Up by 280% since its debut, the meteoric rise of Ferrari’s stock proves that the legendary LaFerrari is still a better hypercar than an investment asset

Behind the wheel of McLaren’s hot new hybrid supercar, the Artura
Since the launch of its unfortunately named MP4-12C sports car in 2011, McLaren Automotive has built every vehicle using a version of the same carbon fiber chassis and V8 engine. A decade later, McLaren is launching version 2.0 of the company’s product line, with a new hybrid-electric V6 powertrain bolted into an all-new carbon fiber chassis tub structure.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
Bugatti Just Delivered the 10th and Final Centodieci Hypercar
Bugatti has finally closed the book on one of the boldest coachbuilding projects in its history. The French marque has just announced the delivery of the final Centodieci. The white hypercar is the tenth example hand-built at the Bugatti Atelier in Molsheim over the last two years. Every Bugatti is special, but this is especially true of the completely coachbuilt Centodieci. Bugatti’s latest “few-off” model was announced back in 2019 as both a celebration of its 110th anniversary and a homage to the EB110. The angular speed machine may not have the name recognition of its successors, the Veyron and Chiron, but...
Carscoops
You’ll Never Find A Cooler Truck Than The Lamborghini LM002
Ongoing demand for SUVs and crossovers has prompted premium automakers like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Ferrari to jump into this growing market, resulting in some very impressive vehicles. However, well before seemingly every car manufacturer on earth jumped at the chance to build an SUV, Lamborghini unveiled a concept for its first off-roader way back in 1981.
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That experience didn’t end well, as the Lancia was hit by […]
Wall Street's biggest Tesla bull still sees the stock rebounding 122% from current levels - and doesn't blame Musk's Twitter dalliance for a brutal December sell-off
Tesla stock is down more than 65% in 2022, but longtime bull Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley isn't giving up. Despite recently trimming his price target, Jonas still sees 122% upside for Tesla shares. He thinks Tesla will extend its lead in the electric-vehicle space next year, and also benefit...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model S Plaid: Owner Confesses Love And Hate After 30K Miles
Very few people own the Tesla Model S Plaid compared to its smaller and less expensive siblings, the Model 3 and Model Y. For that reason, there aren't a whole lot of real-world reviews of the car, especially by owners who have driven it for some time and racked up the miles. Who better than esteemed tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) to tell it like it is?
Tesla Stock Tanks As JPMorgan Sees Margin Pressures Following Q4 Deliveries
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares moved sharply lower Tuesday, following on from their worst annual performance on record, after softer-than-expected fourth quarter delivery figures and a price target cut from analysts at JPMorgan. JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman lowered his price target on Tesla by $25, to $125 per...
Top Speed
Ferrari Designer Pininfarina Has Whipped Up A Beautiful Electric Bike
If you’re a die-hard Ferrari fan, you’d know that several of its hits have come from the legendary design firm Pininfarina. While this is the company's claim to fame, the firm is responsible for much more than just Ferraris, and it has forayed into nearly every automobile category, even trains, and boats. For its latest endeavor, the Italian giant has set foot into the electric bike/motorcycle segment, birthing the beautiful Eysing PF40 bike.
Top Speed
This E36 BMW M3 Coupe Is A Great Track Toy 25 Years Later
BMW’s M3 is an icon among sports car enthusiasts, providing the needed space to hold four passengers while combining a masterful synergy of performance and German quality. Though the E36 M3 is still polarizing among the BMW faithful for putting the M3 into more mass-market territory and for its less-powerful U.S.-spec engine, it has also become a favorite for those entering M territory for an affordable price. This example of a BMW M3 E36 up for sale on Marqued is for the latter camp or those looking for an affordable entry to local track days.
Top Speed
Watch The New AMG SL55 Race Against A BMW M850i, Porsche 911 GTS And Jaguar F-Type R
The latest Mercedes AMG SL55 has busted onto the scene to disrupt the luxury sports convertible market and returns one of automotive history's most iconic nameplates. And it turns out, the AMG certainly no slouch against the competition, namely the lightweight Porsche 911 GTS, bulky BMW M850i, and stunning Jaguar F-Type R. The guys over at Carwow recently hosted a thrilling drag race taking place between the quartet of convertible sports cars, and it's a hoot to watch.
fordauthority.com
All-New AC Cobra GT To Debut In 2023 With Coyote V8 Power
Before Shelby came along, AC was just another cool British sports car manufacturer, but that all changed in a big way when Carroll Shelby himself contacted the company in 1961, asking if it could build him a car capable of housing a V8 engine. The rest, as they say, is history, and since then, original Shelby Cobra models are worth considerable amounts of money, spawning countless kit cars, an all-electric remake, and even a recreation sporting a carbon fiber body. Now, the company that started it all is set to debut a brand new version of the two-seat roadster dubbed the AC Cobra GT, once again with Ford power underhood.
coinchapter.com
Should You Buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) After Its 70% Crash in 2022
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing tech stocks. TSLA price dropped 70% from Jan 3’s high of $400 as Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and rash decisions returned to haunt Tesla share prices. Tesla had its worst...
Mercedes Benz Recalls Over 120,000 Vehicles for Sunroof Problem
Ever since cars had roofs automakers have been looking for ways to let the sun shine in. Some of the earliest sunroofs were really solid metal panels that could be removed, slid back or tilted, but the idea was to allow drivers and passengers to catch some rays. Sunroofs got...
Top Speed
A Mercedes-AMG SL63 All-Terrain Could Challenge the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Sterrato
The Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Steratto's debuts made everyone mindful that supercars can go off-road. Unfortunately, these two newcomers to the off-road world are still limited in their all-terrain capabilities and are suitable for mild enduro. To challenge the idea that sports cars and supercars can't be full-fledged off roaders, sugardesign_1 has imagined a Mercedes-AMG SL63 that is fully qualified for tackling all terrains. Enter the Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Shootingbrake All-Terrain Plus Maybach-line, which is certainly not the most intuitive car name on the planet, but could be the Tri-Star's answer to Porsche and Lamborghini.
Frozen Tesla Door Handles Fixed With $50 Stick-On Parts
AmazonFrozen door handles are a pain, but the aftermarket may have the solution.
insideevs.com
Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024
According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
Top Speed
Can The Rivian R1S Challenge The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT And Aston Martin DBX707 In A Battle Of Super SUVs?
One of the most difficult tasks of the moment is to find the best, most powerful vehicle on the market. In the end, it is just a matter of personal taste, and one vehicle could be the best for someone, and the worst for someone else. So, is there really a proper way to determine what car is the best? Well, of course it is: you just put it on the drag strip next to its competitors, like the guys over at Hagerty did with the latest Rivian R1S. They wanted to see how well it will do in front of its German and British competitors, namely the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT And Aston Martin DBX707.
BMW’s ‘Dee’ Virtual Assistant Is Like the Metaverse With a Steering Wheel
Touchscreens are a given in future BMWs, but the automaker is betting big on features you can see and hear.
torquenews.com
Uncovering Tesla's 2023: A Pre-Look At The Automaker's Packed Schedule
Tesla already has a full plate for 2023. Even without the Q4 2022 delivery numbers, the company aims to grow another 50% this year. In this report let's look at Tesla's 2023 schedule, see what we can expect and how full Tesla's plate is in 2023. As I tell you this story, please Like this video if you find it informative and helpful to make decisions.
