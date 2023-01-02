The residents of South Park, the neighborhood clustered around Lincoln Park, formerly South Park, at the southern end of Port Huron, do not trust city leadership. “You might already be aware of this, but there’s a loss of faith in the local government body,” said Nate Geinzer, chief executive officer of Double Haul Solutions. “A lot of that is based on misunderstanding. There’s a feeling down there that they’re not just physically on the other side of the tracks, but they’re treated like they’re on the other side of the tracks.”

