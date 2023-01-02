ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDIO-TV

Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium

SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World Cup winner...
Reuters

Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele

SANTOS, Brazil, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Emotional crowds bid Brazil soccer legend Pele a final farewell on Tuesday, lining the streets of Santos to watch his coffin taken to its final resting place from the city's stadium where 230,000 mourners had filed past his open casket.
The Independent

Gianni Infantino wants every country to name a stadium in honour of Pele

Fifa will ask every country in the world to name a stadium in honour of Pele, its president Gianni Infantino said on Monday.The Brazil great, who won the World Cup three times and scored over 1,000 goals in his career, died on December 29 aged 82 after a battle with cancer.Infantino, who was in Brazil for Pele’s funeral in Sao Paulo, told local reporters: “We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele.”In April 2021 Rio de Janeiro abandoned plans to name the famous Maracana Stadium after...
YourErie

Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start

Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil’s best. The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was the only player ever to win three World Cups, […]
The Independent

Pele to be buried today after lying in state at Urbano Caldeira stadium

Pele is due to be buried later today after thousands of fans waited to pay their respects as his coffin lay in state at the home of his former club Santos.The three-time World Cup winner, who scored over 1,000 goals in his career, died on December 29 aged 82 after a battle with cancer.On Monday, his coffin was placed on the centre circle of the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, ahead of a private burial on Tuesday.Pele has reportedly chosen a burial site on the ninth floor of a nearby cemetery which will allow him to watch over the...
WSB Radio

Brazilian players face backlash for skipping Pelé's funeral

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilian soccer stars past and present are under fire from fans for skipping Pelé's funeral and opting to pay their respects on social media. The three-time World Cup champion was buried in his hometown Tuesday after more than 230,000 mourners passed by his casket at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos. Pelé died last Thursday after a battle with cancer.
The Independent

‘His legacy will outlive us all’: Pele takes final journey as thousands attend funeral

Pelé was laid to rest on Tuesday, as the Brazilian football legend was buried on the ninth floor of a cemetery overlooking Santos’ stadium in his hometown.Pelé, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died of colon cancer on 29 December, aged 82. He is seen by many as the greatest footballer to have ever lived.The days since have seen tributes from the likes of modern-day greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, while Jair Bolsonaro declared three days of national mourning in one of his final acts as president of Brazil, before being replaced by Lula. Lula was...
ABC News

