This interior design experiment in Tokyo successfully merges traditional Japanese design with contemporary influences

Architect's Micro-Apartment Renovation Is Inspired by Japanese Design
Cities continue to attract people of both the younger and older, "active third-ager" subsets alike, as places that continue to offer exciting opportunities for work and leisure. Whether it's Madrid or Hong Kong, many of the world's big metropolises have existing housing stock that is relatively more affordable than newer developments. On the other hand, these aging properties are often in dire need of updating and retrofitting to make them more functional and liveable.
"It's One Of The Most Difficult Styles To Execute": Interior Designers Are Getting Very Honest About 2023 Home Decor Trends
"These make no sense and never will, not to mention Gen Z will tell you you're 'out of touch.'"
Black and White Timeless Versatility: Monochrome Interior Design Style
Black and White Timeless Versatility: Monochrome Interior Design Style. The monochrome interior design style feature one dominant color. This can range from black and white to grayscale. But what about colors outside of the traditional spectrum of red, green, blue, yellow, etc.? If you’ve wondered how to make a space feel cohesive without being too dull, it might be because you have yet to think about the possibilities.
The 10 best living rooms of the year – our pick of the most beautiful designs we've seen
2022 been a fantastic year for interior design. Our homes and their functions have shifted and design has followed, with designers producing spaces that are elegant and sculptural, yet functional and transitional all at once. It's been a hard task to cherry-pick our favorites, but trawling through the archives it's...
Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living
Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
Top 10 furniture designs of 2022
What truly makes or breaks a home at the end of the day is the furniture that’s placed in it. The right kind of furniture design can create the essence and soul of a home. And I do feel it’s essential that the soul of our home is a reflection of our own soul. Hence picking furniture pieces that bring out the best in our homes, while authentically representing our personality is a must. You need to pick designs that are fun, sophisticated, and functional. And we came across a couple of excellent designs in 2022! They will add an extra spark to your home, without compromising on utility and functionality in the least. From a unique bookshelf that doubles up as a side table to a coffin-inspired office chair – these intriguing furniture designs are what your modern home needs in 2023.
Officially 2023's big decor trend, transitional-style kitchens are so uplifting to live in. Here's how to style one
It’s easy to see why transitional-style kitchens are so popular right now. By combining vintage and contemporary aesthetics, transitional spaces flit between eras. And, being so carefree and seemingly not bound by any design rules they end up feeling relaxed, fresh and highly personal. When done correctly, bringing old...
Top 2023 interior design trends, according to home decor experts
We’ll say it once and we’ll say it again: this is your sign to add some oomph and vibrancy to your home if you’ve been wanting to renovate. Cutting right to the chase, we turned to an home decor expert on the top interior design trends predicted to be at the forefront for 2023.
Japanese families reportedly set to receive 1 million yen per child for moving out of Tokyo
The Japanese government will give families up to 1 million yen ($7,670) per child if they opt to move out of Tokyo, according to multiple media reports. The government was already offering 300,000 yen per child for families relocating to other parts of the country. The Japanese government will give...
Parramon + Tahull adds tiled floors and bespoke joinery to refurbished Barcelona apartment
Barcelona architecture studio Parramon + Tahull has renovated a traditional apartment in the city’s Gracia neighbourhood, adding birch plywood joinery and ceramic tiling to complement the building’s original features. The apartment is home to a family of four, which has lived there for several years and wanted to...
ASUS Spatial Vision offers creators a glasses-free 3D experience
3D graphics are becoming key elements in many of today’s multimedia experiences, from games to movies to mixed reality. Of course, these realistic-looking images don’t just pop out of thin air and require someone to take the painstaking work to craft them. Despite their 3D designs, the tools that artists and designers use are all stuck in the flat 2D world. Limitations in technologies and hardware meant that the only way that both creators and consumers could experience 3D in their full glory would be to don goggles and headsets that are often more work than they’re worth. Fortunately, the dream of a 3D experience without glasses is upon us, and ASUS’ new Spatial Vision 3D OLED displays are offering that to the people charged with creating those very same 3D content.
10 of the Best Living Room Redos of 2022, from Minimalist Havens to Maximalist Hangouts
Of all the rooms in a home, the living room is where you’re going to do the most lounging. It’s the space where you sprawl out on a couch and disconnect from the world by watching the latest must-see show, or sink into your favorite arm chair for a re-read of your favorite book, or surround a coffee table to play a board game with friends — so it should be a space that feels comfortable and reflective of your own personal style. If you’re peeking around your living area and realizing it’s not where you’d like it to be, take inspiration from the 10 best living room transformations we saw in 2022.
