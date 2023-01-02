‘No danger to the community’: Officials investigate Sunday night shooting in Clovis

Update:

Officials with the Clovis Police Department released the name of one person allegedly involved in a Sunday night shooting that hospitalized a 28-year-old man.

According to the police department, 30-year-old Ian Michael Downs was arrested and, “charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.”

The investigation is ongoing, according to officials, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Original Story:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information on a shooting that officials said occurred on Sunday night in the 2000 block of Northglen Street, which remains under investigation.

Officials said that the police dispatch center received a report of four to five gunshots in the area of Wilmington and Northglen Streets around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. When they responded to the 2000 block of Northglen, officers reported finding a 28-year-old man lying in the roadway next to a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

The police said that the man who was found shot was taken to a local medical center for treatment. Officials said that another man reported shooting in self-defense and that he was taken into custody for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing, according to officials, who said that the names of the people involved will not be released at this time, However, officials also noted that there, “is no danger to the community at this time,” and that it is believed that investigators are in contact with all involved with the incident.

Anyone with further information about the incident was asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921, or anonymously provide information to the Tip411 app or to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

