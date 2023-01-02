ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, IL

WSPY NEWS

Joliet man arrested after gun mishap

Joliet police arrested an 18-year-old man who is accused of accidentally shooting himself and a 17-year-old on Tuesday in the 600 block of Clement Street. Police say that Xavier Garcia is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless conduct, unlawful possession of ammunition, and not having a FOID.
JOLIET, IL
WGNtv.com

Man arrested after woman shot, killed in River North

CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting two women, killing one, last year in River North. Jason McMahan, 36, was taken into custody in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue. Police allege on April 30, 2022, two women were in a verbal altercation with McMahan...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville police investigate reckless discharge of a firearm incident

Police in Yorkville are investigating a reckless discharge of a firearm incident in the 1000 block of Hawk Hollow Drive. Police say it happened early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area and found that one round had struck someone's house. No one was hurt. One person was home at the time who called police.
YORKVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman chased, shot at multiple times while driving in Joliet: police

JOLIET, Ill. - A woman driver was chased down and shot at while driving in Joliet Tuesday morning. Around 9:10 a.m., Joliet police responded to the area of Brentwood Place and Westfield Road for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a 36-year-old woman...
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Morris Police Arrested Man For Domestic Battery

A 22-year-old Coal City man has been arrested four times for domestic battery since 2020. Jeremy Krizmanic was arrested for domestic battery by the Morris Police Department around 3:30 p.m. on December 30th. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Krizmanic allegedly battered a female acquaintance in the face area at an apartment complex on Ashland Circle. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Krizmanic was also arrested for domestic battery in Grundy County in 2022 and that case is still ongoing.
COAL CITY, IL
959theriver.com

Joliet Police: Stolen Truck/Crash Leads to Arrests

On December 31, 2022, at 2:57 PM, Joliet Police Officers located a Dodge Ram pickup truck that had been previously reported stolen from Bolingbrook, northbound on Essington Road from West Jefferson Street. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle near Essington Road and Fiday Road. The truck stopped briefly but then fled from the traffic stop westbound on Fiday Road at a high rate of speed. Officers did not pursue the vehicle due to the reckless manner in which the driver was operating the truck.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Suspect leaves scene after crash with Yorkville restaurant

The Yorkville Police Department says the suspect in a crash with another vehicle and an exterior wall of a downtown Yorkville restaurant fled the scene. The police department says officers were called to the restaurant in the 200 block of S. Bridge Street just before five Tuesday evening. Police say...
YORKVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old boy charged with carjacking couple with kids in the vehicle

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two armed carjackings last month in Chicago. The boy, whose name wasn’t released by police, was arrested Monday after being identified as one of the suspects who allegedly carjacked a couple on Dec. 15 in Lawndale, Chicago police said. During...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say

Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with murder in July shooting in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man last July in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Jovan Sherrod, 40, is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man on July 1 in the 4300 block of West Van Buren Street, according to police. Sherrod, of...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Coroner's office identifies man found dead in Plano pond

The Kendall County Coroner's Office says the man who was found dead in a pond in Plano on Monday is nineteen-year-old Daniel E. Rolf, of Montgomery. Rolf had previously been reported missing. Police were called to the pond, which is in a wooded area behind the 700 block of South...
PLANO, IL
CBS Chicago

15-year-old in serious condition after South Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after a South Side shooting Tuesday night. Police said the teenager was at a gas station around 10 p.m., at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue, when shots were fired. He was hit in the lower back.No arrests have been made. The shooting took place at the same intersection where CBS 2 reported a deadly hit-and-run Monday night. Police said a man was crossing the street at a crosswalk, at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue around 10 p.m., when a white 2013 Dodge Durango hit him. The victim died at the scene.   
CHICAGO, IL

