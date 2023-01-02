ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blissfield, MI

WHAT WE LEARNED: WINTER SPORTS

By Doug Donnelly, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Hba2_0k0u2o2j00

2-Minute Drill

ADDISON

Note: The Addison girls basketball team is off to a 3-4 start, which is already more wins than 2019-20 and 2020-21 combined.

Up next: The Panthers have return to girls basketball action Thursday when they host Will Carleton Academy.

ADRIAN

Note: Maple sophomore Stevie Elam made the list of top 100 players in Michigan by Detroit Free Press sportswriter Mick McCabe.

Up next: Adrian hosts Tecumseh in gymnastics at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

BLISSFIELD

Note: The Blissfield girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Thursday but bounced back quickly with a win in the second day of the Motor City Roundball Classic, beating L’Anse Creuse, 43-24.

Up next: The Royals and Ida match 3-0 LCAA girls basketball records at Blissfield Friday.

BRITTON DEERFIELD

Note: The Patriots varsity sports teams were idle all last week.

Up next: The Patriots girls basketball team will look to get on track when they travel to Sand Creek Friday for a TCC game.

CLINTON

Note: Clinton’s boys basketball team is 5-0 heading into the new year.

Up next: The Dave Elliott Wrestling Invite is Saturday at Clinton. Bouts start at 9 a.m.

HUDSON

Note: January will be huge month for Hudson’s wrestling team, which makes trips to Detroit Catholic Central, New Lothrop and Clarkston as well as host the Annual Super 16 on Jan. 20-21.

Up next: Hudson hosts the girls county bowling championships on Saturday.

LENAWEE CHRISTIAN

Note: The LCS girls went 1-1 in the Warrior Classic at Lourdes University last week. Avery Sluss made the all-tournament team.

Up next: The LCS boys basketball team will get back in action when they host Toledo Christian Thursday.

MADISON

Note: Madison's boys basketball team has dropped three straight heading into the new year and have a difficult schedule with games coming up against 3-1 Ida and 4-1 Summerfield.

Up next: The Trojans host Ida in a boys basketball game Tuesday in a match-up of future LCAA opponents.

Note: Ashley Joughin’s Bulldog girls basketball team picked up win No. 6 last week against Onsted. They are 6-0 heading into Tueday’s game vs. Fayette.

Up next: Morenci is at Fayette Monday in a non-league boys basketball game.

ONSTED

Note: The Wildcats lost for the first time this boys basketball season in the Spring Arbor University Shot Clock Classic.

Up next: Onsted will play at Hillsdale on Thursday.

SAND CREEK

Note: Aggie senior Emily Carbajal has passed the 800-point mark for her career.

Up next: The Aggie wrestling team competes in the Monroe New Years’ Duals on Saturday.

TECUMSEH

Note: Tecumseh’s boys basketball team bounced back from a loss against Bedford by beating Dearborn Advanced Tech at the Carleton Airport Holiday Showcase.

Up next: Tecumseh’s girls basketball team will play at defending LCAA champion Columbia Central Tuesday.

Headlines of the week

LENAWEE UNITED

Lenawee United closed out the 2022 calendar year by defeating the Tawas Braves 4-3 on Saturday afternoon at Yost Ice Arena at the University of Michigan.

Goaltender Nicko DeVitto (So., Clinton HS) turned aside 21 of 24 Braves’ shots to pick up his second straight win in net.

Two goals by Seamus McCarley (Tecumseh) and one each by Logan DeVitto (Clinton) and Adam Bartlett (Clinton) were the difference for Lenawee.

The Blueshirts have won five of their last seven games and are now 6-5-0 overall on the season. Lenawee faces SEC White Division-rival Dexter on Wednesday, January 4 at the Veterans Memorial Ice Arena in Ann Arbor. The game is scheduled for a 7:00 PM start.

MADISON IMPRESSIVE

Madison had an impressive week on the mat. The The Trojans went 3-0 and won the Manchester New Year’s Eve Tournament beating Erie Mason (55-15), Manchester (57-17), Parma Western (48-33) and Homer (60-24). Four Madison wrestlers went unbeaten on the day: Malaki Mosher, Lucas Dopp, Jalonn Borders and Xavier Rodriguez.

STOCKFORD ON A ROLL

Grant Stockford has been shooting the lights out for Clinton’s boys basketball team.

The Redwolve senior has been in doble figures in every game and score da season-high 30 in the recent win over Britton Deerfield. He is averaging 25.2 points a game this season.

Stockford has scored more than 750 points in his career. He will have a chance to increase that total this week when Clinton takes on Hudson Jan. 5. Hudson features a high-scorer of its own in Ambrose Horwath, who has surpassed 1,000 career points.

Stat of the week

24.0

Blissfield's girls basketball team is off to a 8-1 start and its because of defense. The Royals are giving up just 24.0 points a game through nine games, including allowing just 24 points to L'Anse Creuse on Friday in the second game of the Motor City Roundball Classic.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Banana 101.5

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today

Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
MONROE, MI
US 103.1

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Man dies in car crash in Oakland Township

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Oakland Township. The Oakland County Sheriff is looking for a driver that hit and killed a man from Shelby Township with their car. According to WDIV Local 4 in Detroit, 22-year-old Benjamin Kable, who died in the crash, was a senior at Michigan State University.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Following 45 years, Metro Detroit staple pizza shop owner retires

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - New Year's Eve proved to be a busy day for Vasil "Bill" VanGoff.As you walk into Nautilus Sub and Pizza Shop, you can hear customers congratulate VanGoff on his retirement.VanGoff's first day as the owner of Nautilus dates back to May 1977. "I graduated from college and I was going to be a music teacher but there were no jobs and I had experience at my uncle's Little Caesars and I never looked back," VanGoff told us.On his final day, VanGoff's family, including daughters and grandchildren, came behind the counter to help with the influx of...
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Person shot in south Toledo Sunday, expected to recover

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man sustained a gunshot wound at a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to calls regarding multiple shots fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Fries Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 1:25 a.m. While enroute to the location, they received a second call regarding a person shot.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Aldi grocery store coming to Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Aldi store is coming to Ypsilanti Township. Currently, residents in Ypsilanti Township have to travel to Pittsfield Township or Van Buren Township to shop at the discount grocery store. The township announced Tuesday that the store will be built at 420 S. Huron...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Auto shop destroyed by fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
PETTISVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

TFRD responds to west Toledo house fire Tuesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to a west Toledo residence after it went up in flames Tuesday morning. According the fire battalion chief on the scene, the fire broke out just before 6:15 a.m. at a residence in the 3900 block of Vermaas Avenue. Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.
TOLEDO, OH
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy