Are Vintage Ceramic Christmas Trees Valuable Today?
A Christmas staple of the ’60s and ’70s is, without a doubt, the ceramic Christmas tree. Pulling one out was as powerful as hanging up stockings or stringing lights. Like a lot of old trends, from hairstyles to outfits, this vintage decoration is making a comeback. But are the original ceramic Christmas trees worth a lot of money today?
When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?
For those of us who are preparing to return to work, Christmas seems more like a distant memory with each hour that passes. A clean start to the New Year is always a good thing, but confusion about exactly when to take down the Christmas tree and decorations continues to abound. In a bid to avoid any further bad luck, we establish when it’s time to put the tinsel away for another year – and it’s not as straightforward as it might seem.Here’s everything you need to know. When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?In the UK, tradition...
Christmas Tree Storage Bags Are Trending on Amazon Right Now — and These Popular Options Start at $13
They’ll keep your tree safe for years to come For some, January 1 means that it's time to pack away the Christmas decorations and store them until next year. (And for others, decorations stay up for several more weeks, because why not live in the holiday spirit for as long as possible?) No matter which type of person you are, at some point, the holiday tree must come down, and that's why so many Christmas tree storage bags are trending on Amazon right now. These chart-topping storage bags...
BBC
Blackburn rough sleeper pods give homeless people hope
A man who lived in a supermarket car park for five years has said winter shelter pods being offered to rough sleepers have given him "hope". Ten self-contained pods provide emergency housing in Blackburn for those who have nowhere else to go. The idea came during the Covid-19 pandemic when...
Woman stands outside in the cold to make sure her Christmas tree looks 'good enough' seen through the living room window
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I loved putting up the family Christmas tree when I was growing up, but my mother hated it. I didn't understand why she didn't rejoice the day we brought our tree home for the holiday season back then, but I do now.
CNY Woman Shares Warning on Popular Christmas Gift Going Up in Flames
Buyer beware! One popular Christmas gift could go up in flames. Jan Mercer-Palmer is sharing a warning about a gift she gave her grandson for Christmas this year. Hover Ballz was a popular gift under a lot of Christmas trees this holiday season. The child's toy is a motorized ball that lights up and when you throw it into the air it flies back to you. The problem is, the balls are overheating and catching on fire.
Declutter your home checklist - 180+ Items
Do you ever wish you had a list of things to declutter in your home? Or, that there was a checklist for decluttering that you could follow? Well, you are in the right place! Boot Camp Mom has the printable declutter checklist you've been searching for!
Is It Illegal in Massachusetts to Hang Christmas Lights on Your Car?
The holiday season is in full force. Whether your holiday shopping, drinking Eggnog or Hot Cocoa, watching holiday movies by a warm fire, or most importantly, decorating your home for our Light Up the Berkshires contest. But how about decorating your car? I know I've seen deer antlers and red noses on people's vehicles but what about actual Christmas lights?
Centre Daily
Wrap up the holiday season with deals on holiday storage solutions
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Christmas is sadly over, which means that it’s time to get your house in order for the new year. You’ve probably already started to take down the Christmas lights and ornaments. But have you thought about how to best keep these decorations in top shape for the next holiday season? All too often, decorations get smashed in storage boxes due or damage by curious pets or children.
KGET 17
Time to put away your holiday decorations? Here are top picks for organizing
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now that the season is coming to a close, it’s time to think about how you store your holiday decorations. If you’ve been stuffing them in makeshift containers or plastic bags the past few years, it’s time to upgrade to a better system.
hobbiesonabudget.com
Clearing Out Clutter for the New Year
I am no Scrooge. I love Christmas as much as anyone. Putting up the tree with all the ornaments, wreaths and bows is a fun time for me and the family. But once Christmas is over, I am ready to put up the extra stuff and clear out the clutter. In the past few years, I have come to really appreciate the simpler, more minimal look of a house without clutter. This is a goal that I rarely achieve, but I regularly pursue. Before you pack up your Christmas decorations, think about these ideas and tips.
BBC
New year mission to rehome rescued shih-tzus
A new year appeal has been launched to rehome neglected shih-tzus that were among 96 to be rescued from a Devon breeding house. The dogs were sent to RSPCA hubs across the country after they were rescued in 2022. Cornwall's branch of the charity, which took 13 dogs, said it...
