would remove “COVID-19 harassment” as a reason that families could seek school vouchers under Florida’s Hope Scholarship. The Hope Scholarship, launched during the 2018-19 school year, is geared toward allowing students who have been
ecbpublishing.com
BEWARE OF SCAMS
It's a beautiful winter day. You're at the grocery store, shopping with your kids, and you hear the twinkling chime of your cell ringtone: you've got a phone call. Amidst the hustle and bustle of your busy errands, you answer the phone, and are met with a stern voice of authority on the other end of the line. Your heart sinks. The individual says they are from the local Clerk of Court office, and informs you that you have missed your scheduled Jury Duty court date and must now pay a fine or risk possible incarceration.
southeastagnet.com
Commissioner Wilton Simpson Issues Statement After Being Sworn in as Florida’s 13 Commissioner of Agriculture
(FDACS/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Jan. 03, 2023) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson issued the following statement after being sworn in as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture:. “I am deeply appreciative of the privilege and responsibility of serving as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture and leading the Florida Department of...
Comments / 1