iBerkshires.com
Mass RMV to Remove Option for Customers to Opt Out of Automatic Voter Registration
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing that effective Jan.1, 2023, the RMV is no longer allowed to offer the option for customers to opt out of automatic voter registration. The opportunity for driver's license and ID applicants to decline automatic voter registration is no...
iBerkshires.com
Adams, Great Barrington Receive Water Project Loan Forgiveness Funds
ADAMS, Mass. — Adams received $1,188,354 in loan forgiveness and Great Barrington Received $486,968 in loan forgiveness. Both towns are making upgrades to their wastewater treatment plants. State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust (Trust) Board of Trustees, announced on Dec.14, 2022, that more than...
iBerkshires.com
Baby Bonds Task Force Provides Recommendations
PITTSFIELD, Mass —The Baby Bonds Task Force provided its recommendations on possible legislation and subsequent programming during a webinar in late December. "This legislation is designed to build sustainable, generational wealth for the communities who need it most through targeted uses including higher education, purchase of a home, or starting a business," Massachusetts Representative Andy Vargas said.
iBerkshires.com
Bard College Accepting Submissions for Open-Access Academic Journal
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. —The Early College Research Institute at Bard College at Simon's Rock is now accepting submissions for the newest issue of its digital, open-access academic journal focused on the early college movement, Early College Folio Volume 2, Issue 2. More information about the journal can be found...
iBerkshires.com
SVHC Weekly Health Update: Dec. 30
Nurse Practitioner Stefanie McGowan of SVMC Orthopedics shares the sixth challenge in SVHC's 8-Week Healthy Holiday Challenge. Get a fresh goal every Friday through January 13, and share your progress on social media with #SVHCHHC. Every U.S. household is eligible to order four more free at-home COVID-?19 tests from the...
iBerkshires.com
Fundamentals for Safe Ice Fishing
MONTPELIER, Vt. — With the start of the new year, many Vermonters are preparing for ice fishing. "If you're looking for a fun, easy way to get outdoors with friends and family this winter, ice fishing is hard to top," said Fisheries Biologist Shawn Good. "It's quick to learn, affordable and generally more accessible and social than open water fishing."
iBerkshires.com
Delisle Hat Trick Leads Hornets Past Mount Everett
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – David Delisle had a hat trick, Abby Fuls made 19 saves, and the McCann Tech hockey team started 2023 with a 6-1 win over Mount Everett on Monday night at the Berkshire School. Both the Hornets and the Eagles were coming off extended holiday breaks. Mount...
