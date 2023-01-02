ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mail delivery has been sporadic for many Bellingham residents. Here’s what’s going on

By Robert Mittendorf
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 2 days ago

Staffing shortages continue to plague the U.S. Postal Service, leading to sporadic deliveries in Bellingham and Whatcom County during the holiday season.

Many Bellingham residents have discussed lost packages and long lines at local post offices on social media and in phone calls and emails to The Bellingham Herald.

On social media sites with neighborhood groups like Nextdoor and Facebook, dozens of residents have lamented missed court notices, late presents, delayed paychecks and prescriptions that haven’t arrived.

Alabama Hill resident Chet Cory told The Herald in an email that his neighbor waited in line for two hours to pick up packages at the Orleans Street post office this week.

“I understand weather issues, but on Ontario Street we haven’t had mail since (Dec. 16 or 17) I think,” Cory said Thursday, Dec. 29.

“I have Informed Delivery so I know what mail is coming. My mail expected on December 19th has yet to arrive,” he said.

Postal Service spokeswoman Lecia Hall told The Herald that the winter holidays and staffing shortages were to blame for slow service.

A postal carrier delivers packages to residents at Sudden Valley Gate 13, near Lake Louse Road and Western Lane east of Bellingham on Thursday, Dec. 15. Robert Mittendorf/The Bellingham Herald

“We are just coming off our peak season for mail. Our networks, post offices and routes were naturally very busy. To meet the daily challenges, we flexed every available resource, including borrowing employees from facilities across the state to match the workload to continue to provide the service our customers deserve,” Hall said in an email.

“Our workforce, like others, is not immune to nationwide staffing challenges, but the Postal Service is aggressively hiring carriers and clerks to stabilize our workforce,” Hall said.

“We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis. We apologize to our customers for the inconsistent service and we pledge to do better,” she said.

Whatcom County residents have been calling the offices of U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, who represents Whatcom County and the 2nd Congressional District, a Larsen aide told The Herald.

An apparent shortage of workers combined with an influx of packages and winter weather has appeared to have slowed down delivery for the United States Postal Service. The delivery vehicles advertise the agency is hiring and where to look online for jobs. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Larsen, D-Everett, and his House colleague Suzan DeBene, a Democrat who represents the 1st Congressional District, wrote Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about their concerns over sloppy mail service in July.

“We’ve heard that the one-year retention rate for USPS employees for our region may be as low as 34 percent. While we understand that the entire country is grappling with workforce shortages, we believe there are steps USPS can take in the short-term to boost hiring, training, and retention. We deeply appreciate and commend the great work of the USPS employees who are working tirelessly amid these challenging conditions and urge the agency to do more to support these workers,” the lawmakers wrote.

Comments / 16

sshole
2d ago

They would probably have a surplus of workers/applicants if they didn’t drug test for pot lol. It’s totally fine to hire someone who drinks alcohol every night but if you smoke a few tokes at night before bed then you’re 100% unhireable. 🙄

Reply(3)
5
William Trueman
2d ago

Their hiring policies are woefully behind the times. Takes almost 2 months to even start work after you accept a job offer. They are only hiring for “non career” positions. Which means you are a fill in for a regular employee. Only guaranteed one day of work a week. But you will work more, because they are so far behind. Being a non career employee means you can work for years and it won’t count towards your pension. Also that starting wage of 19.94 an hour is a bitter pill to swallow. That is only 1-2 dollars more than most fast food restaurants. The hours are insane. They will grind you up and spit you out. Last but not least. The management. From the top to the it’s inexperienced or unqualified. The old mentality of thats how we do it and have always done it. Is killing the post office and the cracks are showing and the levy is about to break.

Reply(1)
3
Toni Taylor
2d ago

That would be cuz Bellingham is becoming unsustainable and unlivable given the wages versus the housing situation. Can't up the price on everything and NOT wages and think you're going to have a sustainable work force in a local geographic location. Although postal workers make a lot more than I make, I've heard from multiple local residents that they haven't received their mail in over TWO WEEKS! That's absolutely unacceptable under any condition. ADD IN THAT THIS YEAR WE'RE ABOUT READY TO LOSE HALF OF THE POLICE OFFICERS THAT WE HAVE LEFT WHICH WAS ONLY ABOUT 60 SOMETHING TO MY UNDERSTANDING... BUCKLE UP YOUR SEAT BELTS IT'S ABOUT READY TO GET A WHOLE LOT WORSE.

Reply
2
 

