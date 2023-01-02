Read full article on original website
Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon Team Up In New Rom-Com ‘Maybe I Do’
The stars collide, pretty much literally, in the new rom-com Maybe I Do, produced by Fifth Season. It boasts a star-studded cast featuring Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, and Susan Sarandon, all led by Emma Roberts. Together, these stars will weave a comedic web that has all the trappings of the genre, from past relationships to polarizing views between couples – along with a lot of parent-induced chaos.
Salma Hayek Says Lap Dance In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Physically Challenging”
Salma Hayek is joining the world of Magic Mike in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. When the teaser trailer dropped for the Steven Soderbergh film, the steamy scenes between Hayek and Channing Tatum got major buzz. Now the Oscar-nominated star is opening up about the scene and how challenging it was to shoot. In the trailer, Tatum’s Mike Lane shows Hayek’s character what he really does and a sensual lap dance ensues. “It’s very physically challenging,” Hayek said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.” It was in the middle of a press tour for...
Tyler Perry Joins Celebrities Buying Out Performances of Broadway Play ‘Ain’t No Mo’
Tyler Perry is the latest Hollywood star to step in and buy out a performance of the Broadway show Ain’t No Mo in the hopes of helping the play reverse its plans to close. Perry joins Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who also bought out one of the performances, as the production mounts a campaign to extend its run past Dec. 18. Perry has an equity stake in BET+ and many shows on BET, which is a co-producer on Ain’t No Mo. A rep for Perry confirmed the buyout. Payment has been completed; the exact date and how tickets will...
Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81
Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
Pam Grier on Why Her Performance in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Jackie Brown’ Left Her “Exhausted”
When working on Jackie Brown, Pam Grier admitted that her performance left her “exhausted.” In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment for Jackie Brown’s 25th anniversary, Grier reflected on starring in the 1997 film in which she portrayed a flight attendant caught smuggling money for an L.A. crime kingpin, Ordell Robbie (portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson), and explained how the biggest issue for her during filming was pace. More from The Hollywood ReporterSamuel L. Jackson Counters Quentin Tarantino's Stance on Marvel Stars: "These Actors Are Movie Stars"Margot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Made Her Realize She Was a "Good Actor" (Prompting Her...
Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence snubbed in the 2023 Golden Globes nominations
Christmas came early for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) and Margot Robbie (“Babylon”) are just of the few A-list actors who landed spots in Monday’s Golden Globes nominations. The controversial...
HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"
Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
This ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Actor Looks Just Like His Famous Grandfather
Here's a look at Ethan Peck who plays Spock on 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' and has an uncanny resemblance to his famous grandfather: Gregory Peck.
Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video
The 2022 holiday movie season may be winding down, but the 2023 edition is already taking shape: award-winning actor, producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.” Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the Amazon Studios-produced movie is currently filming in Los Angeles with a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences. The project marks the first time the two comedians will share the screen, though specifics of Ross’ role, like all plot details, are being kept under wraps. News of the project comes after Ross ended her critically-acclaimed...
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
'Ain't No Mo'': Lee Daniels and Gabrielle Union Attend Broadway Show on Opening Night (Photos)
The highly anticipated comedy — written by Jordan E. Cooper, the youngest American playwright in Broadway history — had its opening night at the Belasco Theater last week The wait for Ain't No Mo' is no more. The highly anticipated show officially opened on Broadway last Thursday at the Belasco Theater. From the pen of 27-year-old Jordan E. Cooper — the youngest American playwright in Broadway's centuries-long history — comes this highly anticipated dark comedy, which turns racist taunt "go back to Africa" on its head with surprising and...
NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
Ranked: The 10 best movies of 2022, from Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'The Whale,' 'RRR'
Blockbusters made a comeback, in quantity and quality. Here are 2022's 10 best movies, from "Top Gun: Maverick" to "The Banshees of Inisherin."
Keira Knightly, Carrie Coon star in upcoming film about Boston Strangler case on Hulu
BOSTON — An upcoming true-crime film starring Oscar nominee Kiera Knightley and Emmy nominee Carrie Coon will retrace the work of two intrepid journalists who broke the story of the notorious Boston Strangler murders of the 1960s. Knightley stars as Loretta McLaughlin, the first journalist to connect the murders....
Clint Eastwood's Best Directed Movies to Watch
Few players in Hollywood history have amassed a legacy and body of work comparable to Clint Eastwood's. First achieving success on the small screen in the television's Rawhide, he quickly transitioned to the silver screen and became a household name with his work in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy." After spending years on many productions, observing and learning from a number of respected filmmakers, it would only be a matter of time before Eastwood tried his own hand at directing. He made his debut behind the camera in 1971 and, as of half a century later, the iconic actor-turned-filmmaker has directed more than 40 films. Two of his efforts would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Eastwood himself has twice taken home Oscar gold for his direction.
Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino, Tracy Morgan and more will present at 80th Golden Globe Awards
It looks like celebrities are showing up to the Golden Globes after all. The controversial Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed Tuesday its first round of presenters for the 80th annual event on January 10. Presenters will include Jamie Lee Curtis, Blonde's Ana De Armas, Billy Porter, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy...
1923’s Brian Geraghty (Zane) Says Taylor Sheridan “Tortured” Them Training For The Show
Yellowstone’s latest prequel series, 1923, is officially in full force, and boy is it living up to the hype thus far. Of course, when you have a star studded cast with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren leading the charge as Jacob and Cara Dutton, you’re gonna turn some heads.
‘The Consultant’ Teaser: Christoph Waltz Stars in Prime Video Thriller Series (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming comedic-thriller series “The Consultant,” starring Christoph Waltz. Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, the eight-episode series revolves around Regus Patoff (Waltz), a consultant who is hired to improve the business at the gaming company CompWare. Under his guidance, the employees begin to experience new and twisted demands. In addition to Waltz, the series stars Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady and Aimee Carrero. “The Consultant” is from MGM Television and Amazon Studios. Creator and showrunner Tony Basgallop serves as an executive producer alongside Waltz, Matt Shakman, Steve Stark...
Who Is Brendan Fraser’s Girlfriend? Details on the ‘Whale’ Star’s Relationship
You probably recognize Brendan Fraser from 'The Whale.' But what about his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore? Find out more here.
