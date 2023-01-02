Did you get a TV for Christmas? Here’s where you can safely recycle your old one for free

Did you get a new TV for Christmas, but you’re not sure how to safely dispose of your old one?

Washington state residents can recycle their electronics for free through E-Cycle, a Washington Department of Ecology program.

Recycling centers accept televisions, desktop computers, laptops, monitors, tablets, e-readers and portable DVD players from Washington residents and businesses with fewer than 50 employees. Only 10 electronic products can be recycled at a time. If you need to recycle more than 10 items, contact the department by calling 855-674-5871 or emailing info@wmmfa.net.

To find a free recycling center , visit E-Cycle’s website and enter your location to find a center near you.

WA State Dept. of Ecology E-Cycle recycling centers.

Recycling center hours vary by location.

Here’s a sample of locations across the state:

▪ Recycling & Disposal Services, Inc., 4916 LaBounty Drive, Ferndale.

▪ Goodwill Bellingham Store, 1115 E. Sunset Drive, Bellingham.

▪ Goodwill Kave, 2618 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick.

▪ Goodwill Pasco Outlet, 307 W. Columbia St., Pasco.

▪ Goodwill North Tacoma Store, 5401 6th Ave., Suite 600, Tacoma.

▪ Green PC, 3627 S. 54th St., Tacoma.

▪ Regency Technologies, 7827 Arab Drive SE, Olympia.

▪ Value Village Lacey, 604 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Lacey.