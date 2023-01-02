Katie Hobbs sworn in as Arizona's 24th governor in brief ceremony

Gov. Katie Hobbs and a new slate of leaders for Arizona were sworn in Monday in a brief ceremony at the state Capitol.

Hobbs is now Arizona's 24th governor, succeeding Doug Ducey, a Republican who served two terms after being elected in 2014.

Taking the oath of office were Hobbs as governor, Adrian Fontes as secretary of state, Kris Mayes as attorney general, Kimberly Yee as treasurer, Tom Horne as state superintendent of public instruction and Paul Marsh as state mine inspector.

The event began shortly after 10 a.m. and concluded about a half hour later.

Each state officeholder, beginning with Fontes, stated the oath of office with family members at their side and then signed an official document proclaiming the same.

Hobbs was sworn in by her friend and federal judge Roopali H. Desai, who was recently appointed and confirmed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals . Robert Brutinel, chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court, swore in the other officeholders.

The familiar words of the oath come after a contentious campaign and multiple unsuccessful legal challenges.

"I, Kathleen Marie Hobbs, do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution and laws of the state of Arizona, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same and defend them against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of the office of Governor according to the best of my ability, so help me God."

Although the day is a state holiday, the Arizona Constitution requires the officials' terms must start on the first Monday of January.

It is the first time in 48 years — since the inauguration of Raul Castro, Wesley Bolin and Bruce Babbitt — that the top three posts in state government have been filled by Democrats, driven in part by voter rejection of the slate of Trump-endorsed Republicans who ran against Hobbs, Fontes and Mayes.

Republicans claimed the other three spots, with Yee returning for a second term.

A media pool photographer was present to document the event. The event was livestreamed, but no reporters were allowed at the ceremony, which took place in the ninth-floor lobby of the state Capitol executive tower.

The event will be repeated at 10 a.m. Thursday at a public ceremony on the Capitol mall at 1700 W. Washington St.

"As provided by the Arizona state constitution, the governor-elect’s term begins on the first Monday of January, which falls on January 2, 2023. Because that date is a state holiday this year, the governor-elect decided to host the public swearing-in ceremony a few days later so that it would be more accessible for the public," said Anjan Mukherjee, a senior adviser to the Hobbs campaign.

