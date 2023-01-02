ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Crews respond to downtown crashes involving 9 people early Monday morning

By Reggie Lee, Nic Lopez
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

DOWNTOWN, ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash involving nine people shortly before 3:00 a.m. Monday.

The crash happened on Washington Avenue. Three ambulances each carried three people to area hospitals. Interstate 70 was blocked off while crews cleaned up the debris.

Top Story: Missouri executes convicted murderer Amber McLaughlin

No word on the extent of those injuries. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Duane Powell
2d ago

If the crash occurred on Washington Ave, why was interstate 70 blocked off. Was the story written by a second hand witness who doesn't know the city?

