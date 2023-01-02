5-star safety KJ Bolden shows love for the Oregon Ducks
Getting 5-star athletes into the fold is a thing that Oregon Duck fans are starting to get more and more used to as the recruiting prowess continues to rise in Eugene, and after signing a pair of 5-stars in December, it looks like Dan Lanning might be in the mix to get more down the road.
On New Year’s Day, 5-star safety KJ Bolden, the No. 2 ranked player in the 2024 class, narrowed down his recruitment to 15 schools, keeping the Ducks in the mix along with the big-time players like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, USC, and many others.
Standing at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Bolden is one of the top-ranked athletes in the nation, and he is a talented track sprinter as well as a hard-hitting safety.
We will see over the coming months if he ends up getting out to Eugene for a visit or not, but he has emerged early on as one of the top targets for Lanning and the Ducks in the 2024 cycle.
KJ Bolden’s Recruiting Profile
https://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/1609716194373771266
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
|5
|98
|GA
|S
247Sports Composite
|5
|0.9969
|GA
|S
Rivals
|4
|6.0
|GA
|S
ESPN
|5
|91
|GA
|S
On3 Recruiting
|4
|96
|GA
|S
Vitals
Height
|6-foot-1
Weight
|185 pounds
Hometown
|Buford, Georgia
Projected Position
|Safety
Class
|2024
Top Schools
- Oregon Ducks
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Clemson Tigers
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Florida State Seminoles
- LSU Tigers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan State Spartans
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Ole Miss Rebels
- South Carolina Gamecoks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- USC Trojans
Highlights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toXv4lMxCh4
