Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
NECN

NFL Not Ruling Out Patriots-Bills Week 18 Game Being Postponed

NFL not ruling out postponement of Week 18 Patriots-Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is unprecedented territory after a frightening scene Monday night in Cincinnati. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 matchup with the New...
BUFFALO, NY
KOLR10 News

Bills injury hits close to home for Evangel’s Hepola

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–As you saw earlier in the news, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals. The incident hit close to home to Evangel coach Chuck Hepola. And he hopes it also provides another lesson for coaches […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WCPO

Bengals tailgaters can count Burrow's family among them most games

CINCINNATI — At tailgate parties before the Cincinnati Bengals take the field, fans could bump into Robin or Jimmy Burrow, quarterback Joe's family — just look for "Mike." The Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium during the Monday Night Football game, airing on WCPO9. Pre-game coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. and the game kicks off at 8:30 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Patriots: Wednesday injury reports

DB Marcus Jones (concussion) TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) CB Jonathan Jones (chest) WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) WR DeVante Parker (concussion) Notes: Mills, Marcus Jones, Jonathan Jones not play last week, per Patriots Wire. Buffalo Bills (12-3) Did not practice. N/A. Limited participation. CB Taron Johnson (concussion) Full practice. QB Josh...
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

FanSided

