Denver, CO

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
News On 6

Thunder Blow Out Celtics 150-117 Without Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league’s leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for points since the team moved to Oklahoma City from Seattle before the 2008-2009 season. The previous mark was 149 points in 2013.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 1/3/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 3, 2023. New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
chatsports.com

Preview: Boston Celtics (26-11) at Thunder (15-21) Game #38 1/3/23

Boston Celtics (26-11) at Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21) 8:00 PM ET. The Celtics continue their road trip as they visit the Thunder in Oklahoma City. This is the second and final game between these two teams. The Celtics won the first meeting 126-122 in Boston on November 14. The Celtics won the series 2-0 last season, winning both at home and on the road. The Celtics are 15-14 against the Thunder in the OKC era.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Will Celtics be humbled by ugly loss to Thunder?

BOSTON -- Well that was embarrassing. The Boston Celtics entered Tuesday night's road tilt against the Thunder in Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record. They still, technically, own the NBA's best record by mere percentage points over the surging Brooklyn Nets, but very few believe the Celtics are the best team in the NBA on Wednesday morning.That's because Boston was absolutely trounced by an undermanned Thunder squad, 150-117, on Tuesday night. Despite OKC being without their star player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (a guy who has averaged over 30 points a night this season), the Thunder still dropped 150 points...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Cardinals' Rondale Moore shows off gruesome pinky injury

Arizona Cardinals wideout Rondale Moore hasn't played an NFL game in six weeks but somehow managed to suffer a grotesque injury to his left pinky finger. On Wednesday, Moore revealed an unhealthy bend to the finger via an Instagram post, much to the chagrin of his grossed-out followers. Moore didn't...
Inside The Thunder

Thunder’s Young Guns Stun Boston Celtics, 150-117

The Oklahoma City Thunder, without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aleksej Pokusevski, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, faced off with the number one team in the Eastern Conference – the Boston Celtics – on Tuesday night. Being short-handed wasn’t a problem, however, as seven Thunder players posted double-digit scoring numbers to oust the Celtics, 150-117.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

