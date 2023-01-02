ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego could OK far more high-rise homes and backyard apartments under a new city housing proposal

By David Garrick
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjMeu_0k0u33nk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOhzY_0k0u33nk00
This is the backyard area and granny flat at a residence in Solana Beach, CA. (Eduardo Contreras / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

A new San Diego proposal aims to jump-start production of high-rise housing and backyard apartments by loosening rules that govern where such homes can be built.

Rules that allow taller apartment buildings and more backyard units when a property is near mass transit would be softened to require the transit line be within 1 mile — rather than the current standard of half a mile.

The proposal also has incentives that encourage developers to build more lower-priced rental housing in prosperous neighborhoods where there are high-paying jobs and educational opportunities.

The proposed rule changes would make an additional 5,224 acres close enough to transit to be eligible for developer density bonuses. The changes would also increase by 4,612 the acreage eligible for the backyard apartment “bonus” program.

City officials did not provide context for the change by noting either the existing acreage or the expected new one.

Density bonuses allow apartment builders to construct 50 percent more units than generally allowed by the zoning for a piece of land — and even more in some cases.

The bonus program for backyard apartments, called “accessory dwelling units” by the city and often called “granny flats” by the public, allows property owners to build extra units if they agree to rent restrictions on at least one of them.

The proximity to transit is a factor because the number of extra units allowed is limited to one, unless the property is close to transit — within a half-mile radius under existing rules but within a 1-mile walk under the new proposal.

If the property is close to transit, the number of extra units is unlimited.

The piece of the proposal that encourages developers to build more lower-priced rental housing in prosperous neighborhoods would rely on the state's definition of “high-opportunity” areas, which focuses primarily on the presence of high-paying jobs and educational institutions.

More than 3,300 acres would be eligible for development under the high-opportunity incentives, city officials said.

The local development community and advocates for transit are praising the new transit proposal, but groups focused on preserving the existing character of single-family neighborhoods are criticizing it.

The proposal was unanimously approved by the city’s Planning Commission in early December. It’s scheduled to be discussed by the City Council’s Land Use and Housing Committee in January, and then by the full council in February.

The changes to the transit rules, which would replace the name “transit priority area" with “sustainable development area," are part of a large package of roughly 80 municipal code changes city planning officials are proposing.

Other proposed changes include prohibiting new storage facilities on prime industrial land, loosening rules for pool demolitions at historic homes and specifying that converted parking lots must be used for outdoor dining, not retail.

More than 30 of the proposed changes are specific to downtown, including new incentives to open child care facilities there and to build dense housing projects on surface parking lots.

The package of proposed municipal code changes is formally called the 2022 Land Development Code update.

San Diego is the only city in the region that updates its zoning code annually with a large batch of policy changes. Other cities handle such changes one at a time.

City officials say comprehensively updating the zoning code each year allows them to quickly make small modifications that streamline regulations and adjust policies that have had contradictory or unintended consequences.

Critics say adjusting significant regulations in a large batch sometimes shields the changes from the scrutiny they might receive if the council debated them individually.

The proposal to loosen the transit proximity rules has gotten significant attention from Neighbors for a Better San Diego, an advocacy group for single-family homeowners that has aggressively fought looser rules for backyard apartments.

The group opposes the changes but is praising a concession by the city within the proposal to start using walking distance, instead of distance as a crow flies, to determine how far a property is from transit.

That change would reduce how many properties qualify for transit bonuses by eliminating properties that are geographically close to transit but separated from the transit line by a major road, a canyon or some other obstacle.

“Unfortunately, this change is negated by the proposed overall expansion of walking distance from one-half mile to a full mile,” the group said in an email to its members. “This expansion means more San Diego single-family neighborhoods will be targeted for overdevelopment."

Neighbors for a Better San Diego has also criticized the city for deeming properties eligible even if a transit line doesn’t yet exist. City rules make properties eligible for transit bonuses if they are near a transit line scheduled to be built by 2035.

