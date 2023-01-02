ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres roster review: Seth Lugo

By Jeff Sanders
 2 days ago

SETH LUGO

  • Position(s): Right-handed pitcher
  • 2023 opening day age: 33
  • Bats / Throws: Right / Right
  • Height / Weight: 6-foot-4 / 225 pounds
  • How acquired: Signed as a free agent in December 2022
  • Contract status: His two-year, $15 million deal will pay him $7.5 million in 2023. It includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024 and performance bonuses for relief appearances ($100,000 for every five relief appearances, beginning with his 40 th ) and starts ($250,000 for every four starts, beginning with his 10 th ).
  • Key 2022 stats: 3-2, 3.60 ERA, 3 saves, 69 strikeouts, 18 walks, 1.17 WHIP, .233 opponent average, 65 innings (62 appearances)

STAT TO NOTE

  • 3253 — The average spin rate on Lugo’s curveball, behind only Ryan Pressly (3272) and Dustin May (3267) among pitchers who threw at least 250 curves in 2022. Long a staple of his five-mix, his 79 mph curveball was Lugo’s most-often thrown pitch (34 percent) for the first time in his career. Hitters had a .159 batting average and a .261 slugging percentage off the pitch in 2022.

TRENDING

  • Idle — The Mets’ 34 th -round pick out of Centenary College (La.) in 2011, Lugo signed for $20,000 and needed five years to make his way to Queens. His injury history includes undergoing spinal fusion in his first full year in the minors in 2012 and a partial UCL tear after pitching for Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Lugo opted for rest and rehab over Tommy John surgery. By the time he had surgery to remove a loose body from that elbow in the spring of 2021, Lugo had already started his last game for the Mets. He went 4-3 with a 3.50 ERA in 46 appearances out of the bullpen that year and again worked exclusively in relief for the starting pitching-rich Mets in 2022. He boasts reverse splits for his career — a .691 OPS against righties and a .657 OPS against lefties — that were even more pronounced in 2022 as Lugo held righties to a .279/.333/.442 batting line and lefties to a .167/.230/.284 line. He’s also been more effective in his career out of the bullpen (2.91 ERA over 300 IP) than out of the rotation (4.35 ERA over 194 2/3 IP). The Padres got an up-close look at Lugo in the postseason as he struck out three over two scoreless innings in the wild-card series, his only playoff appearances to date.

2023 OUTLOOK

  • With a five-pitch mix that includes an elite curve (see stat to note), a mid-90s four-seamer, sinker, change-up and seldom-used slider, Lugo was looking for another opportunity to start and found it in San Diego. Both he and Nick Martinez are ticketed for the fourth and fifth slots in the rotation, with the likes of Adrián Morejón , Jay Groome and minor league signee Julio Teheran providing depth. Lugo could also factor into the bullpen at some point the way Martinez moved in and out of the rotation throughout 2022.

