Tampa, FL

NBC Sports

Tom Brady has predictable take on idea of sitting out Bucs' finale

There's zero at stake for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend. They're locked into the NFC's No. 4 seed as the NFC South champions, and a win or loss in Week 18 won't impact their playoff position. So, you could make the case that the Bucs should rest their starters...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady will start for Bucs on Sunday vs. Falcons

Despite having their playoff spot locked in, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will still have their biggest names in the lineup for Week 18. Tom Brady will start at quarterback for the Bucs in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Wednesday. Bowles also said he plans to play his starters elsewhere in the lineup, as well.
Pewter Report

Week 17 Snap Count Analysis: Bucs vs. Panthers

Each week after every Bucs game, we’ll take a closer look at the snap count distribution for the Tampa Bay offense and defense. We’ll assess what we can learn from who played the most and least from the game. Here is a closer look at which players received...
Pewter Report

Bucs QB Brady Demonstrates Dominance In Latest Win

It’s the start of a new year, but it’s still the same old dominant Tom Brady. On the 23rd anniversary of leading Michigan back from a pair of comebacks in the 2000 Orange Bowl, the Bucs quarterback orchestrated another comeback effort Sunday. Down 21-10 in the fourth quarter...
10 Tampa Bay

Bucs' Mike Evans named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

TAMPA, Fla. — After his stellar performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the team announced Wednesday. He and teammate Chris Godwin, are the only wide receivers in franchise history to receive...
