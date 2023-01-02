Read full article on original website
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Decades-Old McDonald's Permanently Closes - Outlet in Colorado ShuttersTy D.Denver, CO
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Committee approves amenity-rich affordable housing at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Jaylen Brown sends a message to the Denver Nuggets - “We don't get to play them again, so that's good for them!”
Jaylen Brown seems irked by the Boston Celtics' defeat to the Denver Nuggets in the battle of the two conference leaders.
Sporting News
Celtics guard Marcus Smart ejected after jawing with officials during blowout loss to Thunder
It was a rough night in OKC for the Boston Celtics, suffering a blowout loss to the Thunder, without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup. Midway through the third quarter, as frustration mounted with the Celtics trailing by 28 points, Marcus Smart's night early after the Boston guard was ejected from the game.
Brian Windhorst reports Minnesota Timberwolves players’ growing frustration with Rudy Gobert
Will the Wolves still push through with their plans to commit to Gobert as a franchise cornerstone?
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
News On 6
Thunder Blow Out Celtics 150-117 Without Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league’s leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for points since the team moved to Oklahoma City from Seattle before the 2008-2009 season. The previous mark was 149 points in 2013.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/3/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 3, 2023. New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch.
chatsports.com
Preview: Boston Celtics (26-11) at Thunder (15-21) Game #38 1/3/23
Boston Celtics (26-11) at Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21) 8:00 PM ET. The Celtics continue their road trip as they visit the Thunder in Oklahoma City. This is the second and final game between these two teams. The Celtics won the first meeting 126-122 in Boston on November 14. The Celtics won the series 2-0 last season, winning both at home and on the road. The Celtics are 15-14 against the Thunder in the OKC era.
Will Celtics be humbled by ugly loss to Thunder?
BOSTON -- Well that was embarrassing. The Boston Celtics entered Tuesday night's road tilt against the Thunder in Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record. They still, technically, own the NBA's best record by mere percentage points over the surging Brooklyn Nets, but very few believe the Celtics are the best team in the NBA on Wednesday morning.That's because Boston was absolutely trounced by an undermanned Thunder squad, 150-117, on Tuesday night. Despite OKC being without their star player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (a guy who has averaged over 30 points a night this season), the Thunder still dropped 150 points...
Yardbarker
Cardinals' Rondale Moore shows off gruesome pinky injury
Arizona Cardinals wideout Rondale Moore hasn't played an NFL game in six weeks but somehow managed to suffer a grotesque injury to his left pinky finger. On Wednesday, Moore revealed an unhealthy bend to the finger via an Instagram post, much to the chagrin of his grossed-out followers. Moore didn't...
Nuggets-Celtics game delayed over bizarre crooked rim issue: 'There's a joke in there'
A game between the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics was delayed more than a half hour as arena crews worked to fix and level a bent rim.
Lakers News: LA 'Encouraged With the Progress' Anthony Davis is Making From Foot Injury
Could we see the Lakers' big back on the court sooner rather than later?
Thunder’s Young Guns Stun Boston Celtics, 150-117
The Oklahoma City Thunder, without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aleksej Pokusevski, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, faced off with the number one team in the Eastern Conference – the Boston Celtics – on Tuesday night. Being short-handed wasn’t a problem, however, as seven Thunder players posted double-digit scoring numbers to oust the Celtics, 150-117.
