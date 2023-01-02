Read full article on original website
KLFY.com
Nursemaid’s Elbow
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Dr. Scott Hamilton joined Passe Partout to share how to avoid dislocating your child’s elbow, nicknamed Nursemaid’s elbow. For more tips and tricks for the best care for children, visit parentsdontfret.com.
KLFY.com
Acadiana Music Spotlight remembers its beginning
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Mondays on Passe Partout were once music-free. In 2018, Gerald Gruenig decided to shine the spotlight on all of the musical talent living in Acadiana. Now, Acadiana Local Music Spotlight is celebrating 5 years of good music on Passe Partout. On Monday, January 1, 2018, Acadiana Local Music Spotlight came out the gates swinging, featuring Chubby Carrier.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade
The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
KLFY.com
CivicCon Acadiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One Acadia is hosting CivicCon Acadiana on Jan. 11 to talk about ‘The Basics.’ CivicCon will focus on strategies for the community to support vibrant learning and development in small children. The goal is to raise awareness about the importance of early brain development. For more information or to register for CivicCon, visit OneAcadiana.org/Events.
2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule for Lafayette and Acadiana Area
This year we officially celebrate Mardi Gras on February 21, 2023, so we have just a few weeks until things culminate with the world's biggest party. Leading up to Fat Tuesday, we've got Mardi Gras balls, chicken runs, and lots and lots of parades. We've gathered a list of as...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
2023 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Here is the 2023 New Orleans Parade Schedule.
an17.com
Brown: New Year Thoughts from the Bayou State
Do you make New Year’s resolutions? I always do. A New Year always brings with it promise and uncertainty, but this coming year brings with it a greater foreboding than we have experienced in the past. The Chinese have a saying: “May you live in interesting times.” But their definition means dangerous or turbulent. We in Louisiana and throughout America certainly live in “interesting” times today.
KLFY.com
Wings, burgers, drinks and more any day of the week
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Craig Smith from Smitty’s Wings spent the morning in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen sporting different wings, chicken tenders, and burgers. Originally opened in 2016, Smitty’s has had a wild ride. Still, the wings are as good as ever. SMITTY’S WINGS. 2424 Ambassador...
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
Did Someone See a Black Panther on Their Property in South Louisiana? [VIDEO]
Madalyn Pitre posted this photo, and a video, on social media and now the post has gone viral.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure
Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."
Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
inregister.com
Checking in with three Baton Rouge nonprofits that received million-dollar donations during the pandemic
In 2020, author, billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott—previously known best for being Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife—made it her mission to support the needs of underrepresented people all over the world. Over the last few years, she has donated more than $14 billion to nonprofits. Scott and her team looked far and wide, assessing which nonprofits had a strong history of helping those in need.
Touro hospital welcomes the first baby of the new year
Touro has announced the first baby to be born in their hospital in 2023.
Meet Ochsner Lafayette General’s first baby of 2023
Ochsner Lafayette General welcomed the first baby of 2023 just 11 minutes past midnight.
NOLA.com
Louisiana regulators approve LCMC Health purchase of Tulane hospitals
State regulators have approved LCMC Health’s planned acquisition of the three Tulane University Medical Center hospitals from HCA, clearing the way for the $150 million deal to move forward. In a joint statement Tuesday, LCMC and Tulane announced they have finalized the partnership following approval from Louisiana Attorney General...
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Brothers charged in Belize nightclub shooting death of vacationing LSU student
Two brothers have been charged in the Belize nightclub shooting death of a New Orleans woman over the New Year's holiday weekend.
