wgrt.com
SCCCMH Hosts Traveling Art Show
When people think of ways mental health is treated, most would think prescription drugs or other forms of conventional medicine. There are many ways to treat mental health, and many ways that those suffering with mental illness can express themselves. Beginning January 6th – 27th, St. Clair County Community Mental...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
City of Port Huron aces its annual audit
The accounting firm of Plante Moran has given the city of Port Huron an unmodified opinion on its financial statements for fiscal year that ran July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022, the highest a municipality can earn. That means the city’s financial statements are free of material misstatement. The auditing...
Detroit News
Avalon Bakery to close flagship cafe, open new space within Jolly Pumpkin
Avalon International Breads co-founder Jackie Victor announced Tuesday that the flagship, original café on Willis near Cass will close Sunday after more than 25 years of business. Avalon will continue to have a presence within the Cass Corridor, however, and will serve customers from a space inside nearby Jolly...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Lake Huron Medical Center Welcomes Dr. Lindsey D. Rieck, General Surgeon
Port Huron, MI – Lake Huron Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dr. Lindsey D. Rieck, DO to our Surgery Department effective January 3, 2023. Before joining the LHMC team, Dr. Rieck served as a Board-Eligible, Trauma & Acute Care Surgeon at Hurley Medical Center in Flint, Michigan. She did her Surgical Critical Care Fellowship at Detroit Medical Center and her General Surgery Residency at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan and McLaren General Surgery Consortium in Mount Clemens, Michigan.
What Did Hurricane Ian Wash Up On The Shores of Detroit Michigan?
Even though Michigan doesn't get hurricanes like Florida, Hurricane Ian did manage to wash up something on the shores of Detroit. Hurricanes in the Great Lakes? No actual hurricane has ever been seen in Michigan under the true definition of a hurricane. Michigan can feel the after-effects of hurricanes with rain, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes but the state does not fall in the severe tropical storm category. So how could Hurricane Ian wash up anything on Michigan shores?
Michigan Teen Rescues Man And 8 Pets From Burning Home
An alert Eagle Scout was told by his dad to check out a house he saw on fire, what he didn't know is he would soon be herding cats. A Safety Check Turned Into An Animal Rescue In New Baltimore. Last week, Owen Tisler was driving in his hometown of...
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff: THC, pills, suspected fentanyl, $42K+ seized during Port Huron hookah store investigation
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation into a Port Huron hookah store led to the seizure of THC products, drugs, cash, and more, authorities said. The St. Clair County Drug Task Force investigated TOP Shelf Hookah store on Dec. 21, 2022, after reports that the business was selling pills and THC products to minors.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Study: South Park residents distrust Port Huron leadership, Part I
The residents of South Park, the neighborhood clustered around Lincoln Park, formerly South Park, at the southern end of Port Huron, do not trust city leadership. “You might already be aware of this, but there’s a loss of faith in the local government body,” said Nate Geinzer, chief executive officer of Double Haul Solutions. “A lot of that is based on misunderstanding. There’s a feeling down there that they’re not just physically on the other side of the tracks, but they’re treated like they’re on the other side of the tracks.”
This $2.5 Million Bloomfield Twp, Michigan Mansion Features Indoor Pool And Privacy
If you consider an indoor pool a sign of success, this Bloomfield Township house in Michigan screams success. You may not be in the market for a $2.5 million Oakland County mansion, but it is still fun to take a peek. If you are perhaps looking, this is incredible. From an open floor plan to complete privacy, this exquisite home truly has it all.
Detroit’s underground dance venue The Salon calls it quits, and other local music news
Also: Why you need to hear avant-garde jazz supergroup Black Hand Side
16 Famous People From Detroit and What Their Net Worth is Today
Check out 16 famous people from Detroit and what they are worth today. The great state of Michigan has produced a lot of notable people and famous celebrities. Today we will take a dive into those celebrities from Motown and see just what their net worth is today. In the...
Dramatic Coast Guard rescue saves dog from Detroit River
On the last day of 2022, a Coast Guard operation near Belle Isle in Detroit turned out to be anything but routine. Normally, the Detroit sector of the Coast Guard sends out a five-man team in a truck to patrol the shoreline and check ice conditions to make sure people aren't in harm's...
Oxford Leader
20 and done: Addison Township opts out of county agreement
At its last meeting of 2022, the Addison Township board of trustees voted to opt out of an interlocal agreement with Oakland County to dispose of household hazardous waste this year. The township had been a member of the North Oakland Household Hazardous Waste (NoHaz) group for almost 20 years.
This Foreclosed Detroit Castle is a Total Steal at Less Than a Half Mil
There's something royal about being the king or queen of your castle, even if it's just metaphorically, right? But this Detroit home, built to resemble a 19th-century castle in the United Kingdom, will make someone feel like an actual king or queen. According to the listing, there's currently an offer...
A "spirited" experience: Detroit’s oldest bar may also be the most haunted
The Two Way Inn has sat on the corner of Mount Elliott and Nevada for nearly 150 years, making it Detroit’s oldest bar. In this episode of The Daily J, learn about the bar’s spirited history, and its long track record of paranormal encounters.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police vehicle auctions -- What's available in January
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Looking for a new vehicle?. Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500. Vehicles must be...
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County welcomes 1st baby of new year
The first apparent Oakland County baby of the new year arrived at 1:25 a.m. Sunday at Corewell Health East William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak. John Bode Dehne is the son of Jenny Orletski-Dehne, 31, and Travis Dehne, 34, of Royal Oak. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Prices at Ambassador Bridge, Detroit-Windsor Tunnel increase for 2023
It's a little bit more expensive to go into Canada and back into the United States at both the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.
