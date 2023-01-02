ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner 'Lost A Lot Of Blood' After Snow Plow Ran Over His Leg In Horrific Accident

New details about Jeremy Renner's snow plow accident are coming to light, and they're gruesome. The 51-year-old actor was flown to the hospital after he reportedly plowed the road with a Snowcat when he accidentally ran over one of his legs. As a result, the Hawkeye star was airlifted away from his home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., after a neighbor, who is a doctor, went to get help.The Hollywood star suffered "extensive" injuries and "lost a lot of blood," but it seems like he's trying to keep positive during this time. Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries...
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
CBS Denver

Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
New York Post

Jeremy Renner suffered ‘extensive’ injuries when snowplow ran over leg

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
CBS News

Jeremy Renner critically injured in snowplow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition following a freak snow plow accident. The 51-year-old suffered serious injuries when his Snow Cat plow ran over his leg while he was clearing a road near his Lake Tahoe home.

