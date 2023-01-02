5-star safety KJ Bolden shows love for the Oregon Ducks

Getting 5-star athletes into the fold is a thing that Oregon Duck fans are starting to get more and more used to as the recruiting prowess continues to rise in Eugene, and after signing a pair of 5-stars in December, it looks like Dan Lanning might be in the mix to get more down the road.

On New Year’s Day, 5-star safety KJ Bolden, the No. 2 ranked player in the 2024 class, narrowed down his recruitment to 15 schools, keeping the Ducks in the mix along with the big-time players like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, USC, and many others.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Bolden is one of the top-ranked athletes in the nation, and he is a talented track sprinter as well as a hard-hitting safety.

We will see over the coming months if he ends up getting out to Eugene for a visit or not, but he has emerged early on as one of the top targets for Lanning and the Ducks in the 2024 cycle.

KJ Bolden’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

https://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/1609716194373771266

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 5 98 GA S 247Sports Composite 5 0.9969 GA S Rivals 4 6.0 GA S ESPN 5 91 GA S On3 Recruiting 4 96 GA S

Vitals

Height 6-foot-1 Weight 185 pounds Hometown Buford, Georgia Projected Position Safety Class 2024

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Alabama Crimson Tide

Clemson Tigers

Georgia Bulldogs

Colorado Buffaloes

Florida State Seminoles

LSU Tigers

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan State Spartans

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oklahoma Sooners

Ole Miss Rebels

South Carolina Gamecoks

Tennessee Volunteers

USC Trojans

Highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toXv4lMxCh4

1

1