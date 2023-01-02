ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Action News Jax

Former Jags guard Uche Nwaneri dead at 38

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jaguars guard Uche Nwaneri has died at the age of 38. Nwaneri, who played at Purdue, was selected by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. In 104 games with the Jags, Nwaneri only missed one game. He worked his way...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NOLA.com

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan earns fifth career NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 17 on Wednesday. During the Saints’ 20-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, Jordan recorded five tackles, three sacks, three quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss. His sacks cost the Eagles 16 yards, and the tackle for loss subtracted another 3 yards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

