Pelé was laid to rest on Tuesday, as the Brazilian football legend was buried on the ninth floor of a cemetery overlooking Santos’ stadium in his hometown.Pelé, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died of colon cancer on 29 December, aged 82. He is seen by many as the greatest footballer to have ever lived.The days since have seen tributes from the likes of modern-day greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, while Jair Bolsonaro declared three days of national mourning in one of his final acts as president of Brazil, before being replaced by Lula. Lula was...

1 DAY AGO