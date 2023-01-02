Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Boomer Esiason: Why Raiders’ Derek Carr is a terrible fit for Jets
The NFL quarterback market is going to be wild this off-season — so many teams in need, so many so-so free-agent or trade-bait quarterback looking for pay days. Will the Giants keep Daniel Jones, or will the one-time turnover machine, who suddenly has stickier fingers than Gerrit Cole, test the market?
Bears' Justin Fields Hurt, Nathan Peterman to Start Vs. Vikings
Justin Fields hurt, Nathan Peterman to start vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields will sit on Sunday when the Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings. His season is over. Matt Eberflus announced on Wednesday that Fields came into Halas Hall on Monday with a sore hip,...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
If Packers make playoffs, trip to San Francisco to play 49ers looks increasingly likely
If the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday night and clinch a playoff spot as the seventh seed, a trip to San Francisco to play the 49ers looks increasingly likely. If the Packers, 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings all win in Week 18, the...
Brian Daboll, in playoffs for eighth time in last nine NFL seasons, taking nothing for granted
Over the last 10 years, Daboll has seen the NFL playoffs eight times and won a National Title at Alabama - but he knows for his players, this could be the only chance to shine in the postseason.
Jets must go in new QB direction — no matter how much Robert Saleh spins it
Unmercifully, there’s still a game to play for the Jets — one agonizingly inconsequential game at Miami on Sunday — before the 2022 season is put to bed. Once this season is mercifully tucked under the covers, there will be fallout, beginning at the quarterback position. The Jets might as well post a “HELP WANTED’’ sign at their Florham Park facility or across their social media channels, because they’ll be in the market for a new quarterback the moment the offseason begins. There’s no avoiding fallout considering what’s transpired over the final six weeks, which has been one of the worst collapses in...
'Why make him wait?' Joe DeLamielleure says after Joe Thomas reaches Hall of Fame final 15
CANTON − Now that Joe Thomas is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist, another better-than-average Joe is all for welcoming him to Canton. "I hope he goes in, and I think he deserves to go in," Joe DeLamielleure said when reached by phone Wednesday. "Who was more dominant than him for 10 years?"
NFL Week 17 breakdown: Buccaneers keep getting vintage Tom Brady; Packers one win from playoffs
Tom Brady put the Bucs on his back to win another NFC South crown. Aaron Rodgers' faith has been rewarded as the Packers are on the postseason cusp.
New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins odds: NFL Week 18 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Dolphins are...
NFL odds Week 18: Roll with the Jets and Packers, and more best bets
Congratulations! We've reached the final weekend of the NFL regular season and the playoff seeding battles are coming down to the wire. Not only are teams fighting for the top seeds, we still have a number of teams still competing for a chance to make the postseason. Sadly, my Jets...
Who’s At Fault For New York Jets Failure At Quarterback?
The New York Jets maintain the longest absence from post season in the NFL. However, at the start of the season, no one realistically thought that the Gang Green would go from a 4-win team in 2021 to a playoff franchise in '22. Expectations were: anything under 7-wins this year would be a failure for general manager, Joe Douglas and head coach, Robert Saleh. Wins weren't the area of failure this year. The quarterback position in its entirety takes that award. Someone in the Jets organization is to blame.
Brian Daboll mulls looming decision with Giants starters in final game
If you talk to Tom Coughlin, one of his great moments in his 12 years as the head coach of the Giants — and, don’t forget, he won two Super Bowls in that span — was the voicemail left by John Madden the day after the Giants ended their 2007 regular season with a 38-35 loss to the Patriots. The Giants were locked into their playoff position and the Patriots were 15-0 and going for the first 16-0 regular season in NFL history. Coughlin opted to play all his starters and nearly pulled off the upset at Giants Stadium. Madden was...
