In 2020, author, billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott—previously known best for being Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife—made it her mission to support the needs of underrepresented people all over the world. Over the last few years, she has donated more than $14 billion to nonprofits. Scott and her team looked far and wide, assessing which nonprofits had a strong history of helping those in need.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO