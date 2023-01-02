ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

wgrt.com

SCCCMH Hosts Traveling Art Show

When people think of ways mental health is treated, most would think prescription drugs or other forms of conventional medicine. There are many ways to treat mental health, and many ways that those suffering with mental illness can express themselves. Beginning January 6th – 27th, St. Clair County Community Mental...
PORT HURON, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

City of Port Huron aces its annual audit

The accounting firm of Plante Moran has given the city of Port Huron an unmodified opinion on its financial statements for fiscal year that ran July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022, the highest a municipality can earn. That means the city’s financial statements are free of material misstatement. The auditing...
PORT HURON, MI
Detroit News

Avalon Bakery to close flagship cafe, open new space within Jolly Pumpkin

Avalon International Breads co-founder Jackie Victor announced Tuesday that the flagship, original café on Willis near Cass will close Sunday after more than 25 years of business. Avalon will continue to have a presence within the Cass Corridor, however, and will serve customers from a space inside nearby Jolly...
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Lake Huron Medical Center Welcomes Dr. Lindsey D. Rieck, General Surgeon

Port Huron, MI – Lake Huron Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dr. Lindsey D. Rieck, DO to our Surgery Department effective January 3, 2023. Before joining the LHMC team, Dr. Rieck served as a Board-Eligible, Trauma & Acute Care Surgeon at Hurley Medical Center in Flint, Michigan. She did her Surgical Critical Care Fellowship at Detroit Medical Center and her General Surgery Residency at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan and McLaren General Surgery Consortium in Mount Clemens, Michigan.
PORT HURON, MI
99.1 WFMK

What Did Hurricane Ian Wash Up On The Shores of Detroit Michigan?

Even though Michigan doesn't get hurricanes like Florida, Hurricane Ian did manage to wash up something on the shores of Detroit. Hurricanes in the Great Lakes? No actual hurricane has ever been seen in Michigan under the true definition of a hurricane. Michigan can feel the after-effects of hurricanes with rain, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes but the state does not fall in the severe tropical storm category. So how could Hurricane Ian wash up anything on Michigan shores?
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Study: South Park residents distrust Port Huron leadership, Part I

The residents of South Park, the neighborhood clustered around Lincoln Park, formerly South Park, at the southern end of Port Huron, do not trust city leadership. “You might already be aware of this, but there’s a loss of faith in the local government body,” said Nate Geinzer, chief executive officer of Double Haul Solutions. “A lot of that is based on misunderstanding. There’s a feeling down there that they’re not just physically on the other side of the tracks, but they’re treated like they’re on the other side of the tracks.”
PORT HURON, MI
Oxford Leader

20 and done: Addison Township opts out of county agreement

At its last meeting of 2022, the Addison Township board of trustees voted to opt out of an interlocal agreement with Oakland County to dispose of household hazardous waste this year. The township had been a member of the North Oakland Household Hazardous Waste (NoHaz) group for almost 20 years.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
foodieflashpacker.com

The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police vehicle auctions -- What's available in January

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Looking for a new vehicle?. Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500. Vehicles must be...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Oakland County welcomes 1st baby of new year

The first apparent Oakland County baby of the new year arrived at 1:25 a.m. Sunday at Corewell Health East William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak. John Bode Dehne is the son of Jenny Orletski-Dehne, 31, and Travis Dehne, 34, of Royal Oak. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

