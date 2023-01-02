Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him.
The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard.3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on Interstate 75
The alleged shooter was caught on camera, but her identity is unknown.
Deputies say she was a customer who was asked to leave the bar. She returned a short time later and opened fire in the parking lot, hitting the man once. His injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.
Deputies say the woman fled the scene in a dark gray Hyundai SUV.Pasco deputies search for missing, endangered man last seen on New Year’s Day
The woman is white and about 5 feet 7 inches with a large build. She has reddish-brown hair, pierced ears and a tattoo of a dragonfly on her left arm.
Anyone with information about her identity is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22044907. You can also submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 5