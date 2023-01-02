Read full article on original website
Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There
Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
Scores of Russian troops killed in Ukraine missile strike – one of deadliest attacks against Putin’s forces
Scores of Russian troops have been killed by an attack on a complex in the Donetsk region, one of the deadliest strikes against Vladimir Putin’s forces since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.In a rare acknowledgement of the scale of the attack on New Year’s Eve, Russia‘s Defence Ministry claimed it lost 63 troops when Ukraine hit “a temporary deployment facility” in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Makiivka with four US-supplied Himars missiles. The message appeared to counter claims from Kyiv that hundreds of soldiers had been killed in the assault. Moscow hardly ever releases figures for its...
Russians Rage at Commanders After Missile Massacre
Russian lawmakers and commentators have expressed outrage at Kremlin commanders after scores of troops were killed in a devastating missile strike in Ukraine. A temporary barracks holding Russian soldiers was reduced to rubble on New Year’s Eve in Makiivka, eastern Ukraine, when it was hit by four rockets fired from U.S.-made HIMARS launchers, the Russian defense ministry said, adding that 63 of its troops were killed in the attack. The operation—one of the deadliest single strikes since the start of the conflict—has sparked outrage among Russian nationalists who have called for military officials to be punished. “What happened in Makiivka is horrible,” wrote Archangel Spetznaz Z, a Russian military blogger, adding: “Who came up with the idea to place personnel in large numbers in one building, where even a fool understands that even if they hit with artillery, there will be many wounded or dead?” Sergei Mironov, a Russian lawmaker and former chairman of the Federation Council, also called for criminal consequences for officials who “allowed the concentration of military personnel in an unprotected building” and “all the higher authorities who did not provide the proper level of security.”Read it at Reuters
UK says attacks on Russian bomber bases could be 'most strategically significant' force protection failure of the Ukraine war
The deadly drone attacks on the air bases housing strategic bombers occurred hundreds of miles into Russia territory, far from the front lines.
A viral Twitter video shows Russians holding alarming graphic photos, begging the US & UK to stop sending weapons to UA
In a recently posted video, Russian student activists banded together,. To protest the US and UK sending weapons to Ukraine's army, demanding an end to the supply of weapons helping Kyiv defend itself from Moscow's invasion."
Russian fighter jets are struggling in Ukraine, but Ukraine can't beat their missiles and radars, researchers say
No matter how successful Ukrainian pilots have been, they could still lose the air war without Western help, according to a new think-tank report.
Russian Soldiers Accuse Comrades of Fragging, Praise Ukrainian Equipment In Intercepted Call
Raging since February 24, 2022, the Russo-Ukrainian War shows no sign of slowing down. As the conflict has drawn on, Ukraine has released numerous audio recordings, which government and military officials claim are intercepted calls from Russian soldiers. Based on the content of the conversations, it appears many of those serving in Ukraine are not only beginning to run low on morale, but have even begun questioning Russia’s involvement in the war.
Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified
The mystery blonde woman spotted by Vladimir Putin’s side during his New Year’s address over the weekend has been identified as an alleged Russian army medic named Anna Sidorenko, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sidorenko, who was one of the dozens of alleged soldiers flanking Putin during his annual address on Sunday, was honored by the 70-year-old Russian leader for her contribution to the Russian war effort.But according to the New York Post, this was far from the first time Sidorenko has been spotted by Putin’s side in recent years.Sibir.Realii, a Russian media outlet, took to Telegram on Monday to reveal Sidorenko was...
Ukraine's heavy artillery, not high-tech anti-tank missiles, is what stopped Russia's rush to Kyiv, experts say
Anti-tank missiles are valuable, but artillery is "what destroyed the most Russian equipment and killed the most Russian soldiers," an analyst said.
Russia says their troops were killed in a devastating HIMARS strike because some soldiers were using cell phones and gave their location away
The Russian Defense Ministry said the use of cell phones allowed Ukrainian forces to "track and determine the coordinates" of Russian soldiers.
