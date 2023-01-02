Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Former Jags guard Uche Nwaneri dead at 38
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jaguars guard Uche Nwaneri has died at the age of 38. Nwaneri, who played at Purdue, was selected by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. In 104 games with the Jags, Nwaneri only missed one game. He worked his way...
Eagles DE Josh Sweat vows to return this season after being carted off
"Thank you for your prayers and support. I'll be back this season!" Josh Sweat tweeted.
Wednesday injury report for Cowboys vs. Commanders, Week 18
The Washington Commanders began their final week of practice Wednesday with another quarterback change. Head coach Ron Rivera announced rookie Sam Howell would start Sunday’s season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. If we judge Wednesday’s injury report for Washington, the Commanders could be extremely shorthanded for the finale as...
Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: 5 players miss practice for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their initial injury report for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons, and there are some big names who weren’t on the practice field Wednesday. Five players missed Wednesday’s practice: Wide receiver Julio Jones, cornerback Carlton Davis III, safety Logan Ryan, offensive...
NOLA.com
Saints defensive end Cam Jordan earns fifth career NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 17 on Wednesday. During the Saints’ 20-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, Jordan recorded five tackles, three sacks, three quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss. His sacks cost the Eagles 16 yards, and the tackle for loss subtracted another 3 yards.
NBC Sports
Week 17 Eagles grades by position after disastrous loss to Saints
The Eagles just needed to beat a 6-9 Saints team at home to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Instead, they lost 20-10 and will have to play their starters and try to earn that No. 1 seed next week at home against the Giants. Quarterback. Gardner...
