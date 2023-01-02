ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

Pelé’s funeral procession passes through Santos, President Lula pays respects

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was among 230,000 mourners to view Pele's open casket in Santos, where some fans shed silent tears and others gave the Brazilian soccer star rousing cheers as they filed through the costal city's stadium. A 24-hour memorial service at the Vila Belmiro stadium...
WFMZ-TV Online

Brazil Pele

Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start. Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil’s best. The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with cancer, at 82. Pelé's coffin was placed on the midfield area of Vila Belmiro, the stadium outside Sao Paulo that was his home for most of his career. Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will come to Vila Belmiro shortly before Pelé’s coffin is removed from the stadium. Fans coming out of the stadium said they’d waited three hours in line, standing under a blazing sun.
WGAU

Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium

SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World...
BBC

Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off

If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
Cristoval Victorial

The story behind the famous external staircases founded in Brazil

Actual image of staircases in the Copan BuildingPhoto byInstagram. Titled after an ancient Mayan city located in Honduras (but also an acronym for its original developer, Companhia Pan-Americana de Hotéis e Turismo), the Copan Building (Edificio Copan) is a 460 foot, 38-story residential building in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This apartment complex has gained a reputation of being one of the most important and memorable buildings in São Paulo. Its beginnings stem back to the year 1952, when construction began. Although there were a few halts along the progress of the project, it was completed in 1966. In 1951, well known architect Oscar Niemeyer presented Edifício Copan as one of the prestigious projects selected for the 400 year anniversary of São Paulo. Reports claim the idea came from the Rockefeller Center in New York and the goal in mind was to create something that would both mix offices and houses, but also represent the prosperity of the city of Sao Paolo.
Herald and News

Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous

SANTOS, Brazil — Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.
Reuters

Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele

SANTOS, Brazil, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Emotional crowds bid Brazil soccer legend Pele a final farewell on Tuesday, lining the streets of Santos to watch his coffin taken to its final resting place from the city's stadium where 230,000 mourners had filed past his open casket.
The Independent

Pele’s coffin carried out of Santos’ stadium by soldiers ahead of funeral procession

Pele’s coffin was carried out of Santos’ stadium by soldiers on Tuesday, as Brazil bid farewell to its icon.The football legend, regarded by many as the greatest player of all time, died on 29 December at the age of 82.He had been lying in state at the stadium of his former club in Sao Paulo, and fans lined the streets to get into the ground and pay their respects.The procession will move through the city and towards the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, where he will be buried in a private ceremony.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley Stadium arch glows with Brazil’s national colours in tribute to PeleWhy is Pele considered the greatest player in the history of football?Pele’s coffin arrives at Santos stadium for football legend’s wake
The Independent

Pele to be buried today after lying in state at Urbano Caldeira stadium

Pele is due to be buried later today after thousands of fans waited to pay their respects as his coffin lay in state at the home of his former club Santos.The three-time World Cup winner, who scored over 1,000 goals in his career, died on December 29 aged 82 after a battle with cancer.On Monday, his coffin was placed on the centre circle of the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, ahead of a private burial on Tuesday.Pele has reportedly chosen a burial site on the ninth floor of a nearby cemetery which will allow him to watch over the...
WVNews

Pelé funeral: Fans line up to mourn Brazilian soccer great

SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Fans lined up early Monday outside the Vila Belmiro Stadium ahead of Pelé’s funeral in his hometown of Santos. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.
The Independent

Pele funeral – live: Football legend transported to cemetery after funeral in Santos

Brazil football legend Pelé will be buried today after a procession took his casket through the streets of Santos, in the state of Sao Paulo.Pelé, considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, died of colon cancer on 29 December at the age of 82, before lying in state at Santos’ stadium from Monday until Tuesday afternoon (3 January). Thousands of locals attended – with new Brazilian president Lula among those paying tribute – at the site of some of the best matches of Pelé’s career. The former striker and three-time World Cup winner, whose full...
TODAY.com

Pelé to be laid to rest in private ceremony in Brazil

Soccer icon Pelé, who died last week at age 82, will be laid to rest Tuesday during a private ceremony. Tens of thousands of people lined up at Vila Belmiro Stadium in the city of Santos on Monday to pay their final respects.Jan. 3, 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy