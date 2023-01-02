ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar

By Athina Morris
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him.

The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard.

Deputies say the woman has tattoo of a dragonfly on her left arm. (Source: Pasco Sheriff’s Office)
The alleged shooter was caught on camera, but her identity is unknown.

Deputies say she was a customer who was asked to leave the bar. She returned a short time later and opened fire in the parking lot, hitting the man once. His injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies say the woman fled the scene in a dark gray Hyundai SUV.

The woman is white and about 5 feet 7 inches with a large build. She has reddish-brown hair, pierced ears and a tattoo of a dragonfly on her left arm.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22044907. You can also submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.