The group contends city officials are overly optimistic that people living in new high-rise building and backyard apartments will commute by transit.

City officials say they expect a steadily greater share of San Diego residents to use transit as roads get more congested and as transit options improve.

The development community has endorsed that stance.

“The housing shortage is as serious as it has been and we really need to have as many opportunities as possible to build near transit,” said Matt Adams, a spokesperson for the local chapter of the Building Industry Association.

Many residents are more skeptical.

"If the city wants to move towards a mass-transit, high-density model similar to Europe’s great cities — or even our East Coast cities — there needs to be at a minimum a tenfold increase in existing bus and light-rail routes," said Dana Olson.

Michael Magers was more blunt in his criticism.

"Increasing the walking distance to 1 mile so you can disregard current zoning laws is un-American,” he said.

Planning Commission Chairman Bill Hofman praised the proposal but expressed concern that making so much land eligible for transit bonuses could reduce the incentive developers have to build directly along transit lines.

"I want to make sure we still have motivation for developers to relocate higher density closer to transit areas," Hofman said.

Commissioner Matthew Boomhower said the key is adding more housing whenever and wherever possible.

"We need more housing of all types at all price points in every neighborhood in San Diego," he said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 7

Related
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Old Library Expected to Soon Become a Shelter

The city expects to welcome homeless San Diegans to sleep in its old Central Library later this month. Mayor Todd Gloria’s office said the city is preparing the long-vacant downtown library to accommodate 26 beds this winter and to get final approval from the fire marshal to shelter unhoused residents there.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego

A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 144-Unit Community in Oceanside, California

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Merrill Gardens Oceanside. The 144-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community is located in Oceanside, a coastal city between Los Angeles and San Diego. The community was built in 1999, totaling approximately 96,905 square...
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

The future of the SANDAG mileage tax in 2023

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, originally proposed to fund a $162.5 billion railway network, was “eliminated” from the plan due to widespread public backlash. Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata continues to push to reinstate the mileage tax, claiming San Diegans opposed to the potential four-cent-per-mile “fee” are anti-environment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Gas Pipeline Leak That Impacted Fuel at San Diego Airport to Be Repaired

A broken gas pipeline that impacted fuel at San Diego International Airport is slated to be fixed Tuesday after a leak was discovered prior to Christmas. The pipeline is expected to begin refilling Tuesday evening and gasoline is expected to be delivered into San Diego in the early morning of Wednesday, according to Kinder Morgan, the company that owns the pipeline.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

A Popular Yet Controversial New York City Pizzeria Is Coming to San Diego

An NYC slice shop that draws long lines for its Neapolitan pizzas and Sicilian square pies is expanding to San Diego where its first location is landing in the Gaslamp. Founded in 2012 in the Manhattan neighborhood of Nolita, Prince Street Pizza is planning to open downtown in the former Marisco El Pulpo space on Market Street early this year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Cali Breakfast opens in downtown San Diego

Cali Breakfast, a new café serving Latin American and California breakfast dishes with a cocktail program, opened in November in the historic El Cortez building in downtown San Diego. Cali Breakfast is both child- and pet-friendly. The menu at Cali Breakfast combines various breakfast and brunch options, including lobster...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Excess rain brings flooding to San Diego roads

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ongoing winter season has brought excess rain to the West Coast. Experts hope that these rainstorms will lift California’s years-long drought. Unfortunately, the excess water has lead to flooding in some parts of San Diego County. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live with details....
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Minimum wage in San Diego increases to $16.30 an hour

Minimum wage San Diegans will begin seeing more money in their paychecks effective Saturday, as the city's minimum wage increased from $15 to $16.30 an hour. The change applies to all employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the geographic boundaries of the city of San Diego. The change is in accordance with the city's Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, approved in 2016.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Bipartisan SANDAG group seeks to change board’s voting structure

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A bipartisan group of SANDAG board members sought to reform SANDAG’s voting structure. In an attempt to restore balance to the board, the group moved to adjust the city’s weighted voting system. San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss...
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
121K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy