Washington State

Did you get a TV for Christmas? Here’s where you can safely recycle your old one for free

By Alyse Smith
 2 days ago

Did you get a new TV for Christmas, but you’re not sure how to safely dispose of your old one?

Washington state residents can recycle their electronics for free through E-Cycle, a Washington Department of Ecology program.

Recycling centers accept televisions, desktop computers, laptops, monitors, tablets, e-readers and portable DVD players from Washington residents and businesses with fewer than 50 employees. Only 10 electronic products can be recycled at a time. If you need to recycle more than 10 items, contact the department by calling 855-674-5871 or emailing info@wmmfa.net.

To find a free recycling center , visit E-Cycle’s website and enter your location to find a center near you.

WA State Dept. of Ecology E-Cycle recycling centers.

Recycling center hours vary by location.

Here’s a sample of locations across the state:

▪ Recycling & Disposal Services, Inc., 4916 LaBounty Drive, Ferndale.

▪ Goodwill Bellingham Store, 1115 E. Sunset Drive, Bellingham.

▪ Goodwill Kave, 2618 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick.

▪ Goodwill Pasco Outlet, 307 W. Columbia St., Pasco.

▪ Goodwill North Tacoma Store, 5401 6th Ave., Suite 600, Tacoma.

▪ Green PC, 3627 S. 54th St., Tacoma.

▪ Regency Technologies, 7827 Arab Drive SE, Olympia.

▪ Value Village Lacey, 604 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Lacey.

Comments / 2

Jeffrey
2d ago

What you do is you put the old one in the new box. Then you put it on your porch like an Amazon delivery. That's what we did with ours and it disappeared in a few hours. 😁

Reply
5
