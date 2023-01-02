Minnesota's updated wolf plan completed

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has finalized an updated wolf management plan that incorporates the diverse views of Minnesotans and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years.

“We’re proud we brought people together to update Minnesota’s wolf plan,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen in a news release in December. “We had great engagement from tribes, state and federal agencies, academia, and groups and individuals interested in wolves.”

The updated plan is available on the DNR’s wolf plan page (mndnr.gov/WolfPlan). This is the first update to Minnesota’s wolf plan since 2001.

The plan includes summary information about Minnesota’s wolf population and the history of wolves in the state. It details the diverse and changing public attitudes about wolves, the legal status of wolves, tribal perspectives on wolves, and ways to support a healthy and resilient wolf population while minimizing conflicts between humans and wolves.

The plan also includes a framework for how the state will approach decisions about wolf hunting or trapping if the wolf is delisted federally.

“The DNR is continuing Minnesota’s longstanding commitment to wolf conservation and ensuring that our wolf population remains healthy and stable,” said Kelly Straka, DNR wildlife section manager. “Thank you to everyone who engaged in the planning process. Minnesotans’ involvement has been critical to establishing the comprehensive vision for wolves that is reflected in this plan.”

Six goals in the plan are designed to support Minnesota’s vision for wolves.

The goals are to maintain a well-connected and resilient wolf population, collaborate with diverse partners to collectively support wolf plan implementation, minimize and address human-wolf conflicts, inform and engage the public about wolves in Minnesota, conduct research to inform wolf management, and administer the wolf program to fulfill agency responsibilities and the needs of the public and partners.

“The plan reflects the breadth of input received through the process to update the plan,” said Dan Stark, DNR large carnivore specialist. “Information in the plan describes current knowledge of the wolf population, Minnesotans’ attitudes toward wolves, and guides the approach to the future conservation and management of wolves in Minnesota.”

To inform the wolf plan update, the DNR conducted a public opinion survey, consulted with technical experts and tribal staff, and convened a 20-member wolf advisory committee.

Advisory committee members represented diverse perspectives including hunting and trapping, wolf advocacy and animal rights, livestock and agriculture, and other interests related to wolf conservation and management. The DNR’s public engagement efforts for the plan update included input meetings, forums, online questionnaires and public review of a draft plan.

More information about the plan update and a full version of the plan is available on the DNR’s wolf plan page (mndnr.gov/WolfPlan).

In 2012, the gray wolf was removed from the Federal Endangered Species List, where it has resided off and on since 1974, when fewer than 1,000 gray wolves remained alive—all of them in Northeastern Minnesota—after centuries of unregulated hunting, trapping and poisoning.

After a lengthy process, that 2012 ruling returned management to the states and allowed state agencies to hold wolf trapping and hunting seasons.

But in 2014 a federal judge, responding to a lawsuit filed two years earlier, ruled that the Service had erred in taking wolves off the endangered list too soon.

In 2020, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service once again announced that the gray wolf would be delisted. It became official on Jan. 4, 2021, allowing for individual state agencies to once again assume management of the species.

But in February of 2022, it was put back on the list after U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White in California ruled in favor of a lawsuit brought by the Humane Society of the United States and other wildlife organizations against the U.S. Department of the Interior in January 2021.

The DNR estimates Minnesota’s population at 2,700, with a 90 percent confidence interval. That means the actual number was likely somewhere from 2,244 to 3,252 statewide.

Wolf estimates after the 2012 to 2014 hunting/trapping seasons were 2,200 to 2,400.

Currently, the DNR estimates there are roughly 2,700 wolves in the state.