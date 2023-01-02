Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Tom Brady has predictable take on idea of sitting out Bucs' finale
There's zero at stake for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend. They're locked into the NFC's No. 4 seed as the NFC South champions, and a win or loss in Week 18 won't impact their playoff position. So, you could make the case that the Bucs should rest their starters...
WATCH: All 3 of Tom Brady's TD passes to Mike Evans vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally got the breakout game they’ve been waiting for all season from Tom Brady and Mike Evans, as they connected for a trio of long touchdowns in Sunday’s 30-24 comeback win over the Carolina Panthers. Brady found Evans from 63, 57, and 30 yards...
Tom Brady will start for Bucs on Sunday vs. Falcons
Despite having their playoff spot locked in, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will still have their biggest names in the lineup for Week 18. Tom Brady will start at quarterback for the Bucs in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Wednesday. Bowles also said he plans to play his starters elsewhere in the lineup, as well.
WATCH: Tom Brady's best plays from Sunday's win vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers desperately needed a win last week against the Carolina Panthers, and the GOAT delivered with his best performance of the year. Tom Brady threw for 432 yards and three touchdowns, adding another score on the ground, as the Bucs mounted yet another double-digit fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Panthers, 30-24.
Pewter Report
Week 17 Snap Count Analysis: Bucs vs. Panthers
Each week after every Bucs game, we’ll take a closer look at the snap count distribution for the Tampa Bay offense and defense. We’ll assess what we can learn from who played the most and least from the game. Here is a closer look at which players received...
Pewter Report
Bucs QB Brady Demonstrates Dominance In Latest Win
It’s the start of a new year, but it’s still the same old dominant Tom Brady. On the 23rd anniversary of leading Michigan back from a pair of comebacks in the 2000 Orange Bowl, the Bucs quarterback orchestrated another comeback effort Sunday. Down 21-10 in the fourth quarter...
Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: 5 players miss practice for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their initial injury report for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons, and there are some big names who weren’t on the practice field Wednesday. Five players missed Wednesday’s practice: Wide receiver Julio Jones, cornerback Carlton Davis III, safety Logan Ryan, offensive...
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: It would 'bother me' to sit out meaningless Week 18 finale
The Buccaneers have the division wrapped up, but Tom Brady doesn't want to rest in Week 18 as his team gears up for the playoffs.
Bucs' Mike Evans named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
TAMPA, Fla. — After his stellar performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the team announced Wednesday. He and teammate Chris Godwin, are the only wide receivers in franchise history to receive...
Tampa Bay regarded as 'logical' destination for Sean Payton in 2023
Could Sean Payton and Tom Brady team up with the Buccaneers?
Albany Herald
Todd Bowles Shares Tom Brady and Starters Playing Status for Week 18
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting used to rallying in the fourth quarter or overtime this season. In four of the team's last five wins, they've been forced to overcome a deficit in the final couple of minutes to escape with a victory from the jaws of defeat.
