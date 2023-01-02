ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

This popular Phoenix neighborhood restaurant is coming to a West Valley mall

By Endia Fontanez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uaYy6_0k0u5QzE00

The Vig, a popular neighborhood tavern with five locations across metro Phoenix, will soon make its Peoria debut at Park West mall, off Loop 101 near State Farm Stadium.

The new location will be the first to feature a pizza oven in addition to the upscale fare and "Vignature" cocktails the restaurant is known for.

The Vig Park West is the latest project of ARV3 Design Studio, and is set to include four unique dining and seating areas: the traditional bar and lounge, a street-side patio, a semi-private den with the ability to be curtained off for private parties and an "Arizona room" with sunlight streaming in.

Goodbyes:The most shocking metro Phoenix restaurant closings of 2022

The Vig joins Hash Kitchen, Grimaldi's at Park West

The restaurant is owned by Genuine Concepts, the hospitality group behind The Little Woody, The McMillan and Campo Italian Bistro.

The Vig will join Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher and Baker, Grimaldi's and others to make up Park West's dining scene.

Architect Artie Virgil said in a press release that the location near the football stadium "will have a chameleon-like ability to transform into the perfect space to hang out on game days thanks to extensive TVs and the flexible indoor-outdoor spaces.”

The restaurant is set to open in early 2023, hopefully just in time for the Super Bowl.

The Vig in Peoria

Details: 9824 W. Northern Ave., Suite 1840, Peoria. thevig.us.

Reach the reporter at endia.fontanez@gannett.com. Follow @EndiaFontanez on Twitter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Fire at Phoenix resort causes temporary evacuation for guests

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Phoenix resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and causing the fire.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Valley Staple The Vig Is Opening its First West Valley Restaurant

The Vig, a Valley restaurant concept known for its upscale pub food, casual atmosphere, and lawn-game-filled patios, is opening its first location in the west Valley. The restaurant is part of Genuine Concepts, a hospitality company that also runs The Little Woody, The Womack, The McMillan, Campo Italian Bistro & Bar, and The Genuine. The company started with the first location of The Vig, which opened in Arcadia in 2006. Over the years, The Vig has grown to include locations in downtown Phoenix, Scottsdale, and north Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

2 new hotels proposed in East Valley town

Between two hotels, 280 more hotel rooms could be coming to Gilbert. On Wednesday evening, Gilbert Planning Commission will consider two separate proposals for a 146-key Hilton Garden Inn and 134-key Marriott Springhill Suites. The Hilton Garden Inn is being brought forward by Ohio-based Manchester United Group and looks to develop the hotel on the northeast corner of Baseline and Higley roads.
GILBERT, AZ
mvprogress.com

Glendale Restaurant Offers Special Discount To Locals

A local restaurant, located in the same building as AMPM in Glendale, has been serving up traditional Mexican cuisine for several months now. It has received excellent online reviews by travellers from all over the world stopping in while driving along Interstate 15. But it has remained largely unknown to most Moapa Valley locals. Though it has become something of an underground favorite for those in ‘the know.’
MOAPA VALLEY, NV
KTAR.com

At least 100 Valley firefighters respond to blaze at north Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX — At least 100 firefighters in the Valley worked to extinguish a hotel fire in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said. Fire personnel received reports around 5 p.m. of a blaze in the ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa hotel, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Opening New Location

A popular local restaurant is opening a new location.Photo byHemant LatawaonUnsplash. 2023 is just beginning and yet there is already restaurant news in the air, bubbling over from 2022 like the cheap bottle of champagne you might regret drinking the night before. For restaurant goers in metro Phoenix, one of the trendiest names in the business is currently in the works to expand its name to various communities in the Valley, making it easier for patrons to stop by and grab a meal and cocktail.
PEORIA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Food and Drink Events Happening This January In Metro Phoenix

There's still fun to be had in January after the holidays have come and gone. In metro Phoenix this month, check out festivals centered around wine and beer, a Lunar New Year celebration, a pizza date night, and multiple cooking classes. Fiesta Bowl Deal at Bluewater Grill. Through January 10.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman shot at fast food restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — A woman was shot at a Phoenix fast food restaurant Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at a Whataburger restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m. According to Phoenix police, when officers arrived on scene they located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Return of Popular Restaurant Now Delayed

The return of a fan favorite restaurant has been delayed.Photo byCarolina CossíoonUnsplash. Anyone who traveled over the holiday season likely ran into some kind of delay along the way. Maybe a couple of hours, perhaps several days, but, in the end, things eventually worked out. The same is true with restaurants this time of the year. For one reason or another, new restaurants may run into problems that force them to push back grand openings, despite announcing to the world months earlier they would be ready for business. One particular restaurant in Phoenix that has received a good amount of buzz, thanks to its return to the Valley, is one of those new restaurants that fans of will now be forced to wait a little bit longer for.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

New Arizona law allows some mall patrons to drink while shopping

PHOENIX — It’s shopping with a twist. A new Arizona law will make it possible for patrons to take a cocktail or beer shopping with them in malls and retail centers. “You’ll grab your favorite cocktail, beer, or wine, and you can stroll through designated outdoor areas,” said Katie Hauptman, marketing director for Desert Ridge Marketplace.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Hit-and-run crash closes stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix; motorcyclist hospitalized

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious motorcycle crash closed a busy stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home, where they found a man riding his motorcycle seriously hurt. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the other driver involved fled the scene before police arrived. A description of the getaway vehicle or the other driver has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
Madoc

The New Farmer Boys Location at Tolleson is An Ideal Joint For Your Quality Cook To Order Meals

Farmer Boys offers cook-to-order foods that meet the satisfaction of guests in terms of quality and taste. It’s one thing to have a fast food restaurant where nice and delicious meals are served, but it’s another thing to have one that is quality inclined. Farmer Boys brings to Tolleson locals the excellent foods and dining experience their fans in other locations have been enjoying.
TOLLESON, AZ
KTAR.com

Portion of SRP canal in Phoenix to be drained starting Friday

PHOENIX — Portions of the SRP canals in Phoenix will be closed to the public as sections will be drained over the next month starting Friday. The closure is scheduled to be finished Feb. 8, affecting pedestrians and bicyclists from 56th Street and Indian School Road to 48th Street, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
multihousingnews.com

Talos Holdings Lands $85M for Phoenix-Area Project

Northmarq secured the financing package, which exceeded an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio. Talos Holdings has received $85.1 million in construction financing for The ONE at Mountain Vista, a 345-unit multifamily project in Mesa, Ariz. Northmarq secured the capital stack, which exceeded an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio. The financing includes a...
MESA, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy