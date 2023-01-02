On December 31, 2022, at 2:57 PM, Joliet Police Officers located a Dodge Ram pickup truck that had been previously reported stolen from Bolingbrook, northbound on Essington Road from West Jefferson Street. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle near Essington Road and Fiday Road. The truck stopped briefly but then fled from the traffic stop westbound on Fiday Road at a high rate of speed. Officers did not pursue the vehicle due to the reckless manner in which the driver was operating the truck.

