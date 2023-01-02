Read full article on original website
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bengals Players Disrespecting the Bills Before Tonight’s Game
The Buffalo Bills will play the most important game of the season tonight, when they play at the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. The game features the 12-3 Bills and the 11-4 Bengals, marking the first time in 25 years that a Monday Night Football game matched up two teams with a combined 23 wins or more.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
NFL reveals when Patriots will play Bills in final game of regular season
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The National Football League has unveiled its schedule for Week 18, the final week of the 2022 regular season, and New England Patriots fans will know whether the team has made the playoffs by late Sunday afternoon. The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills on the...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
SOURCE SPORTS: [WATCH] Bills Vs. Bengals Suspended After Bills’ Damar Hamlin Collapses On Field
Several videos which have now went viral show Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin take a hard helmet to the chest during the Bills game vs. Cincinnati and soon after collapsed on the field, temporarily suspending the game. Hamlin suddenly fell to the ground after tackling receiver Tee Higgins, which required the...
Bills vs Bengals LIVE: Buffalo looks to keep control of AFC's No. 1 seed at 11-4 Cincinnati
Follow along with live updates from Sportsmail's Tyrell Feaster as the Bills look to move one step closer to securing a first-round bye in the playoffs vs. the Bengals.
NFL Decides to Not Put the Patriots-Bills Game on Sunday Night
The Buffalo Bills are trying to clinch the one seed in the AFC. They can do that with two wins to close out the season, which starts tonight on Monday Night Football at the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills are 2.5-point favorites against the Bengals but by all accounts, this is...
Zac Taylor's perspective on Bills DB Damar Hamlin's collapse and how Bengals move forward
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since the tragic events that took place at Paycor Stadium on Monday. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter and suffered a cardiac arrest. He was then administered CPR for nearly 10...
How declaring Bills/Bengals a ‘no contest’ would affect playoff seeding in the AFC
If Monday night’s abandoned game between the Bills and Bengals is declared a “no contest,” it could have significant implications on the AFC playoff race.
NFL Not Ruling Out Patriots-Bills Week 18 Game Being Postponed
NFL not ruling out postponement of Week 18 Patriots-Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is unprecedented territory after a frightening scene Monday night in Cincinnati. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 matchup with the New...
Bills injury hits close to home for Evangel’s Hepola
SPRINGFIELD, Mo–As you saw earlier in the news, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals. The incident hit close to home to Evangel coach Chuck Hepola. And he hopes it also provides another lesson for coaches […]
Bengals tailgaters can count Burrow's family among them most games
CINCINNATI — At tailgate parties before the Cincinnati Bengals take the field, fans could bump into Robin or Jimmy Burrow, quarterback Joe's family — just look for "Mike." The Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium during the Monday Night Football game, airing on WCPO9. Pre-game coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. and the game kicks off at 8:30 p.m.
Bills vs. Patriots: Wednesday injury reports
DB Marcus Jones (concussion) TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) CB Jonathan Jones (chest) WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) WR DeVante Parker (concussion) Notes: Mills, Marcus Jones, Jonathan Jones not play last week, per Patriots Wire. Buffalo Bills (12-3) Did not practice. N/A. Limited participation. CB Taron Johnson (concussion) Full practice. QB Josh...
Patrick Mahomes is one of us when it comes to Bills-Bengals clash
Monday Night Football will be headlined by a heavyweight matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, two of the best teams in the AFC. And just like all of us, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be watching. After all, one of these teams will likely be standing in their way en route to another Super Bowl appearance.
Damar Hamlin: Sports world shows support for Buffalo Bills safety after scary injury against Bengals
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native and Pittsburgh Central Catholic and University of Pittsburgh alumnus, was injured during the first quarter. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins,...
Panthers coaching rumors: Steve Wilks unlikely to return with new favorite emerging
The Carolina Panthers are not likely to run it back with Steve Wilks as the full-time head coach. Even though there was a chance interim head coach Steve Wilks could have gotten the gig full-time, it seems as though owner David Tepper will be going in a different direction for the main job with the Carolina Panthers.
Texans legendary WR Andre Johnson named 2023 Pro Football of Fame finalist
Former Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson has been named as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023. The inaugural Texans Ring of Honor inductee is one of 15 modern-era finalists, which were announced Wednesday night. Texans cofounder and senior chair Janice McNair congratulated Johnson on...
Bengals Joe Burrow gifts offensive line a cruise vacation but says he's 'not a boat guy'
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed out for his offensive line this past Christmas, gifting them all a cruise trip. But it sounds like the quarterback won't be joining them, saying, "I don't like boats, not a boat guy." He added, "You're stuck out there, what if something happens?"
John Murphy is under the weather, so he won't broadcast Bills-Bengals game
CINCINNATI - When the Buffalo Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night in what might be the biggest game in the NFL this season, long-time radio play-by-play man John Murphy will not be on the call. Murphy is feeling “under the weather” according to a Bills spokesman, and he...
