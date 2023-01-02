Read full article on original website
Shelter leaders ask cat owners to spay, neuter while bracing for kitten season
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is preparing for a heavy intake of cats with kitten season looming. Shelter leaders are hoping people in the area will help alleviate the expected strain by signing up for the shelter’s foster program. However, shelter executive director Tammy Davis said the biggest impact […]
supertalk929.com
Jail staff find four bags of meth while booking Johnson City woman
A Johnson City woman now has additional charges after Washington County deputies found meth in her possession while booking her into jail. A report says Kimberly Smith, 51, is charged with introduction of contraband after she was initially arrested for failure to appear and bond revocation. Upon booking, officers found...
wymt.com
One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
Camper destroyed in Carter County fire
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, according to Carter County firefighters. The West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 that crews assisted the Central Volunteer Fire Department in responding to the fire in the 1900 block of Dave Buck Road. Fire crews arrived at […]
Local animal shelter at capacity for dogs, closes intake
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has closed intake for dogs due to being over capacity. According to a post on social media by the shelter, 130 dogs are currently being cared for at the facility. The WCJC shelter has reportedly taken in 64 dogs in the past two weeks. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Jail demolition starts Wednesday
WISE — A change to Wise’s Main Street begins Wednesday when crews start demolishing the former Wise County Jail. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Tuesday that Dillener, Pennsylvania, contractor SAFECO Services has brought equipment to the jail site — next to the county courthouse — before starting work.
WCSO asking for help identifying burglary suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a store. According to Keith Sexton, a man seen on security footage is a suspect in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 28 at Crossroad’s Country Store on Highway 81 […]
993thex.com
Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office Looking For Crossroad’s Store Robbery Suspect
The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of robbing Crossroad’s Country Store located on Highway 81 South in Washington County on December 28. The sheriff’s office has released video security footage of the man and we have it posted on our website. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Vince Walters with the Criminal Investigations Division.
wymt.com
EKY sheriff’s office warning of new scam in their county
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office are warning people in their county about a new scam that has recently popped up. In a Facebook post, deputies say someone claiming to be from the power company calls and will ask you for payment over the phone or your service will be disconnected.
wcyb.com
Drive-by shooting damages vehicles in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged vehicles in Bristol, Virginia, Monday night. According to the police department, officers responded to a home near the intersection of Meadow Drive and Garden Lane at 7:30 p.m. No one was injured, but officers believe the shots...
Kingsport Times-News
What's Cooking: The Fisherman’s Dock prides itself on offering fresh food
KINGSPORT — The Fisherman’s Dock, a local seafood restaurant in Kingsport, provides quality food at good prices. The Fisherman’s Dock, which has been a part of the community since 1997, is owned by Tim Grammatikis, a native of Greece.
wjhl.com
Suspect arrested after pursuit through Smyth County
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Deputies from Smyth County arrested a suspect after a pursuit ended with spike strips. According to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, a 2013 Toyota had been reported stolen from Saltville on Tuesday. Shuler said deputies found the vehicle Wednesday, and a pursuit ensued. The...
993thex.com
Lynn Garden Corridor Study Paid For With 105 Thousand Dollars Of American Rescue Act Funds
City officials in Kingsport will use 105 thousand dollars of American Rescue Act Funds to pay for a recently announced Lynn Garden Corridor Study for future development in the area. Nashville based consulting firm, Kimley Horn will then conduct the study that will include a site visit, market research and a review of the existing land use along both sides of Lynn Garden Drive. A demographics study will also be conducted to examine household composition, income, education, and tenure. That data will be used to analyze short and long term potential for the Lynn Garden Corridor. The study is expected to be completed this summer.
q95fm.net
Pikeville Medical Center’s First Baby of 2023
The Pikeville Medical Center announced that the hospital’s first baby of 2023 was born earlier this morning at 1:35 am. The baby is a boy with the name Remington Joe Luster. Remington weighs 7 pounds and 2.6 ounces and is 21 inches long. He was born to Desary Young and Bobby Luster with the delivering physician being Dr. Tiffany Thompson.
Police arrest 1 in Wise Co. after woman found bleeding from alleged stabbing
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Wise County man was arrested after police report finding a woman with multiple stab wounds Tuesday. A post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states deputies responded to Main Street in Pound after receiving a 911 call about a woman bleeding and screaming for help. When deputies arrived, […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport library hosting Comfy Crafts through January
The Kingsport Public Library will be holding "Comfy Crafts" every Thursday through December, according to a city press release. The first Comfy Craft session will be noon Thursday in the library's auditorium. Participants will make a crochet critter, the release said.
993thex.com
Police: Lone gunman takes items from Chilhowie jewelry store
Law enforcement continues to investigate a New Year’s Eve armed robbery at a Southwest Virginia business. Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss’ report said the gunman threatened employees at Goodman Jewelers in the 1200 block of Lee Highway just after 10 a.m. Saturday and then fled the scene in a Honda HR-V with no tags.
Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man convicted of a 1981 murder was arrested after a traffic stop in Kingsport on Monday. According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Stephen L. Williams was arrested Monday evening following a traffic stop at the intersection of Borden Street and Redwood Drive. Williams’ charges are possession of a schedule […]
993thex.com
Monday Night Shooting In Kingsport, Leaves One Adult Male Dead, Investigation Ongoing
A man is dead after an overnight shooting incident in a residential neighborhood of Kingsport. Details are limited from Kingsport Police at this time, but units arrived at the 500 block of Bellvue Avenue in Sevier Terrace area shortly after 800pm Monday in reference to a shooting. Police say one adult male is deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. In a press release, police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is currently no reason to believe there is any further danger to the general public. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released by police until an appropriate time in the investigation.
BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
