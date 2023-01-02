Did you get a TV for Christmas? Here’s where you can safely recycle your old one for free
Did you get a new TV for Christmas, but you’re not sure how to safely dispose of your old one?
Washington state residents can recycle their electronics for free through E-Cycle, a Washington Department of Ecology program.
Recycling centers accept televisions, desktop computers, laptops, monitors, tablets, e-readers and portable DVD players from Washington residents and businesses with fewer than 50 employees. Only 10 electronic products can be recycled at a time. If you need to recycle more than 10 items, contact the department by calling 855-674-5871 or emailing info@wmmfa.net.
To find a free recycling center , visit E-Cycle’s website and enter your location to find a center near you.
Recycling center hours vary by location.
Here’s a sample of locations across the state:
▪ Recycling & Disposal Services, Inc., 4916 LaBounty Drive, Ferndale.
▪ Goodwill Bellingham Store, 1115 E. Sunset Drive, Bellingham.
▪ Goodwill Kave, 2618 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick.
▪ Goodwill Pasco Outlet, 307 W. Columbia St., Pasco.
▪ Goodwill North Tacoma Store, 5401 6th Ave., Suite 600, Tacoma.
▪ Green PC, 3627 S. 54th St., Tacoma.
▪ Regency Technologies, 7827 Arab Drive SE, Olympia.
▪ Value Village Lacey, 604 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Lacey.
