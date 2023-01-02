Read full article on original website
The soccer player who got assassinated for accidentally scoring on his own goal
It was in 1994 when the FIFA World Cup was hosted by the United States. Andrés Escobar, a 27-year-old soccer player was a defender for the Colombian national team. He was much respected by Colombian soccer fans as he tried to promote a positive change in Colombia during a very violent time for the country.
Brazilians throng to bid final farewell to soccer legend Pelé at daylong wake
Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium
Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele
Brazilians Pay Last Respects to Soccer Great Pele at Daylong Wake
Gianni Infantino wants every country to name a stadium in honour of Pele
Fifa will ask every country in the world to name a stadium in honour of Pele, its president Gianni Infantino said on Monday.The Brazil great, who won the World Cup three times and scored over 1,000 goals in his career, died on December 29 aged 82 after a battle with cancer.Infantino, who was in Brazil for Pele’s funeral in Sao Paulo, told local reporters: “We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele.”In April 2021 Rio de Janeiro abandoned plans to name the famous Maracana Stadium after...
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start
Pele to be buried today after lying in state at Urbano Caldeira stadium
Brazilian players face backlash for skipping Pelé's funeral
Pelé laid to rest in Brazil as an estimated 200,000 plus turn out to mourn soccer legend's passing
‘His legacy will outlive us all’: Pele takes final journey as thousands attend funeral
Pelé's Funeral Draws Large Crowds, Bidding Farewell to the Legend in Eight Mile Long Procession
