Crews respond to downtown crashes involving 9 people early Monday morning

DOWNTOWN, ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash involving nine people shortly before 3:00 a.m. Monday.

The crash happened on Washington Avenue. Three ambulances each carried three people to area hospitals. Interstate 70 was blocked off while crews cleaned up the debris.

No word on the extent of those injuries. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

