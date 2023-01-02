SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- UBILITE announced today that Peter L. Gammel has joined the company as its new CEO. Mr. Gammel most recently held the position of vice president and CTO of the Mobile and Wireless Infrastructure Business Unit at GlobalFoundries. Previously, he was the CTO of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. and also served as CTO and vice president of engineering at SiGe Semiconductor before its acquisition by Skyworks. Prior to SiGe Semiconductor, he was vice president of engineering at Renaissance Wireless and CTO at Advance Nanotech and for Agere Systems’ Analog Products Business. He was also a distinguished member of technical staff at Alcatel-Lucent Bell Labs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005882/en/ Peter Gammel (Photo: Business Wire)

