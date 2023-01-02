MONTPELIER, Vt. — With the start of the new year, many Vermonters are preparing for ice fishing. "If you're looking for a fun, easy way to get outdoors with friends and family this winter, ice fishing is hard to top," said Fisheries Biologist Shawn Good. "It's quick to learn, affordable and generally more accessible and social than open water fishing."

