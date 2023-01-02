Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Joliet man arrested after gun mishap
Joliet police arrested an 18-year-old man who is accused of accidentally shooting himself and a 17-year-old on Tuesday in the 600 block of Clement Street. Police say that Xavier Garcia is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless conduct, unlawful possession of ammunition, and not having a FOID.
WGNtv.com
Man arrested after woman shot, killed in River North
CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting two women, killing one, last year in River North. Jason McMahan, 36, was taken into custody in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue. Police allege on April 30, 2022, two women were in a verbal altercation with McMahan...
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville police investigate reckless discharge of a firearm incident
Police in Yorkville are investigating a reckless discharge of a firearm incident in the 1000 block of Hawk Hollow Drive. Police say it happened early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area and found that one round had struck someone's house. No one was hurt. One person was home at the time who called police.
fox32chicago.com
Woman chased, shot at multiple times while driving in Joliet: police
JOLIET, Ill. - A woman driver was chased down and shot at while driving in Joliet Tuesday morning. Around 9:10 a.m., Joliet police responded to the area of Brentwood Place and Westfield Road for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a 36-year-old woman...
WSPY NEWS
Morris Police Arrested Man For Domestic Battery
A 22-year-old Coal City man has been arrested four times for domestic battery since 2020. Jeremy Krizmanic was arrested for domestic battery by the Morris Police Department around 3:30 p.m. on December 30th. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Krizmanic allegedly battered a female acquaintance in the face area at an apartment complex on Ashland Circle. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Krizmanic was also arrested for domestic battery in Grundy County in 2022 and that case is still ongoing.
959theriver.com
Joliet Police: Stolen Truck/Crash Leads to Arrests
On December 31, 2022, at 2:57 PM, Joliet Police Officers located a Dodge Ram pickup truck that had been previously reported stolen from Bolingbrook, northbound on Essington Road from West Jefferson Street. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle near Essington Road and Fiday Road. The truck stopped briefly but then fled from the traffic stop westbound on Fiday Road at a high rate of speed. Officers did not pursue the vehicle due to the reckless manner in which the driver was operating the truck.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man crashed into Uber, squad cars while fleeing police, spit on officer: authorities
GARY, Ind. - A Cook County man is accused of crashing into an Uber driver and squad car while fleeing from police in Gary, Indiana Tuesday night. At about 11:30 p.m., a police officer with the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black SUV near 44th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary, authorities said.
Water bottle thrown, shots fired in possible road rage incident in Joliet
Joliet police detectives are investigating.
WSPY NEWS
Suspect leaves scene after crash with Yorkville restaurant
The Yorkville Police Department says the suspect in a crash with another vehicle and an exterior wall of a downtown Yorkville restaurant fled the scene. The police department says officers were called to the restaurant in the 200 block of S. Bridge Street just before five Tuesday evening. Police say...
Teen shot in the foot as gunshots ring out in Rockford parking lot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old boy was shot outside his home on New Year’s Day in Rockford. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene, in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue, around 2:30 p.m. The boy had been walking toward the parking lot when he heard gunshots and ran, police said. One […]
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old boy charged with carjacking couple with kids in the vehicle
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two armed carjackings last month in Chicago. The boy, whose name wasn’t released by police, was arrested Monday after being identified as one of the suspects who allegedly carjacked a couple on Dec. 15 in Lawndale, Chicago police said. During...
cwbchicago.com
Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
Boy, 15, critically shot outside South Side gas station: CPD
A 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting in Chatham Tuesday night, police said. The teen was at a gas station at 79th and Lafayette Avenue around 10 p.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.
Orland Park man sentenced to 2 years in 2017 Beecher crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids
A pregnant Illinois mom was taking her three boys to bible camp when they were hit and killed in the 2017 crash.
Woman allegedly spat on 2 sheriff’s deputies in Lakemoor, bragged about having communicable disease
Officials say two sheriff’s deputies were evaluated at the hospital after a woman spat on them and bragged about having a disease while at the police station in Lakemoor. A Lake County sheriff’s lieutenant was on patrol around 10 p.m. Tuesday near Volo Village Road and Route 12 in Volo. The lieutenant noticed a vehicle […]
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with murder in July shooting in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man last July in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Jovan Sherrod, 40, is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man on July 1 in the 4300 block of West Van Buren Street, according to police. Sherrod, of...
cwbchicago.com
Man burglarized CTA attendant booth 16 days after getting probation in a gun case, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man broke into a CTA train station customer service booth and stole the attendant’s purse and laptop while she was making rounds at the Argyle Red Line station. The CTA worker locked her booth at the Argyle Station, 1118 West Argyle, and made...
WSPY NEWS
Coroner's office identifies man found dead in Plano pond
The Kendall County Coroner's Office says the man who was found dead in a pond in Plano on Monday is nineteen-year-old Daniel E. Rolf, of Montgomery. Rolf had previously been reported missing. Police were called to the pond, which is in a wooded area behind the 700 block of South...
15-year-old in serious condition after South Side shooting
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after a South Side shooting Tuesday night. Police said the teenager was at a gas station around 10 p.m., at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue, when shots were fired. He was hit in the lower back.No arrests have been made. The shooting took place at the same intersection where CBS 2 reported a deadly hit-and-run Monday night. Police said a man was crossing the street at a crosswalk, at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue around 10 p.m., when a white 2013 Dodge Durango hit him. The victim died at the scene.
cwbchicago.com
In moments after 9-year-old was fatally shot, the gun and an adult left the house before cops arrived, Chicago police report says
Chicago police are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy in Washington Heights on New Year’s Day. Jarvis Watts was found shot inside a home in the 9400 block of South Wallace around 6:30 p.m., and he later died at Comer Children’s Hospital, officials said.
