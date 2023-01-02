ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bovey, MN

Canisteo Mine Pit pumping begins

By LEE BLOOMQUIST FOR MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UcHwA_0k0txCCY00

Pumping of water in the Canisteo Mine Pit is underway.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR early Friday afternoon began pumping water from the former mine pit chain on the western Iron Range.

And the DNR is warning that the pumping will create unsafe ice conditions by creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface as water levels drop.

“The DNR strongly advises that people and recreational vehicles stay off the ice this winter at the Canisteo, nearby wetlands and Holman Lake, the DNR said in a news release.

Rising water in the chain of former mine pits has for years been a problem, endangering the city of Bovey and surrounding areas.

“We will get it slowly started, pumping about 7,000 gallons a minute,” Mike Liljegren, DNR assistant director, Mine Permitting, Mineland Reclamation and Environmental Research said. “Then, we’ll idle it up over the weekend and hopefully be at full speed (about 11,000 gallons a minute).”

Pumping was to have begun earlier this year, but a fisherman discovered Zebra Mussels in the mine pit.

Plans were to install screens to filter out small Zebra Mussels called veligers, but those plans never materialized.

Instead, the DNR waited to start pumping until cold weather when veligers are no longer present in the water column.

“We sampled and there was no veligers in the water column,” Liljegren said. “We’ll keep running all the way through (winter) until the weather warms up and we will start sampling again in late March or the beginning of April.”

In addition to problems securing screens, pumping was delayed because of supply chain issues in buying an electrical panel, Liljegren said.

Water being pumped from the Canisteo will flow into nearby wetlands and Holman Lake, potentially causing unsafe ice conditions in those waterbodies as well, according to the DNR.

Rep. Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids says he’s pleased that pumping has begun.

“I’m very appreciative of the DNR for working with IRRR (Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation) and Itasca County so we can get these water levels down,” Igo said. “I will continue to work in the legislative session so this does not continue to be a threat to our communities.”

Mining in the Canisteo complex stopped in 1980 and there is no company responsible for managing the rising water levels, according to the DNR.

As of December 2022, water in the pit was at about 1,311 feet, 13 feet below natural overflow levels, the DNR said.

Funding to construct a permanent water outlet for the mine pit has failed to advance in several legislative sessions.

With no funding in sight and water continuing to rise, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation stepped in this year to provide $710,000 in contingency funding to get pumping started.

Liljegren said the DNR is hoping that funding for a permanent outlet will be approved during the 2023 Minnesota legislative session.

Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation would also be reimbursed.

Without legislative funding, pumping still needs to continue, Liljegren said.

“We may have to keep running it unless we get money for an outlet,” Liljegren said. “But we will also have to find screens.”

