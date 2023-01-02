ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
WEAR

New state laws for property insurance go into effect

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Senate Bill 2A became law Sunday. It focuses on multiple areas of property insurance reform. The owner of Gulf Coast Insurance, Mary Jordan, says property owners may not see the effect of this new legislation until over a year from now. These changes are designed to make...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Pot Initiative Petition Numbers Grow

Nearly 150,000 valid petition signatures have been submitted to the state as part of an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market

From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Florida towing company owner sentenced for tax evasion

FLORIDA – The owner of a South Florida wrecker service has been sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Craig Goldstein, 60, of Boca Raton, the former owner of a Lauderdale Lakes towing company, was...
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Public Officials Must Choose Between Jobs Or Office With New Florida Law

A new Florida law is forcing some public officials to choose between their day jobs or holding office. The measure, which took effect over the weekend, prohibits public officials from working as lobbyists while holding public office. It also bars state and local elected officials from lobbying their state agencies or offices for six years after leaving office, up from a previous two-year ban.
FLORIDA STATE
miamitimesonline.com

Auto Insurance increases Florida's cost of living

Florida lawmakers returned to Tallahassee before Christmas for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance rates – they’re also forking over large amounts for automobile insurance. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

EPA says state not doing enough to protect Florida's waterways

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida isn't protecting its own waterways or its residents. That’s the message the federal government sent a few weeks ago, blasting state water pollution standards that are three decades old and badly outdated. The federal review was sparked by a group of environmental...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
FLORIDA STATE
thetampabay100.com

What’s next for Andrew Warren?

After being elected twice, former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren was removed from office in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis after signing pledges – one vowing not to prosecute abortion cases and another refusing prosecution against doctors performing gender reassignment surgery – and implementing internal policy not to prosecute low level misdemeanors unless public safety is at risk.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

BEWARE OF SCAMS

It's a beautiful winter day. You're at the grocery store, shopping with your kids, and you hear the twinkling chime of your cell ringtone: you've got a phone call. Amidst the hustle and bustle of your busy errands, you answer the phone, and are met with a stern voice of authority on the other end of the line. Your heart sinks. The individual says they are from the local Clerk of Court office, and informs you that you have missed your scheduled Jury Duty court date and must now pay a fine or risk possible incarceration.
FLORIDA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Commissioner Wilton Simpson Issues Statement After Being Sworn in as Florida’s 13 Commissioner of Agriculture

(FDACS/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Jan. 03, 2023) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson issued the following statement after being sworn in as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture:. “I am deeply appreciative of the privilege and responsibility of serving as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture and leading the Florida Department of...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy