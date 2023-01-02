ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UBILITE Hires Peter Gammel as its New CEO

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- UBILITE announced today that Peter L. Gammel has joined the company as its new CEO. Mr. Gammel most recently held the position of vice president and CTO of the Mobile and Wireless Infrastructure Business Unit at GlobalFoundries. Previously, he was the CTO of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. and also served as CTO and vice president of engineering at SiGe Semiconductor before its acquisition by Skyworks. Prior to SiGe Semiconductor, he was vice president of engineering at Renaissance Wireless and CTO at Advance Nanotech and for Agere Systems’ Analog Products Business. He was also a distinguished member of technical staff at Alcatel-Lucent Bell Labs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005882/en/ Peter Gammel (Photo: Business Wire)
Digital Trends

Amazon starts drone delivery trials in California and Texas

Amazon has launched drone delivery trials in a couple of new locations in California and Texas. David Carbon, vice president of Prime Air Amazon, announced the development on LinkedIn. His post included a photo (below) showing one of its drones carrying a small box on the end of a tether.
conceptcarz.com

Hyundai-Kia Reveals Details of ZER01NE Creative Platform Promoting Pioneering Startups at CES 2023

• Hyundai Motor and Kia's ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform showcases transformative startup collaborations at CES 2023. • ZER01NE bolsters Hyundai Motor Group's global strategy to engage with new companies at an early stage and foster breakthrough technical advances. • Project builds on success of previous collaborations; delivers benefits beyond automotive...
TechCrunch

Dear Sophie: How can I transfer my H-1B to my new startup in 2023?

“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
massdevice.com

RoCor Medical names Lara Barghout as CEO

ReCor Medical today announced it appointed Lara Barghout as president and CEO. Barghout will succeed Andrew Weiss and will be responsible for leading the Palo Alto, California-based company’s business strategy and organization in a new direction – commercializing ReCor’s Paradise ultrasound renal denervation (uRDN) system that treats hypertension.
CNN

Microsoft gets its first US union

Developers at a Microsoft-owned gaming studio voted on Tuesday to form the first ever US union at the tech giant, in a milestone moment both for the company and the video game industry.
petage.com

Pet Food Brand Wet Noses Reappoints Galligan as CEO, Quinn as COO

Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company announces that Jasmine “Jazz” Galligan has rejoined the company as chief executive officer, effective September 20, 2022. In 2019, Galligan moved on and moved to Mexico with her family of five kids and three dogs, after successfully running the company for 23 years. In September 2022, she was asked to rejoin the company. Jazz accepted, and instantly reached out to Jeff Quinn, her close friend and former COO.
The Associated Press

Experity Announces Appointment of Brian Berning as Chief Financial Officer

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Experity, the national leader in on-demand healthcare solutions, announced the appointment of Brian Berning as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. This appointment follows the recent acquisition of Experity by GTCR, a leading private equity firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005089/en/ Brian Berning, Chief Financial Officer of Experity (Photo: Business Wire)
HackerNoon

Meet Noonies 2022 Winner: Omri Hurwitz Startup Blogger of The Year

“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards:. It really shows you what consistent work can do. I am super grateful to be able to interview and talk to amazing Entrepreneurs, Startups, VCs, and other leaders in the tech ecosystem, and this award is a great indication of the amazing effects of collaborations.
San Francisco Examiner

As Silicon Valley retrenches, a tech talent shift accelerates

Priya Natarajan, a seasoned software engineer, was restless and looking for her next career move. She wanted two things: a job where her technical skills would be put to good use in a field that could make “a big impact on the world,” she said. Natarajan, 36, chose...
Radio Ink

Innovation on Full Display at CES 2023

(By Buzz Knight) Has innovation thrived during these last few years or been hindered? Many of us believed that when the world went into lockdown, that entrepreneurs would thrive during this period, solving problems with new creations. The result is on display this week in Las Vegas and for all...
