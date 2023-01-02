Read full article on original website
Related
Member of crew drugging and robbing NYC clubgoers hit with murder charges
A member of a violent Manhattan robbery crew that targets patrons at Big Apple nightclubs — including gay bars — has been arrested and charged with murder in the overdose deaths of two partygoers, police said Thursday. Kenwood Allen, 33, is allegedly part of the vicious gang that has been drugging inebriated revelers and robbing them — with at least 26 attacks since March. “They target their victims leaving bars, offering drugs in some cases, then either through force or when the victim passes out, they remove jewelry, money, high-end watches and phones from their victims,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at...
Alleged NYC attacker Trevor Bickford was on FBI radar since Dec. 10, sources say
The Maine teenager and suspected radicalized Islamist extremist charged with attacking NYPD cops near Times Square had been on the FBI’s radar for about three weeks before the New Year’s Eve slashing, law enforcement sources told The Post on Tuesday. Trevor Bickford’s mom, Audra Simpson, called police in their town to express concerns about her 19-year-old son’s increasing obsession with Islam on Dec. 10, and local cops passed the tip on to the feds, the sources said. “As a result of that conversation, we gave her some direction and then we notified the FBI,” Wells Police Capt. Gerald Congdon told The Post....
Man stabbed in neck with scissors near Times Square
A man was stabbed in the neck with scissors near Times Square Saturday as revelers packed the streets watch the ball drop and ring in the new year, cops and witnesses said. The slashing occurred around 8:45 p.m. New Year’s Eve when a fight broke out between two men on West 42nd Street and 6th Avenue, police said. A tourist visiting from San Diego to watch the New Year’s Eve festivities for the first time told The Post the victim grabbed a pair of scissors from his backpack when the attacker landed a punch, knocking him out. The knifeman then knocked the...
Woman having ‘psychiatric episode’ pulls up to UN gates, refuses to leave car: NYPD
A woman bizarrely drove her car onto a sidewalk and up to the gate around the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan on Sunday morning. The 53-year-old was hospitalized after cops coaxed her out of the vehicle, which she drove up to the gate at the UN’s headquarters off of First Avenue at 42nd Street around 9:45 a.m., police said. “She was having a psychiatric episode,” a police source said. Video shows police officers with the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit trying to talk to the woman through her closed driver’s side window after UN security called 911. Eventually, she gets out of the car and is placed on a gurney. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. Her identity wasn’t released and it was unclear why she wouldn’t move her vehicle or if she had any connection to the UN.
Man accused of carrying out deadly crime spree across Manhattan arrested
Roland Codrington, 35, is now facing several charges including murder and attempted murder.
Florida Man Sentenced For Strangulation Murders Of Two New York Women In 2000s
In 2017, Christopher Gonzalez was linked to the 2000 murder of Dora DelValle-Almontaser, who was raped and strangled while housesitting at her uncle's Bronx apartment. A year and a half later, DNA would also connect the suspect to the 2005 murder of Angel Serbay. A Florida man will spend the...
NYC subway shooter Frank James pleads guilty to injuring 10 in Brooklyn
Frank James, the man accused of shooting 10 people inside a subway car in Brooklyn, New York City in April 2022, has pleaded guilty Tuesday to all the charges facing him.
buzzfeednews.com
The Man Who Opened Fire On A Crowded Subway Car In Brooklyn Pleaded Guilty To Terrorism Charges
The man who opened fire on the New York City subway last year, wounding 10, pleaded guilty to terrorism charges on Tuesday. Frank R. James, 63, faces a possible life sentence for the attack, which took place during the busy morning rush hour on a Manhattan-bound train at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood.
Uber drivers planning second 1-day strike in New York City
Uber drivers are protesting the company's push to block them from getting raises passed by the TLC.
Machete-wielding man attacks multiple NYPD officers near Times Square
Three NYPD officers were hospitalized after a man approached them near Times Square and struck them in the head with a machete, authorities said early Sunday morning.
Suspect who attacked 2 NYPD officers in Times Square makes 1st court appearance
Trevor Bickford appeared before a judge for the first time from his hospital bed and was remanded into custody.
Harlem Tenants Still Waiting for Hot Water
Two and a half days of begging before finally getting repairs made and two days later, no hot water. No showers for TriHill tenants in Harlem /Photo byTammy Remington. Tenants living at one of many buildings managed by TriHill Management, LLC, were facing the long holiday weekend without hot water. This is not a new situation for people in many of this company's buildings. As recently as two weeks ago, several tenants of this building were left without heat for weeks. It turned out to be a simple case of clearing the lines, but the inexperienced "interim super" that was sent didn't know how to do this.
Schneps Media
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
New York City's chief publisher of community news.
Comments / 0