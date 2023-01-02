Read full article on original website
Gov. Maura Healey Creates Mass. Climate Office on 1st Full Day
On her first full day as governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey got to work, appointing what her office called the nation's first cabinet-level climate chief executive and meeting with the heads of other departments. Healey, who was officially sworn in on Thursday, started her day by swearing in her new...
What Maura Healey Pledged to Do as Massachusetts' Governor
Maura Healey took the oath of office as the 73rd governor of Massachusetts at 12:32 p.m. Thursday, ascending to the state's top job after two terms as attorney general and pledging to tackle challenges like housing, cost of living, transportation and climate change. After a campaign during which she was...
COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
Mass. Reports 10,075 New COVID-19 Cases, 129 Deaths This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 10,075 new COVID-19 cases and 129 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,978,312 cases and 21,391 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
Baker's Public Safety Secretary Staying on the Job Under Healey
The Healey administration will retain former Gov. Charlie Baker's secretary of public safety and security, Terrence Reidy, Gov. Maura Healey announced Friday afternoon, flanked by members of her partially-filled Cabinet after their first meeting and swearing-in. "He was appointed to the position in October of 2021 and he has a...
FIRST ALERT: Snow Sticks for Many Friday Ahead of Seasonable Weekend
The atmosphere is about as marginal for rain versus snow as it could possibly be in southern New England, and that’s been playing out with flips and flops between rain and snow for the Boston Metro and areas near and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike. Farther north, the flipping...
FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Maps Ahead of Friday's Winter Weather
After a few days of remaining nearly stalled out, the atmosphere in New England is ready to make a move – and the move will be decidedly more into wintry weather. The first step in that change came Thursday morning, as the freezing line of 32 degree temperature nudged southward into southern Maine and north-central New Hampshire, icing wet surfaces, while snow continued falling from the overnight in the North Country.