Russians faced an alarming blow- New video reveals them scrambling and running to escape with their BMP-2 infantry tank
In a recent video resulting in zero casualties, reports indicate Ukraine has made a claim stating that it has,. Recaptured the Russian-occupied village of Dovhenke on its route to Izium, which is roughly 26 kilometers further north.
North Korea has delivered rockets, missiles to Russian Wagner Group mercenaries for use in Ukraine, White House says
North Korea has delivered rockets and missiles to the Russian private military company known as the Wagner Group for use in Ukraine, according to White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby. “Today we can confirm that North Korea has completed an initial arms delivery to Wagner, which paid for...
Report: Israel Attacked Hezbollah’s Drone Making Unit
The Saudi Al-Arabiya channel reported Thursday that on the night between Sunday and Monday this week, Israel allegedly attacked Hezbollah’s Unit 127 in an airport in the suburbs of Homs, Syria. According to the report, this unit is responsible for the research, development, and production of attack drones. The...
Russian military bloggers say 'many 100s' killed in Ukrainian strike on Makiivka, slam Russia's military
In a rare admission of battlefield losses, Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday that a Ukrainian missile strike on the occupied city of Makiivka early Jan. 1 killed 63 Russian troops, later revising the number upward to 70 as debris was cleared from the razed vocational school in Donetsk province. Ukraine's armed forces initially said about 400 Russian soldiers were killed and another 300 wounded in Makiivka, but later said Russian losses are still be assessed. Russian military bloggers put the number of dead at between 200 and 600, and many furiously accused Russia's military of "lethal incompetence," The New York Times reports....
Moscow: 3 killed in Ukraine drone strike at Russian air force base
Three military personnel were killed after Ukraine conducted a drone strike on an air base behind Russia's borders, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, said mulling more drones
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is preparing to step up its attacks on Ukraine using Iranian-made exploding drones, according to Ukraine's president, as Moscow looks for ways to keep up the pressure on Kyiv after a Ukrainian attack killed at least 63 Russian soldiers in the latest battlefield setback for the Kremlin’s war strategy.
Vladimir Putin Deploys Warship Carrying Hypersonic Missiles To Ukraine After Russia Suffers DEVASTATING LOSS Of 3,000 Troops In Four Days
Vladimir Putin was “very glad” to announce Russia’s successful launch of a warship carrying nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles towards Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian president’s harrowing announcement came on Wednesday as he met with Russia’s Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, to discuss the launch of the Admiral Gorshkov-class warship.According to Daily Mail, a test launch of the nuclear-capable weapons onboard the warship currently in the White Sea showed the Zircon missiles traveling at speeds up to 7,000 MPH and successfully hitting targets as far as 620 miles away.“I am sure that such powerful weapons will make it possible to reliably...
Strikes Crater Runways In A Puzzling Way At Syria’s Damascus International
PHOTO © 2023 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSIONOvernight strikes put Damascus International Airport's south runway out of action and left its north runway usable, but with restrictions.
Russia says phone use allowed Ukraine to target its troops
Unauthorized use of cell phones by Russian soldiers led to a deadly Ukrainian rocket attack on the facility where they were stationed, the Russian military said late Tuesday, raising the death toll from the weekend attack to 89.Gen. Lt. Sergei Sevryukov said in a statement that phone signals allowed Kyiv's forces to “determine the coordinates of the location of military personnel” and launch a strike. Sevryukov said unspecified measures were being taken to “prevent similar tragic incidents in the future” and promised to punish officials responsible for the infraction. The attack, one of the deadliest on the Kremlin's forces...
2 Syrian Soldiers Dead After Alleged Israeli Strike on Iranian Targets Near Damascus
At least two Syrian soldiers are dead and two others wounded after an alleged Israeli air strike early Monday that targeted Damascus International Airport. Syrian state media reported material damage following the strikes, adding the airport was temporarily out of service as a result. Intelligence sources quoted by Reuters said...