A Vintage IKEA Dresser Was the Heart of This Amsterdam Home
What makes a purchase “worth it”? The answer is different for everybody, so we’re asking some of the coolest, most shopping-savvy people we know—from small-business owners to designers, artists, and actors—to tell us the story behind one of their most prized possessions. Who?. Alyssa Neilson...
LG SIGNATURE OLED M goes completely wireless to let you design your space more freely
TVs are getting incredibly thin to the point you’re likely to fear they’d snap in half at the slightest force. Of course, these thin and flat sets are designed to be able to blend more easily in their environment, like sticking to a wall as if it were built as part of your house. That illusion falls apart, however, when it’s time to connect an external source, like a hard drive, a cable, or even just a dongle, creating a disruption in your otherwise pristine room decor. To truly give you the freedom to design as you wish, LG is putting out what could be the most innovative wireless TV in the market, which completely cuts all the cord except for the one that gives power to your TV.
Camera-maker Canon enters the metaverse game with their mixed-reality headset MREAL X1
Canon seems to be following its competitor Sony’s suit by betting big on the metaverse. There was a time when Canon dominated the camera space. Now, with every smartphone having its own computationally-optimized camera system, it seems like Canon’s parade is getting a little rained on. The company’s finding new avenues for its imaging technologies and systems, however, and it seems like the metaverse may just be the best new territory. At CES this year, Canon announced a few VR/AR focused devices, a notable one being the MREAL X1, their mixed-reality headset and technology that Canon is betting on to revolutionize a variety of sectors, like retail, exhibition, medical, and other experiences. “MREAL is unlike anything Canon has ever developed, a premium visualizer/simulator that helps account for limits of scale, perception, analysis, and participation, and provides superb, almost life-like image clarity and color accuracy,” Canon mentions.
Nyokabi Kariũki: the Kenyan composer using field recordings to conjure Nairobi from afar
Up next Debut album Feeling Body released 3 March via Cmntx Records. “When we talk about art coming out of Africa, there’s this overemphasis on ‘complex polyrhythms’, or ‘call and response’,” Kenyan composer and sound artist Nyokabi Kariũki says, rolling her eyes. “But I think it’s so much deeper than that. When you’re looking back on African music, so much of the thought and philosophy was erased during the periods of colonisation.”
Surreal yoga-center building looks like something out of Frank Gehry’s dreams
Designed to be a yoga retreat disconnected from civilization so you can find yourself amidst nature, the Metamorphosis Yoga Shala models itself on the shape of a butterfly cocoon. It builds on the metaphor of rebirth, or reinventing yourself through yoga… Although the fact that the building has absolutely no straight lines seems to be a humorous play on how humans are never in straight lines when they do yoga either! “The Metamorphosis of the clumsy and worldly caterpillar which transforms through an extraordinary biological process to a graceful Butterfly, is the core idea behind the building form and construction,” says designer Constantinos Yanniotis.
From the Archive: Newport Convertible Engineering 1998 BMW 740iL
From the January 1999 issue of Car and Driver. Al Zadeh's long-running affair with convertibles began shortly after his arrival from Iran nearly 20 years ago. While at the University of Southern California pursuing a chemical-engineering degree, Zadeh's personal cars were always convertibles. Now he runs his own conversion company, Newport Convertible Engineering, in Placentia, California, where he lops the metal tops off anything you care to bring him.
This baby could push India past China to become the world's most populous country
Any day now, the United Nations will declare India's population the largest in the world. The country's next generation is poised to be healthier, more literate — and more female — than ever before.
Artist Uses A Lamborghini Aventador SVJ As A Canvas And Not All Will Love The Result
Many enthusiasts see brands like Lamborghini as a way of expressing oneself freely. Unlike Ferrari, Lamborghini welcomes customization, modification, and any other creative flair that owners desire to create something truly original. With a raucous V-12 engine, deafening exhausts, and dramatically sculpted body panels, the Aventador SVJ certainly is unique on its own. Still, it perhaps doesn't stand out enough for some. A Tokyo-based artist has used the SVJ to create her take on an art car, and some may take issue with her choice for a canvas. Love it or hate it, this SVJ certainly takes the idea of a customized Lamborghini to a new level.
