dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
decrypt.co
Alameda-Linked Funds on the Move Again via Coin Mixers
Wallets linked to Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research are swapping and transferring crypto funds, using coin mixers to obscure transactions. Wallets linked to Alameda Research, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed trading firm, continue to shuffle around crypto funds and are using coin mixers to obscure transactions, blockchain analysts said Thursday.
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP Whales Move Over 200 Million Tokens After Rapid Accumulation Period
Whales on the $XRP Ledger have been moving a significant amount of tokens over the last few days after rapidly accumulating a significant percentage of the cryptocurrency’s supply over the past five weeks. As reported by Daily Hodl, whale monitoring service Whale Alert has flagged $XRP transactions moving more...
Regulators in the Bahamas back their estimate on $3.5 billion in seized FTX crypto assets, saying the exchange's counter-claim of $296 million is due to 'incomplete information'
Regulators in the Bahamas on Monday pushed back against FTX's claim that the seized crypto was worth just $296 million.
US oil giants Exxon and Chevron are poised to reap $100 billion total profit bonanza from Russia's war on Ukraine
ExxonMobil and Chevron are both set for record profits in 2022, of $56 billion and $37 billion respectively, per the FT. The US energy giants are benefiting from the surge in global oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, it said. It's a reversal of fortunes after the pandemic-era price crash...
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
CoinDesk
BlackRock Gives Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific New $17M Loan
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Investment giant BlackRock (BLK) has committed $17 million to bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as part of a new $75 million loan from the miner's secured convertible note holders,according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that was filed on Thursday.
Putin faces a tough 2023 for Russian oil as the West's ban and price cap take hold. These 3 experts assess whether the measures will work — and what it means for crude prices.
Oil markets may face headwinds in 2023 as fresh Western sanctions and a price cap on Russian oil come into effect. Analysts expect a slump in Russian crude output to squeeze global supplies, putting upward pressure on oil prices. Demand from China is expected to pick up as zero-COVID restrictions...
cryptopotato.com
SEC Objects to Binance.US Buying Voyager Digital for $1 Billion
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is ramping up its war on crypto with the latest move to scupper a Binance buyout deal. In a filing on Jan. 4, the financial regulator submitted a limited objection and reservation of rights. The SEC is pushing back on Binance’s U.S. division’s plan to buy bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital in a deal valued at around $1 billion.
Coinbase just reached a $100M settlement with New York regulators. Here’s what that means for crypto
The enforcement action against Coinbase came from the “apex predator of crypto regulation.”
China claims ‘revolutionary breakthrough’ in cooling power plants
China claims the "world's first" power plant equipped with a "natural direct cooling" (NDC) system is now connected to the grid in the Shaanxi Province of the country. This marks a "breakthrough" in power plant cooling technology for China, according to a report published by the state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) on Friday.
cryptopotato.com
Zero USDT, USDC, BUSD, and TUSD Printed in December 2022: Analysis
Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC were last printed in May and June respectively. Stablecoins have continued to play a very critical role in the crypto economy. The ongoing bear market also demonstrated that dollar-pegged coins like USDT and USDC witnessed a parabolic growth in market cap this year.
financefeeds.com
Gemini’s Winklevoss confrontation with Barry Silbert may trigger Chapter 11 at Genesis
The firms’ legal teams are likely to be busy because, as under current law, if the debtor has more than 12 creditors, three creditors can join in an involuntary petition to trigger a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The digital asset industry is bracing for a another epic collapse, it seems....
Elon Musk Breaks Another Record: First Person to Lose $200 Billion
Buying Twitter probably seemed like a better idea to Elon Musk before he actually went through with it. Since he took control of the social-media company in October, it’s only been causing him headaches. The latest: Musk has become the first person to ever lose $200 billion, Bloomberg reported recently. His net worth is currently sitting at $137 billion, down from a high of $340 billion in November 2021. That’s a pretty long way to fall—one most of us can’t even fathom. The loss is most recently due to the downward trajectory of Musk’s Tesla. Since the EV company achieved a $1...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Partners With Ukrainian Pharmacies to Allow Crypto Payments
The Ukrainian ANC Pharmacy enables crypto settlements via Binance Pay. One of the largest pharmacy chains in Ukraine – ANC Pharmacy – joined forces with Binance to enable customers to pay for medical products and supplies in cryptocurrencies. The exchange has provided its services to the war-torn country...
cryptopotato.com
Bahamas Regulator SCB Denies Asking FTX to Mint New Tokens
The SCB said it did not order FTX to create new crypto tokens worth hundreds of millions, as alleged by the exchange. The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) has refuted the claims made by FTX debtors that it had instructed the crypto exchange to mint tokens worth hundreds of millions.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement
The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
Xi Jinping is 'preparing the Chinese people for war,' Trump-era National Security Adviser says
Retired Lt. Gen. McMaster said Xi has "made quite clear" from his recent statements that he is preparing to move against Taiwan.
CoinTelegraph
Indonesia to launch national crypto exchange in 2023: Report
As a part of its reform of crypto regulation, Indonesia will create a crypto exchange in 2023, according to reports. The platform is planned to be launched prior to a shift of regulatory power from commodities to securities authority. On Jan. 4, the head of the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory...
